Global Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) Pipeline Insights 2019: Development Activities, Analytical Perspective, Commercial & Clinical Assessment
Oct 23, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) - Pipeline Insight, 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) - Pipeline Insight, 2019 report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Lymphangioleiomyomatosis pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Lymphangioleiomyomatosis treatment guidelines.
In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Lymphangioleiomyomatosis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in discovery and preclinical, phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 stage. Drugs under development as a monotherapy or combination therapy are also included. It also analyses key players involved in LAM targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. LAM pipeline report covers 4 + companies. Some of the key players include AstraZeneca (Saracatinib), AI Therapeutics (LAM-001), etc.
Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Analytical Perspective
In-depth Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Commercial Assessment of products
This report provides an in-depth Commercial Assessment of therapeutic drugs have been included which comprises of collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends. The sub-segmentation is described in the report which includes Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering), Company-Academia Collaborations, and Acquisition analysis in both Graphical and tabulated form.
Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Clinical Assessment of products
The report comprises of comparative clinical assessment of products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type across this indication.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM)
2.1. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Disease Overview
2.2. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis History
2.3. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Symptoms
2.4. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Causes
2.5. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Pathophysiology
2.6. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Diagnosis
2.6.1. Diagnostic Guidelines
3. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Current Treatment Patterns
3.1. Treatment Guidelines
4. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis - An Analytical Perspective
4.1. In-depth Commercial Assessment
4.1.1. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis companies collaborations, Licensing, Acquisition -Deal Value Trends
4.1.1.1. Assessment Summary
4.1.2. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Collaboration Deals
4.1.2.1. Company-Company Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
4.1.2.2. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Acquisition Analysis
4.2. Clinical Assessment of Pipeline Drugs
4.2.1. Assessment by Phase of Development
4.2.2. Assessment by Product Type (Mono/Combination)
4.2.2.1. Assessment by Stage and Product Type
4.2.3. Assessment by Route of Administration
4.2.3.1. Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
4.2.4. Assessment by Molecule Type
4.2.4.1. Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
4.2.5. Assessment by MOA
4.2.5.1. Assessment by Stage and MOA
5. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Pipeline Therapeutics
5.1. Late Stage Products (Phase-III)
5.1.1. Comparative Analysis
5.2. Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)
5.3. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
5.4. Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products
5.5. Inactive Products
6. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Products Analysis
6.1. Product Profiles
6.1.1. Saracatinib: AstraZeneca
6.1.1.1. Product Description
6.1.1.1.1. Product Overview
6.1.1.1.2. Mechanism of Action
6.1.1.2. Research and Development
6.1.1.2.1. Clinical Studies
6.1.1.2.1.1. Detailed Study Description
6.1.1.2.1.2. Study Results
6.1.1.2.1.3. Clinical Trials: Tabular View
6.1.1.3. Product Development Activities
6.1.1.3.1. Tabulated Product Summary
6.1.1.3.1.1. General Description Table
6.1.2. LAM-001: AI Therapeutics
7. Recent Technologies
8. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Key Companies
8.1. AI Therapeutics (formerly LAM Therapeutics)
8.2. Boehringer Ingelheim
8.3. AstraZeneca
8.4. Merck Sharp & Dohme
9. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis Key Products
9.1. LAM 001
9.2. Nintedanib
9.3. Saracatinib
9.4. Simvastatin
10. Dormant and Discontinued Products
10.1. Dormant Products
10.1.1. Reasons for being dormant
10.2. Discontinued Products
10.2.1. Reasons for the discontinuation
11. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis - Unmet Needs
12. Lymphangioleiomyomatosis - Future Perspectives
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- LAM Therapeutics
- Novartis
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Pfizer
- AstraZeneca
- Abbott
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- mondoBIOTECH
- Navitor Pharmaceuticals
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Genentech
