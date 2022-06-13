Global Lymphoma Antibodies Market & Clinical Trials Report 2022-2028 - Polivy, Adcetris, and Zynlonta have Gained Approval for the Management of Lymphoma

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Lymphoma Antibodies Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global lymphoma antibody therapeutics market is expected to surpass US$ 6 Billion by 2028

The global lymphoma antibody therapeutics market is set to witness impressive growth, primarily due to high unmet clinical needs associated with the disease and emerging product launches. The NHL antibody therapeutics market is the major market in the global lymphoma therapeutics market.

The promising drug pipeline and evolving treatment patterns are the factors that would largely drive the market growth. The rising prevalence of lymphoma, increasing funding from different governments, growing awareness, and accelerated approvals offered by the regulatory authorities are the other factors that would propel the market growth.



The global lymphoma antibody therapeutics market is highly competitive and consists of several key players including Roche, Pfizer, ADC Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others. The companies have adopted strategic alliances including partnership, collaboration, or joint ventures to maintain their position in the global market.

Recently in 2021, Xencor and Janssen Biotech announced an exclusive collaboration and worldwide license agreement to develop and commercialize plamotamab and novel XmAb B-cell targeting bispecific antibodies which are designed to conditionally activate T cells through the CD28 co-stimulatory receptor. The investigational Plamotamab is an XmAb bispecific antibody that targets CD20 and CD3 simultaneously.

The drug is completing a Phase 1 dose-escalation study in patients with CD20-expressing non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Under the terms of the agreement, Janssen will receive worldwide exclusive development and commercialization rights to plamotamab, whether as a monotherapy or in combination regimens.

Global Lymphoma Antibodies Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

Global Lymphoma Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 6 Billion

Global Lymphoma Antibodies Market Insights: Current, Regional & Future Outlook 2028

Annual, Quarterly & Regional Sales Insights On Lymphoma Antibodies

Lymphoma Antibodies Availability By Dosage, Patent, & Price Analysis

Clinical Insight On More Than 160 Lymphoma Antibodies In Trials

Lymphoma Antibodies Clinical Trials Insights by Company, Country & Phase

In the last few years, remarkable progress has been made in the field of immunotherapy. Multiple immunotherapeutic approaches based on different targeting mechanisms have emerged as standard treatment methodologies for the management of a wide range of cancers, including lymphoma. Amid all approaches, antibody-based immunotherapy is considered as the main component of lymphoma therapy, alongside surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. This is mainly attributed to several benefits associated with them in terms of specificity, selectivity, and targetability.



To date, several monoclonal antibodies have been approved for the management of lymphoma including Rituximab, Monjuvi, Keytruda, and others which have shown high adoption rates in the market. To further enhance their efficacy, researchers have developed antibody-drug conjugates.

Currently, three antibody-drug conjugates namely Polivy, Adcetris, and Zynlonta have gained approval for the management of lymphoma. Since the entrance of these drugs, they have shown high adoption rates in the global market which has led to further research and development activities in this domain. Presently, more than 200 clinical trials are ongoing in global lymphoma antibody therapeutics market.



The advancement in the field of biotechnology and the robust research and development activities has led to the introduction of next-generation antibodies which are designed to be more potent and specific than conventional monoclonal antibodies. Although no bispecific antibody has entered the market, but it is suggested that it will hold a significant share in the forthcoming years which can be justified by a large number of ongoing clinical trials in this domain.

For instance, Epcoritamab developed by Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology is an investigational IgG1-bispecific antibody that is present in phase-I/II clinical trials. The preliminary results have demonstrated an encouraging response in the management of relapsed/ refractory large B cell lymphoma.

Lymphoma Antibodies Therapeutics Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, mergers and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Global Lymphoma Antibody Therapeutics Market

2.1 Current Market Scenario

2.2 Regional Market Analysis

2.3 Future Market Opportunity



3. Lymphoma Antibody Drug Conjugates - Availability, Dosage, Patent, & Price Analysis

3.1 Brentuximab Vedotin (Adcetris)

3.2 Polatuzumab vedotin (Polivy)

3.3 Loncastuximab Tesirine (Zynlonta)



4. Lymphoma Monoclonal Antibodies - Availability, Patent, Price & Dosage Analysis

4.1 Nivolumab (Opdivo)

4.2 Tafasitamab (Monjuvi/Minjuvi)

4.3 Rituximab (Mabthera/Rituxan)

4.4 Rituximab Biosimilar (Truxima)

4.5 Rituximab Biosimilar (Riabni)

4.6 Rituximab Biosimilar (Ruxience)

4.7 Rituximab/Hyaluronidase (Rituxan Hycela)

4.8 Obinutuzumab (Gazyva)

4.9 Pembrolizumab (Keytruda )

4.10 Sintilimab (Tyvyt)

4.11 Camrelizumab (AiRuiKa)

4.12 Tislelizumab (Baize'an)

4.13 Zimberelimab

4.14 Penpulimab



5. Lymphoma Antibody Drug Conjugates - Global & Regional Sales Analysis

5.1 Adcetris

5.2 Polivy

5.3 Zynlonta



6. Lymphoma Monoclonal Antibodies - Global & Regional Sales Analysis

6.1 Opdivo

6.2 Monjuvi

6.3 Rituxan

6.4 Gazvya

6.5 Keytruda



7. Global Lymphoma Antibodies Clinical Trials Overview

7.1 By Company

7.2 By Country

7.3 By Phase

7.4 By Patient Segment



8. Global Lymphoma Antibodies Clinical Trials By Company, Indication & Phase

8.1 Research

8.2 Preclinical

8.3 Phase-I

8.4 Phase-I/II

8.5 Phase-II

8.6 Phase-II/III

8.7 Phase-III

8.8 Preregistration

8.9 Registered



9. Marketed Lymphoma Antibodies Clinical Insight by Company, Country & Indication



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 AbbVie

10.2 ADC Therapeutics

10.3 BeiGene

10.4 Bristol Myers Squibb

10.5 GlaxoSmithKline

10.6 Innovent

10.7 Merck

10.8 Morphosys

10.9 Ono Pharmaceutical

10.10 Pfizer

10.11 Roche

10.12 Seagen

10.13 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

