Global Macrocell Radio Transceiver (TRx) Unit Market 2018-2022 Featuring Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Networks, Samsung Networks & ZTE

The "Global Macrocell Radio Transceiver (TRx) Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022, 14th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global macrocell radio transceiver (TRx) market. This report covers the global market share for 2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.
The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:
- 2G GSM/EDGE
- 3G UMTS/CDMA/TD-SCDMA
- 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced
- 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro
- 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO
- 5G New Radio Massive MIMO
Features
- 2017 Shipments by OEM Vendor
- 2017 Shipments by Region
- 2017 Shipments by Frequency Cluster
- 2017 Shipments by Air Interface
- 2017 Shipments by MIMO Configuration
- 2018-2022 Forecast by Region
- 2018-2022 Forecast by Air Interface
- 2018-2022 Forecast by Frequency Cluster
- 2018-2022 Forecast by MIMO Configuration
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2017 Review: Preparing for 4.5G and NB-IoT
TRx Forecast 2018-2022
Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2017: Another Record Year. TRXs keep growing.
1.2 OEM Analysis - Huawei on Top, again
1.3 The Chinese Factor continues to dominating the industry
1.4 TRx Forecast 2018-2022
1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
1.6 Historical Perspective from EJL Wireless Research
CHAPTER 2: 5G NR TRXS
2.1 5G NR TRx Forecast 2018-2022
CHAPTER 3: 4.9G TRX IN MASSIVE MIMO ANTENNA SYSTEMS
CHAPTER 4: 4G/4.5G TRXS
4.1 LTE/LTE-Advanced/LTE-Advanced Pro TRx Vendor Market Share
4.2 Mid-Band FDD LTE remains the focus for the industry
4.3 The Chinese Factor Dominates
CHAPTER 5: 2G/3G TRX
CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE
China, India, & Europe Drive Demand in 2017
CHAPTER 7: NORTH AMERICA
7.1 United States
7.2 Canada
CHAPTER 8: LATIN AMERICA/CARIBBEAN
8.1 Mexico
8.2 Brazil
CHAPTER 9: EUROPE
CHAPTER 10: AFRICA
CHAPTER 11: THE MIDDLE EAST
CHAPTER 12: ASIA PACIFIC
12.1 Japan
12.2 South Korea
12.3 China
12.4 India
CHAPTER 13: TRX OEM COMPANY PROFILES
13.1 Ericsson
13.2 Huawei Technologies
13.3 Nokia Networks
13.4 Samsung Networks
13.5 ZTE
