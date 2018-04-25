Global Macrocell Radio Transceiver (TRx) Unit Market 2018-2022 Featuring Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Networks, Samsung Networks & ZTE

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global macrocell radio transceiver (TRx) market. This report covers the global market share for 2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.

The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:

2G GSM/EDGE

3G UMTS/CDMA/TD-SCDMA

4G LTE/LTE-Advanced

4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro

4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO

5G New Radio Massive MIMO

Features

2017 Shipments by OEM Vendor

2017 Shipments by Region

2017 Shipments by Frequency Cluster

2017 Shipments by Air Interface

2017 Shipments by MIMO Configuration

2018-2022 Forecast by Region

2018-2022 Forecast by Air Interface

2018-2022 Forecast by Frequency Cluster

2018-2022 Forecast by MIMO Configuration

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2017 Review: Preparing for 4.5G and NB-IoT

TRx Forecast 2018-2022

Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Summary



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE

1.1 2017: Another Record Year. TRXs keep growing.

1.2 OEM Analysis - Huawei on Top, again

1.3 The Chinese Factor continues to dominating the industry

1.4 TRx Forecast 2018-2022

1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

1.6 Historical Perspective from EJL Wireless Research



CHAPTER 2: 5G NR TRXS

2.1 5G NR TRx Forecast 2018-2022



CHAPTER 3: 4.9G TRX IN MASSIVE MIMO ANTENNA SYSTEMS



CHAPTER 4: 4G/4.5G TRXS

4.1 LTE/LTE-Advanced/LTE-Advanced Pro TRx Vendor Market Share

4.2 Mid-Band FDD LTE remains the focus for the industry

4.3 The Chinese Factor Dominates



CHAPTER 5: 2G/3G TRX



CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE

China, India, & Europe Drive Demand in 2017



CHAPTER 7: NORTH AMERICA

7.1 United States

7.2 Canada



CHAPTER 8: LATIN AMERICA/CARIBBEAN

8.1 Mexico

8.2 Brazil



CHAPTER 9: EUROPE



CHAPTER 10: AFRICA



CHAPTER 11: THE MIDDLE EAST



CHAPTER 12: ASIA PACIFIC

12.1 Japan

12.2 South Korea

12.3 China

12.4 India



CHAPTER 13: TRX OEM COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 Ericsson

13.2 Huawei Technologies

13.3 Nokia Networks

13.4 Samsung Networks

13.5 ZTE



