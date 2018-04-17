Global Macrocell Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Market Report 2018: 2017 Review Preparing for 4.5G and NB-IoT, RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022, Demand Drivers for Forecasts & Summary

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global macrocell BTS remote radio unit (RRU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.

The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:

2G GSM/EDGE

3G UMTS/CDMA/TD-SCDMA

4G LTE/LTE-Advanced

4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro

4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO

5G New Radio Massive MIMO

Features

2017 Shipments by OEM Vendor

2017 Shipments by Region

2017 Shipments by Frequency Cluster

2017 Shipments by Air Interface

2017 Shipments by MIMO Configuration

2018-2022 Forecast by Region

2018-2022 Forecast by Air Interface

2018-2022 Forecast by Frequency Cluster

2018-2022 Forecast by MIMO Configuration

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2017 Review: Preparing for 4.5G and NB-IoT

RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022

Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE

1.1 2017: Growth due to NB-IoT transition in China

1.2 OEM Analysis - Huawei Widens Market Lead

1.3 The Chinese Factor

1.4 RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022

1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

CHAPTER 2: 5G NR RRU/ARS

2.1 5G NR RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022

CHAPTER 3: 4.9G MASSIVE MIMO ARS

CHAPTER 4: 4G/4.5G RRU

4.1 4G/4.5G RRU Vendor Market Share

4.2 Low Band FDD gaining share due to NB-IoT

4.3 The Chinese Factor

CHAPTER 5: 1T2R RFM/RRU

CHAPTER 6: MULTI-BAND RRU

CHAPTER 7: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE

China: Still the Market to be in

CHAPTER 8: NORTH AMERICA

8.1 United States

8.2 Canada

CHAPTER 9: LATIN AMERICA/CARIBBEAN

9.1 Mexico

9.2 Brazil

CHAPTER 10: EUROPE

CHAPTER 11: AFRICA

CHAPTER 12: THE MIDDLE EAST

CHAPTER 13: ASIA PACIFIC

13.1 Japan

13.2 South Korea

13.3 China

13.4 India

CHAPTER 14: RRU/ARS OEM COMPANY PROFILES

14.1 Ericsson

14.2 Huawei Technologies

14.3 Nokia Networks

14.4 Samsung Networks

14.5 ZTE



