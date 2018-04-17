Global Macrocell Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Market Report 2018: 2017 Review Preparing for 4.5G and NB-IoT, RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022, Demand Drivers for Forecasts & Summary

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Macrocell Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022, 2nd Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global macrocell BTS remote radio unit (RRU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.
The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:
- 2G GSM/EDGE
- 3G UMTS/CDMA/TD-SCDMA
- 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced
- 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro
- 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO
- 5G New Radio Massive MIMO
Features
- 2017 Shipments by OEM Vendor
- 2017 Shipments by Region
- 2017 Shipments by Frequency Cluster
- 2017 Shipments by Air Interface
- 2017 Shipments by MIMO Configuration
- 2018-2022 Forecast by Region
- 2018-2022 Forecast by Air Interface
- 2018-2022 Forecast by Frequency Cluster
- 2018-2022 Forecast by MIMO Configuration
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2017 Review: Preparing for 4.5G and NB-IoT
RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022
Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2017: Growth due to NB-IoT transition in China
1.2 OEM Analysis - Huawei Widens Market Lead
1.3 The Chinese Factor
1.4 RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022
1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
CHAPTER 2: 5G NR RRU/ARS
2.1 5G NR RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022
CHAPTER 3: 4.9G MASSIVE MIMO ARS
CHAPTER 4: 4G/4.5G RRU
4.1 4G/4.5G RRU Vendor Market Share
4.2 Low Band FDD gaining share due to NB-IoT
4.3 The Chinese Factor
CHAPTER 5: 1T2R RFM/RRU
CHAPTER 6: MULTI-BAND RRU
CHAPTER 7: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE
China: Still the Market to be in
CHAPTER 8: NORTH AMERICA
8.1 United States
8.2 Canada
CHAPTER 9: LATIN AMERICA/CARIBBEAN
9.1 Mexico
9.2 Brazil
CHAPTER 10: EUROPE
CHAPTER 11: AFRICA
CHAPTER 12: THE MIDDLE EAST
CHAPTER 13: ASIA PACIFIC
13.1 Japan
13.2 South Korea
13.3 China
13.4 India
CHAPTER 14: RRU/ARS OEM COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 Ericsson
14.2 Huawei Technologies
14.3 Nokia Networks
14.4 Samsung Networks
14.5 ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gcvdwt/global_macrocell?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-macrocell-remote-radio-unit-rru-market-report-2018-2017-review-preparing-for-4-5g-and-nb-iot-rruars-forecast-2018-2022--demand-drivers-for-forecasts--summary-300631150.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article