Global Macrocell Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Market Report 2018: 2017 Review Preparing for 4.5G and NB-IoT, RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022, Demand Drivers for Forecasts & Summary

The "Global Macrocell Remote Radio Unit (RRU) Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2022, 2nd Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global macrocell BTS remote radio unit (RRU) market. This report covers the global market share for 2017 shipments as well as a forecast for 2018-2022.

The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:

  • 2G GSM/EDGE
  • 3G UMTS/CDMA/TD-SCDMA
  • 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced
  • 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro
  • 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO
  • 5G New Radio Massive MIMO

Features

  • 2017 Shipments by OEM Vendor
  • 2017 Shipments by Region
  • 2017 Shipments by Frequency Cluster
  • 2017 Shipments by Air Interface
  • 2017 Shipments by MIMO Configuration
  • 2018-2022 Forecast by Region
  • 2018-2022 Forecast by Air Interface
  • 2018-2022 Forecast by Frequency Cluster
  • 2018-2022 Forecast by MIMO Configuration

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2017 Review: Preparing for 4.5G and NB-IoT
RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022
Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2017: Growth due to NB-IoT transition in China
1.2 OEM Analysis - Huawei Widens Market Lead
1.3 The Chinese Factor
1.4 RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022
1.5 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast

CHAPTER 2: 5G NR RRU/ARS
2.1 5G NR RRU/ARS Forecast 2018-2022

CHAPTER 3: 4.9G MASSIVE MIMO ARS

CHAPTER 4: 4G/4.5G RRU
4.1 4G/4.5G RRU Vendor Market Share
4.2 Low Band FDD gaining share due to NB-IoT
4.3 The Chinese Factor

CHAPTER 5: 1T2R RFM/RRU

CHAPTER 6: MULTI-BAND RRU

CHAPTER 7: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET SHARE
China: Still the Market to be in

CHAPTER 8: NORTH AMERICA
8.1 United States
8.2 Canada

CHAPTER 9: LATIN AMERICA/CARIBBEAN
9.1 Mexico
9.2 Brazil

CHAPTER 10: EUROPE

CHAPTER 11: AFRICA

CHAPTER 12: THE MIDDLE EAST

CHAPTER 13: ASIA PACIFIC
13.1 Japan
13.2 South Korea
13.3 China
13.4 India

CHAPTER 14: RRU/ARS OEM COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 Ericsson
14.2 Huawei Technologies
14.3 Nokia Networks
14.4 Samsung Networks
14.5 ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gcvdwt/global_macrocell?w=5

