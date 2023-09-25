Global Magnetic Stirrer Market on the Rise: A Closer Look at the $2.2 Billion Industry by 2028

The global magnetic stirrer market has been on a steady growth trajectory, with a market size of US$ 1.9 billion achieved in 2022. Experts predict that this positive trend will continue, with the market expected to reach US$ 2.2 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Revolutionizing Laboratory Stirring with Magnetic Stirrers

A magnetic stirrer, also known as a magnetic mixer, is a crucial piece of laboratory equipment. It consists of a rotating magnet or a stationary electromagnet that generates a rotating magnetic field to stir fluids, creating a homogenous mixture. This magnetic stirring process enhances sensor response time, allowing measuring instruments to acquire stable readings. Magnetic stirrers operate silently and can efficiently stir closed systems without the need for isolation. Their compact size allows for quick cleaning and sterilization, making them superior to conventional devices like stirring rods.

Magnetic stirrers are renowned for their reliability, ease of use, and ability to meet stringent safety standards. They are favored over gear-driven motorized stirrers due to their efficiency and the absence of external moving parts that can break or wear out. Consequently, magnetic stirrers are in high demand across various industries, including chemical, pharmaceutical, microbiological, biotechnological, and medical applications. They play a pivotal role in dissolving nutrients and solids, cultivating microorganisms, and preventing suspended matter from settling during titration.

These versatile stirrers also find applications in dialysis, extraction, oil analysis, soil suspending, organic synthesis, pH measurement, and sample preparation. Manufacturers have been investing in research and development to introduce innovative designs that reduce time and enhance work efficiency. The increasing number of testing and research facilities worldwide is expected to further drive the demand for magnetic stirrers in the years to come.

Key Market Segmentation

The global magnetic stirrer market report provides a comprehensive analysis of key trends within each sub-segment, offering forecasts at both the global and regional levels for the period 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on product type, display type, and end-user.

By Product Type:

  • Regular Magnetic Stirrer
  • Hot-Plate Magnetic Stirrer
  • Multi-Position Magnetic Stirrer

By Display Type:

  • Digital
  • Analog

By End-User:

  • Chemical and Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Research Laboratories and Institutes
  • Others

Regional Insights

The report offers detailed insights into market performance across regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the magnetic stirrer market include Corning Incorporated, Grant Instruments (Cambridge) Ltd., IKA Works GmbH & Co. KG, Scientific Industries, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cole-Parmer, Azzota Scientific, Dynalab Corp., Hanna Instruments, Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG, Neu-tec Group Inc., SCILOGEX, LLC, and Troemner, LLC.

Key Questions Addressed

  1. How has the global magnetic stirrer market performed, and what is its outlook for the future?
  2. What are the primary regional markets in the global magnetic stirrer industry?
  3. How has COVID-19 affected the global magnetic stirrer industry?
  4. What is the market segmentation based on product type, display type, and end-user?
  5. What factors are driving and challenging the global magnetic stirrer industry?
  6. Who are the key players in the global magnetic stirrer industry, and what is the level of competition?
  7. What are the profit margins in the global magnetic stirrer industry?

