Global Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $824.11 Billion by 2028 at a 2.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) market attained a value of USD 718.1 billion in 2022.

Aided by the increasing demand for cost-effective and efficient maintenance solutions across various industries, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 2.3% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 824.11 billion by 2028.



Maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) encompass a broad range of services, including equipment maintenance, repair, and replacement, aimed at ensuring the optimal performance and longevity of machinery, equipment, and infrastructure.

MRO services are vital for industries such as manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace, transportation, and utilities, among others, where the efficiency and reliability of equipment and infrastructure are of paramount importance.



The global maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) market growth is primarily driven by the increasing emphasis on operational efficiency and cost reduction across various industries. Companies are increasingly focusing on minimising equipment downtime and reducing maintenance costs to maintain a competitive edge in the market. This has led to a growing demand for professional MRO services that offer efficient and cost-effective solutions for equipment maintenance, repair, and replacement.



Additionally, the increasing complexity of machinery and equipment has resulted in a greater need for specialised MRO services. Advanced machinery often requires specialised knowledge and expertise to maintain, repair, and operate, leading to a growing demand for MRO providers with the necessary technical skills and experience. Service providers for MRO are increasingly offering custom service plans that are adapted to suit the needs of the particular machinery, equipment, or infrastructure of clients.



The growing trend of outsourcing MRO services is another key factor propelling the growth of the global maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) market. By outsourcing MRO services, companies can focus on their core business activities, while ensuring that their equipment and infrastructure are maintained efficiently by specialised service providers. This not only reduces operational costs but also improves the overall efficiency and performance of the company. Moreover, advancements in technologies, such as predictive maintenance and the Internet of Things (IoT), are expected to contribute to the growth of the global MRO market.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on provider, end use, and region.



Market Breakup by Provider

OEM

Aftermarket

Market Breakup by End Use

Manufacturing

Construction

Electrical

Facility

Mining

Aerospace and Defence

Automotive

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Oil and Gas

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

Airgas, Inc

Applied Industrial Technologies

Electrocomponents plc

W.W. Grainger, Inc

Lawson Products, Inc

WESCO International, Inc

Wolseley Limited

ERIKS NV

Johnson Controls

Wurth Group

Caterpillar Inc

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Market Snapshot



7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market



8 Global Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Analysis



9 North America Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Analysis



10 Europe Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Analysis



12 Latin America Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Analysis



14 Market Dynamics



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Key Trends and Developments in the Market



Companies Mentioned

Airgas, Inc.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Electrocomponents plc

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Lawson Products, Inc

WESCO International, Inc.

Wolseley Limited

ERIKS N.V

Johnson Controls

Wurth Group

Caterpillar Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n0cs3z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets