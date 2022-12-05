Global Major Event Security Market Report 2022: Focus on Public Facing, Operational Security and Digital Protection Solutionn

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Major Event Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Event organizers and venue managers are tasked with keeping a facility and all attendees, workers, talent, and presenters safe in the face of numerous potential threats.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, innumerable events around the world have been postponed or cancelled, and venues simply could not bring in enough money to consider budgeting for expensive security upgrades.

Now that their fortunes are turning around through a resurgence of bookings, ticket sales, registration fees, and sponsorships, they will be able to invest in digitalization initiatives that connect disparate systems and allow security teams to devise comprehensive and effective security plans.

Today's event security teams will be able to take advantage of advances in cognitive intelligence, next-generation communication, advanced analytics, and even digital reality to protect against a myriad of threats.

Event organizers and venue managers understand that point solutions such as cameras or a specific analytic capability operating independently are not sufficient for a holistic security plan. They expect vendors today to offer multifaceted systems on their own or act as system integrators with trusted third-party technologies.

Event security solutions generally fall into 3 categories, though technologies often overlap.

Public facing: access control, screening and detection, and surveillance

access control, screening and detection, and surveillance Operational security: communication equipment, command and control, and risk aversion

communication equipment, command and control, and risk aversion Digital protection: data analytics and cybersecurity

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Major Event Security

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Region

Spending Forecast by Industry Vertical

Spending Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Americas

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast by Vertical

Spending Forecast by Subregion

Spending Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Vertical

Spending Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast

Spending Forecast by Industry Vertical

Spending Forecast Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Rest of World

Growth Metrics

Spending Forecast by Industry Vertical

Spending Forecast by Subregion

Spending Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Insights

Growth Opportunity 1: Replacement of Legacy Equipment

Growth Opportunity 2: Drone Technologies

Growth Opportunity 3: Customer Journey Technologies

Growth Opportunity 4: VIP Access Control

8. Next Steps

