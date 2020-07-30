Global Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market, 2025 - Growth in Cloud Computing, Growing Era of IPv6

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Managed Domain Name System (DNS) Services Market by DNS Service, DNS Server (Primary Servers and Secondary Servers), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), End User (Service Providers and Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global managed DNS services market is projected to grow from USD 372 million in 2020 to USD 862 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 18.3%.

The market study covers the Managed DNS services market across different segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on DNS server, deployment mode, end-users and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

DDoS attacks, need for low latency DNS queries, better customer engagement, increasing internet traffic driving the Managed DNS services deployment all over the globe.

Increasing DDoS attacks and a rise in digitalization compel enterprises and individuals to opt for managed DNS services. Every business user owns a website to serve, communicate, and interact with its end-users. In the world of the digital era, enterprises are catering to a global audience, physically dispersed over the globe.

The website is one of the basic communication channels for customers to engage with enterprises. 24*7 availability of the website is therefore important for enterprises to meet the increasing demand for tech-savvy customers. Managed DNS services market seems to be lucrative in the coming years with ubiquity in internet usage and penetration of mobile subscribers.

Secondary DNS server segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Secondary DNS servers receive information from primary DNS servers. These servers contain the read-only copies of primary zone files. The process of transferring all the records in zones from primary to secondary is known as zone transfer. Zone transfer is also known as opcode mnemonic Authoritative Transfer (AXFR).

The secondary DNS servers add reliability when primary DNS outages occur. They also protect organizations from DDoS, malware, and other DNS attacks. It is a standard practice for registrars to have at least one secondary DNS server, as some organizations cannot afford downtime.

Medium enterprises segment to Grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

These enterprises face a greater resource crunch than large enterprises and require better methods to solve complexities and increase the cost optimization of their business processes. The adoption of managed DNS services has been increasing in medium enterprises across the globe, and this is expected to drive the growth of the overall managed DNS services market.

Asia Pacific (APAC) region to record the highest market share in the managed DNS services market in 2020.

APAC is an emerging region for the Managed DNS services market. China, Japan, and India are the major countries contributing to the growth of the Managed DNS services market in APAC. Due to a massive mobile subscriber base, internet traffic, DNS queries, enterprises in this region are becoming more competitive, and are focusing on offering better security services in the managed DNS services segment.

Thus, the untapped potential of the APAC region is attracting investments by major companies. Most of the MNOs are focusing on expanding their business operations in countries across the APAC region. This is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for managed DNS services providers to increase their brand awareness.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Securing Websites from DDoS Attacks

Proliferation of Web Traffic and Domain Registration

Low Cost Associated with Managed DNS Services

High Return on Investment and Enhanced Customer Experience

Restraints

Availability of Free DNS Service Providers

Opportunities

Growth in Cloud Computing

Increasing Online Presence of Retail & e-Commerce, Media & Entertainment, and BFSI Businesses

Growing Era of IPv6

Challenges

DNS Server Outages

Data Privacy Concerns

Regulatory Landscape



Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers

Country Code Top Level Domain

Internet Assigned Numbers Authority

Communications Decency Act

Digital Millennium Copyright Act

Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act

Lanham Act

General Data Protection Regulation

California Consumer Privacy Act

Case Study Analysis



Education: University of East London

Software: Encrypt.Me

Pharmaceuticals: Octapharma

Healthcare: Cochrane

IT Support: EZ MSP

Companies Profiled



Akamai

AWS

CDNetworks

CloudFlare

CloudFloorDNS

Cloudns

DNS Made Easy

DNSimple

EasyDNS

EuroDNS

F5

Godaddy

Google

Gransy

Microsoft

Netriplex

Neustar

No-LP

NS1

Nusec

Oracle

PointDNS

Rage 4

Stackpath

Total Uptime

Verizon Media

