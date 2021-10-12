Global Managed Network Services Market (2021 to 2026) - Exponential Growth in Global IP and Cloud Traffic Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Managed Network Services Market by Type (Managed LAN, Managed Wi-Fi, Managed WAN, Managed Network Security, Managed VPN, Network Monitoring), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Managed Network Services Market size to grow from USD 57.4 Billion in 2021 to USD 82.3 Billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The managed network security to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period

In the managed network services market by type, the managed network security is expected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The threats to systems and data impede business innovation, limit productivity, and damage compliance efforts. Managed network security services protect enterprise perimeters from all manner of security threats.

MSPs employ strong security controls and safeguards to protect enterprise network services and customer information from external exploits, and continuously verify technologies and security operational processes through internal and external compliance audits.

Large Enterprises are expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

By Organisation size, large enterprises are expected to hold the largest market size. The major reason for large enterprises to adopt managed network services is consistent and reliable services with a global reach and operational cost reductions.

Large enterprises these days realize outsourcing some of the network operations is beneficial; hence, adopt managed network services. These enterprises work under tremendous pressure and time constraints to uphold their position in the market and maintain their customer base.

Cloud Deployment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By Deployment Mode, cloud is expected to have a higher growth rate. Cloud-managed network service providers manage an enterprise's technology infrastructure or end-user systems.

Services are provided using the subscription model. MSPs monitor and manage servers and other hardware, software, and applications. They offer helpdesk services and storage and backup of data and software. MSPs upload and configure the system components to ensure customers are fully operational with updated hardware and software.

BFSI segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period

By Verticals, BFSI segment is expected to hold the larger market size during the forecast period. BFSI offers tremendous opportunities for the growth of the managed network services market, as the vertical faces a significant need for improved connectivity and internet access to carry out financial transactions with ease and better security.

Financial institutions and insurance firms handle crucial commercial data, such as transaction passwords, account numbers, and credit/debit card details, which need the utmost security.

APAC to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

By region, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The enormous population in the region has led to an extensive pool of subscriber base for companies.

The vast and diverse geographies and the wide adoption of smart devices and internet mandate the need for reliable and secure internet connectivity, driving the market for managed network services.

The number of internet users in this region has grown by a great extent; hence, several companies in the region have started deploying advanced communications solutions to cater to the rising communication demand for high-speed data and superior voice quality.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Managed Network Services Market

4.2 North American Market, by Deployment Mode and Top Three Types

4.3 European Market, by Deployment Mode and Top Three Types

4.4 Asia Pacific Market, by Deployment Mode and Top Three Types

5 Market Overview and Market Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to unburden the It staff

5.2.1.2 New connectivity demands increase complications in the It environment

5.2.1.3 Saving capital expenditure and operational expenditure by adopting managed network services

5.2.1.4 Increasing trend of digital transformation across the globe

5.2.1.5 Rise in demand for secure It infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Concerns over data privacy and security

5.2.2.2 Increase in regulations and compliances

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Exponential growth in the global Ip traffic and cloud traffic

5.2.3.2 Opportunity to provide value-added services above and beyond core network infrastructure and become true business partners

5.2.3.3 Increasing demand for managed network services among small and medium-sized enterprises

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Monitoring complex, multi-technology physical and virtual networks across customer networks

5.2.4.2 Managed network service providers struggling with marketing and sales efforts

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Porter'S Five forces Model

5.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.5 Degree of Competition

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 COVID-19 Market Outlook for the Market

5.9 Technological Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

6 Managed Network Services Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Type: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Type: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Managed Lan

6.3 Managed Wi-Fi

6.4 Managed VPN

6.5 Managed Wan

6.6 Network Monitoring

6.7 Managed Network Security

6.7.1 Managed Firewall

6.7.2 Managed Ids/Ips

6.7.3 Other Managed Network Security

7 Managed Network Services Market, by Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3 Large Enterprises

8 Managed Network Services Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID 19 Impact

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud

9 Managed Network Services Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

9.3 Retail and Ecommerce

9.4 It and Telecom

9.5 Manufacturing

9.6 Government

9.7 Education

9.8 Healthcare

9.9 Media and Entertainment

9.10 Other Verticals

10 Managed Network Services Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Key Market Developments

11.3.1 Product Launches

11.3.2 Deals

11.3.3 Others

11.4 Market Share Analysis of Top Players

11.5 Historical Revenue Analysis

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix Overview

11.7 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

11.7.1 Stars

11.7.2 Emerging Leaders

11.7.3 Pervasive Players

11.7.4 Participants

11.8 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.9 Company Market Ranking Analysis

11.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

11.10.1 Progressive Companies

11.10.2 Responsive Companies

11.10.3 Dynamic Companies

11.10.4 Starting Blocks

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Cisco

12.1.2 Ericsson

12.1.3 At&T

12.1.4 BT Group

12.1.5 Verizon

12.1.6 IBM

12.1.7 Huawei

12.1.8 Telefonica

12.1.9 T-Systems

12.1.10 NTT

12.1.11 Orange Business Services

12.1.12 Vodafone

12.1.13 Fujitsu

12.1.14 Lumen

12.1.15 Masergy

12.1.16 Colt Technology Services

12.1.17 Telstra

12.1.18 Singapore Telecommunications Limited

12.1.19 GTT Communications

12.1.20 Global Cloud Xchange

12.1.21 Brennan IT

12.1.22 Sify

12.1.23 Aryaka Networks

12.1.24 DXC Technology

12.1.25 Wipro

12.1.26 Comarch

12.1.27 Commscope

12.2 Startup/SME Players

12.2.1 Introduction

12.2.2 Scloudx

12.2.3 Optanix

12.2.4 Servsys

12.2.5 Flexiwan

12.2.6 Oman Data Park

12.2.7 Bigleaf Networks

13 Adjacent Market

13.1 Introduction

13.1.1 Limitations

13.1.2 Network Management System

13.1.2.1 Market definition

13.1.2.2 Network management system market, by component

13.1.2.3 Network management system market, by deployment mode

13.1.2.4 Network management system market, by organization size

13.1.2.5 Network management system market, by vertical

13.1.3 Wan Optimization Market

13.1.3.1 Market definition

13.1.3.2 Wan optimization market, by component

13.1.3.3 Wan optimization market, by end user

13.1.3.3.1 Small and medium-sized enterprises

13.1.3.3.2 Large enterprises

13.1.3.4 Wan optimization market, by vertical

13.1.3.4.1 Banking, financial services, and insurance

13.1.3.4.2 Healthcare

13.1.3.4.3 Information technology and telecom

13.1.3.4.4 Manufacturing

13.1.3.4.5 Retail

13.1.3.4.6 Media and entertainment

13.1.3.4.7 Energy

13.1.3.4.8 Education

13.1.3.5 Wan optimization market, by region

13.1.3.5.1 Europe

14 Appendix

