Global Managed Security Services Market Outlook 2018-2023 - Growing Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Security Solutions and Services

The global managed security services market size is expected to grow from USD 24.05 Billion in 2018 to USD 47.65 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The demand for managed security services is expected to be driven by various factors, such as the increasing instances of cyber-attacks on enterprise IT infrastructure, growing BYOD trends among organizations, and stringent regulations.

The managed security services market has been segmented on the basis of type (managed IAM, managed antivirus/anti-malware, managed firewall, managed risk and compliance management, managed vulnerability management, managed encryption, managed SIEM, managed IDS/IPS, managed disaster recovery, managed UTM, managed DDOS, managed DLP, and others), security type, organization size, deployment type, vertical, and region. The managed encryption services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the wide adoption of encryption solutions and services by organizations. The increased adoption and growth of email platforms and the rising cyber threats which threaten the integrity and confidentiality of these platforms are expected to drive the growth of the segment. However, the managed IAM segment is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018 in the Managed Security Services market, as there is a greater demand for BYOD security solutions in the enterprise segment.

The managed network security segment is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018, as increasing complexity of threats and attacks, and the emergence of sophisticated cyber criminals are forcing companies to upgrade their security systems constantly and managed security service providers offer solutions for network protection by restricting the device management accessibility to terminals, authorized services, management ports, and protocols.

Managed security services have been deployed across verticals, including, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense; telecom and IT, retail, healthcare, energy and utilities, manufacturing, and others (education, media and entertainment, and automotive). The BFSI vertical is estimated to have the largest market size in 2018, due to the growing use of web and mobile applications for banking transactions and payments. However, the healthcare segment is expected grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Managed Security Services market has been segmented on the basis of 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, to provide a region-specific analysis in the report. North America, followed by Europe, is estimated to be the largest revenue-generating region for managed security service vendors in 2018. This can be attributed to the developed economies, the US and Canada, as there is a high focus on R&D of security technologies and solutions. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the managed security services market, due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies that are leading to increasing instances of cyber-attacks on enterprises.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations

5.2.1.2 Increasing Sophistication Levels of Cyber-Attacks

5.2.1.3 Growing BYOD Trend Among Organizations

5.2.1.4 Cost-Effectiveness in Implementing Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Trust on Third-Party Applications to Share Sensitive Data

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Threat Intelligence Sharing to Counter Advanced Attacks

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Cloud Services Among SMEs

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Security Solutions and Services

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Competent Security Professionals to Handle Challenging Environments

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.3 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act



6 Managed Security Services Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Managed Identity and Access Management

6.3 Managed Antivirus/Anti-Malware

6.4 Managed Firewall

6.5 Managed Risk and Compliance Management

6.6 Managed Vulnerability Management

6.7 Managed Security Information and Event Management

6.8 Managed Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

6.9 Managed Disaster Recovery

6.10 Managed Unified Threat Management

6.11 Managed Encryption

6.12 Managed Data Loss Prevention

6.13 Managed Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

6.14 Others



7 Managed Security Services Market, By Security Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Managed Network Security

7.3 Managed Endpoint Security

7.4 Managed Application Security

7.5 Managed Cloud Security

7.6 Others



8 Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 Market By Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 Managed Security Services Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Government and Defense

10.4 Telecom and IT

10.5 Healthcare

10.6 Energy and Utilities

10.7 Manufacturing

10.8 Retail

10.9 Others



11 Managed Security Services Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Service Launches and Service Upgradations

12.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Business Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.2 Secureworks

13.3 Symantec

13.4 Trustwave

13.5 Verizon

13.6 AT&T

13.7 ATOS

13.8 Bae Systems

13.9 British Telecom (BT)

13.10 Centurylink

13.11 DXC

13.12 Fortinet

13.13 Fujitsu

13.14 NTT Security

13.15 Wipro

13.16 Accenture

13.17 Alert Logic

13.18 Cipher

13.19 Happiest Minds

13.20 HCL

13.21 Hitachi Systems Security

13.22 Optiv Security

13.23 Paladion

13.24 Rapid7

13.25 Unisys



