Global Manganese Market Report 2019: Annual estimates & Forecasts Through 2016-2024 - South Africa, Australia, and China Dominate

This report analyzes the worldwide markets in Metric Tons by the following Forms of Manganese and End-Use Segments:

Forms

Alloys (FeMn, SiMn, Refined FeMn, & Others)

Electrolytic Manganese

End-Use Segments



Steel

Batteries

Others

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Manganese: A Small yet Irreplaceable Component for Improving Strength and Ductility in Steelmaking

Important Manganese Properties Summarized

Global Manganese Resources and Reserves

Reserves

Manganese Production Worldwide: South Africa, Australia, and China Dominate

Manganese (Mn) Alloys Production

Manganese Potentially Headed for Supply Crunch in the Near Future

Maxtech Ventures to Develop Brazilian and Moroccan Manganese Assets to Counter Supply Issues

Imports and Exports Statistics

Manganese: Price Dynamics

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Improving Economic Outlook Signals Market Optimism



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles to Drive Healthy Market Growth for Manganese

Targets Promoting EV Sales in Select Countries

Manganese Oxide to Power Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries

Common Li-Ion Cathode Chemistries at a Glance

Li-ion Battery Material Composition: Advantages and Disadvantages

Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicles to Propel Demand for High-Capacity Batteries

EV/HEV Related Government Regulations and Support Measures in Select Countries

Stable Outlook for Steel Production Sustain Mid-term Demand

Steel Production Accounts for Bulk of Manganese Consumption

Manganese in Steelmaking

Carbon Steel

Engineering Steel

High-Strength Low-Alloy Steel

Austenitic Manganese Steel

Stainless Steel

Duplex Stainless Steel

Twinning Induced Plasticity Steel

Five High Manganese Steel Innovations from POSCO

Manganese to Revolutionize Off-the-Grid Power Storage Systems Market, Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Batteries: The Leader in Utility-Scale Applications

Price of Li-ion Batteries Fall, But Not at the Rate Required for Mass Adoption

Growing Use of Manganese as Essential Nutrient in Fertilizers Boost Market Demand

Manganese as a Micronutrient in Agriculture

Commercial Fertilizers Comprising Manganese

High Demand for Various Batteries Drive Demand for Manganese in Battery Manufacture

Safety and Cost Advantages Drive Usage of Manganese in Alkaline Batteries

Alkaline Batteries: Dominant Consumer Battery Segment

Expanding Applications in Diverse Markets Benefit Demand for Manganese Oxide

Ferro Manganese Market to Register Steady Growth

Green Energy Initiatives Promote Demand for Electrolytic Manganese Metal

Emerging End-Use Applications Drives Manganese Carbonate Market

Chemical and Medical Applications Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential

Medical Applications

Adequate Intake of Manganese

Role of Manganese in Wound Healing

Manganese Deficiency Leads to Several Diseases

Polysaccharide Krestin Found to Improve MnSOD Activity

Animal Feed Grade Manganese: Vital for Effective Reproductive Functioning

Key Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Manganese

Health Issues Related to Manganese Toxicity

Manganese-Based Gasoline Additive Concerns Auto Manufacturers

Role of Mn in the Onset of Several Neurological Disorders

Presence of Manganese in Underground Potable Water: A Key Cause of Concern



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Manganese: A Prelude

Chemical and Physical Characteristics of Manganese and Select Manganese Compounds

Applications of Manganese

History

Ore and Concentrates

Forms of Mn Consumption

Manganese Alloys

Ferro Manganese (FeMn)

Silico-Manganese (SiMn)

Refined FeMn

Grades of Ferromanganese: An Overview

Electrolytic Manganese



5.2 Recent Industry Activity

Maxtech Ventures Enters into JV with Goias State

Transnet and South32 Signs a Manganese Export Capacity Allocation Contract

OFZ Acquires Vatra Dornei Mine

Ferroglobe Acquires Glencore's European Manganese Plants in France and Norway

Maxtech Starts Manganese Research in Northern Brazil to Establish a Larger Assembly of Claims

Montezuma Mining Resource Upgrades Butcherbird Manganese Project

TMI to Restart Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine

OM Materials (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd to Increase Production

China Tian Yuan Manganese Acquires Consmin

PMHC II Acquires ERACHEM

Maxtech Enters into a Strategic Development Partnership with Green Energy Resources



