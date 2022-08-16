Aug 16, 2022, 07:30 ET
Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market to Reach US$3.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the period 2020-2027.Patient Simulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Types segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global Mannequin-Based Simulation market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 42.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mannequin-Based Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$617.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 42.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$207.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$207.2 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured):
- 3D Systems, Inc.
- CAE Healthcare
- Gaumard Scientific Company Inc.
- Laerdal Medical A/S
- Limbs & Things Ltd.
- Mentice AB
- Simulab Corporation
- Simulaids Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increase in Surgeries Augurs Well for Market Growth
- Rise in Global Surgeries Post COVID & Shortage of Surgeons to Drive Use of Mannequin-based Simulation to Accelerate Surgeon Education and Training
- Surgical Backlog & Surgeon Shortages: A Harrowing Situation
- Cancer Surgery Demand Surges amid Surgeon Shortage
- Mannequin-based Simulation to the Rescue
- Virtual Simulation and High-Fidelity Mannequin Simulation for Recognizing Critical Events
- High-fidelity Mannequins
- Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
- Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools
- Cardiology, a Promising Field for Medical Animation/Simulation
- Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology
- Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training
- Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based Training
- Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance
- Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery
- Surgical Simulation Gets Notable Makeover with Influx of Innovative Approaches
- Surgical Simulation: The History & Evolution
- Existing Surgical Simulation Models
- Continuing Advances Pave Way for Versatile & Realistic Surgical Simulators
- Innovations Set to Take Surgical Simulation to Next Level
- Select Innovations
- Learning Theories Guiding Development of Simulation-based Education
- Areas where Under Graduate Nursing Education Simulation is Most Used
- Virtual Simulations for UG Nursing Programs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
