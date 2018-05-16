Global Manufacturing Analytics Market 2018-2024: Leading Players are IBM, Aegis Industrial Software, Oracle, TIBCO Software & Sisense

Global manufacturing analytics market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 22% during forecast period 2017-2024

The key factors driving the market growth are emergence of industrial internet of things (IIoT), increased business agility and scalability, adoption of advanced data management strategies and surging demand for process optimization. Complex system structure and lack of integration with legacy systems are expected to restrain the market growth.

However, rising cloud adoption trends and increasing demand for real-time streaming analytics are expected to provide lucrative market opportunities. Data security and privacy and lack of appropriate analytical skills are expected to challenge the market growth.

Geographically, North America is the leading market region in terms of market revenue share. This is due to increasing focus on innovations, research and development in manufacturing analytics technology, stable economic growth in US and Canada, etc. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region during forecast period 2017-2024 due to huge penetration of manufacturing sector especially heavy industries in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, Japan, etc. which has led to increased adoption of manufacturing analytics in Asia Pacific.



Global manufacturing analytics market is influenced by presence of leading companies such as IBM Corporation (U.S), Aegis Industrial Software Corporation (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S), TIBCO Software, Inc. (U.S.), Sisense Inc. (Israel), etc. Product launch, joint venture, merger and acquisition are some of the crucial strategies adopted by key market players to gain competitive advantage.



On-demand/cloud deployment is the leading deployment model segment due to enhanced cloud security and low total cost of ownership of cloud has led to promotion in the growth of cloud based manufacturing analytics tools.

Energy management is exhibit to grow with highest CAGR during forecast period 2017-2024 due to the high adoption of smart energy technologies and smart grid across various manufacturing organizations worldwide.

Electronics equipment manufacturing is the leading industry vertical segment owing to huge requirement by consumers to simplify their workload and their increasing dependence on electronic equipment.

Services is both dominating and fastest growing type segment due to surging demand for managed and professional manufacturing analytics services by enterprises to comply with various regulations and labor laws globally.

2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Manufacturing Analytics Market : Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Regulatory Framework

2.5. Total Market Analysis

2.6. Estimation Analysis

2.7. Strategic Analysis

2.8. Competitive Analysis

2.9. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Emergence Of Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT)

3.1.2. Increased Business Agility And Scalability

3.1.3. Adoption Of Advanced Data Management Strategies

3.1.4. Surging Demand For Process Optimization

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Complex System Structure

3.2.2. Lack Of Integration With Legacy Systems

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Rising Cloud Adoption Trends

3.3.2. Increasing Demand For Real-Time Streaming Analytics

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Data Security And Privacy

3.4.2. Lack Of Appropriate Analytical Skills



4. Global Manufacturing Analytics Market By Type

4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.5. Market Segmentation

4.5.1. Global Software Market

4.5.2. Global Services Market

4.5.2.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.5.2.2. Market Estimations And Forecasts 2015-2024 ($ Million)

4.5.2.3. Key Players & Key Products

4.5.2.4. Key Conclusions

4.5.2.5. Market Sub-Segments

4.5.2.5.1. Managed Services

4.5.2.5.2. Professional Services

4.5.2.5.2.1. Deployment And Integration

4.5.2.5.2.2. Support And Maintenance

4.5.2.5.2.3. Consulting Services



5. Global Manufacturing Analytics Market By Deployment Model

5.1. Market Definition And Scope

5.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

5.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

5.4. Opportunity Matrix

5.5. Market Segmentation

5.5.1. Global On-Premises Market

5.5.2. Global On-Demand Market



6. Global Manufacturing Analytics Market By Application

6.1. Market Definition And Scope

6.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.4. Opportunity Matrix

6.5. Market Segmentation

6.5.1. Global Predictive Maintenance And Asset Management Market

6.5.2. Global Inventory Management Market

6.5.3. Global Supply Chain Planning And Procurement Market

6.5.4. Global Energy Management Market

6.5.5. Global Emergency Management Market

6.5.6. Global Sales And Customer Management Market

6.5.7. Global Others Market



7. Global Manufacturing Analytics Market By Industry Vertical

7.1. Market Definition And Scope

7.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

7.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

7.4. Opportunity Matrix

7.5. Market Segmentation

7.5.1. Global Automotive And Aerospace Manufacturing Market

7.5.2. Global Electronics Equipment Manufacturing Market

7.5.3. Global Food And Beverages Manufacturing Market

7.5.4. Global Chemicals And Materials Manufacturing Market

7.5.5. Global Machinery And Industrial Equipment Manufacturing Market

7.5.6. Global Pharma And Life Sciences Market

7.5.7. Global Paper, Pulp, Plastic And Rubber Manufacturing Market

7.5.8. Global Others Market



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Key Strategies

8.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisitions

8.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

8.1.3. List Of Product Launches

8.1.4. List Of Partnerships



9. Geographic Analysis

9.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

9.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

9.3. Opportunity Matrix

9.4. Global Manufacturing Analytics Market By Region 2015-2024



10. Company Profiles



1010Data, Inc. (U.S.)

Aegis Industrial Software Corporation (U.S)

Alteryx, Inc. (U.S.)

Dell (U.S.)

DXC Technology (U.S)

IBM Corporation (U.S)

Oracle Corporation (U.S)

Qliktech International AB ( Sweden )

) SAP SE ( Germany )

) SAS Institute, Inc. (U.S.)

Sisense Inc. ( Israel )

) Tableau Software (U.S.)

Tibco Software, Inc. (U.S.)

Wipro Ltd. ( India )

) Zensar Technologies Ltd. ( India )

