Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market Report 2022-2027: Opportunities in the Integration of MES with Solutions such as ERP and PLM

DUBLIN, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Manufacturing Execution Systems Market by Offering (Software, Services), Deployment (On-premises, On-demand, Hybrid), Process Industry (Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences), Discrete Industry (Automotive, Aerospace), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global manufacturing execution systems market is expected to grow from USD 13 billion in 2022 to USD 20 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9%

The use of hybrid deployment type for manufacturing execution systems market and an inclination towards services to fuel the growth of manufacturing execution systems market.



COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the manufacturing execution systems market.



Services segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2021



The services segment accounted for a largest share of the MES market in 2021. The services related to MES include modification, upgrade, and maintenance. Thus, the manufacturing execution system software need not be replaced as it ages, or any specification is made by the customer for the product.

Rather, it is upgraded and modified according to the requirement and demand. As the major functioning of manufacturing execution systems is largely dependent on the post-implementation process, the services play a major role in improving efficiency as well as the production process by reducing wastage and production time.



Automotive Industry holds largest market share of the manufacturing execution systems market during the forecast period



The automotive segment is estimated to contribute largest share of the market in 2021. In automotive manufacturing plants, manufacturing execution systems are used to deliver information that enables the optimization of production activities from order launch to finished goods.

The use of manufacturing execution systems helps to efficiently monitor the performance of the manufacturing processes in the automotive industry with the help of real-time data. The automotive industry comprises the production of a variety of modules and parts as per customer demands. The production of these modules and parts needs to be done in a serial production process. MES enables keeping a track of these processes and help in obtaining efficient output.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of market during the forecast period



North America accounted for largest market share of the global manufacturing execution systems market in 2021. The region is one of the most advanced markets for MES due to the presence of prominent developers of MES such as Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric, General Electric, and Honeywell International among others. The increasing need for tracking real-time data, controlling production activities, and improving visibility is driving the adoption of MES in this region.

Competitive landscape



Honeywell International (US), Rockwell Automation (US), AVEVA (UK), Siemens (Germany), Dassault Systemes (France), SAP (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Oracle (US), Applied Materials (US), and Werum IT Solutions (Germany) are some of the dominant players in the MES market.



Case Study Analysis

Siemens Manufacturing Execution System Enhanced On-Time Delivery and Eliminated Manual Scheduling Limitations of Timber Manufacturers

Pharmaceutical Company Automates Production Process and Achieves Paperless Manufacturing Using Manufacturing Execution System

Production Monitoring and Digitization During Manufacturing Process Using Manufacturing Execution Software Solution

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kq350t

