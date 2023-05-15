Global Marine Battery Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Electric and Hybrid Passenger Vessels Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marine Battery Market by Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, Unmanned), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Battery Function, Nominal Capacity, Propulsion Type, Ship Power, Battery Design, Battery Type, Energy Density and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Marine Battery market size is projected to grow from USD 527 Million in 2022 to USD 2,056 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The increase in global commercial operations and the surge in alternative propulsion systems in marine vessels are the primary factors driving the growth of the Marine Battery market. Furthermore, the demand for advanced battery systems onboard marine vessel is boosting the adoption of Marine Battery, which reduces harmful emissions and decreases end-user operating and maintenance costs.

Dual Purpose Battery segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

Based on Battery Function, the dual-purpose battery segment is projected to lead the Marine Battery market during the forecast period. Dual purpose batteries are suitable for applications requiring strong cranking power and low amp cycle service to meet the extended auxiliary power needs of electrical accessories. These batteries can tolerate deep discharge rates that cannot be handled by starting batteries. Although they have a lower storage capacity, small-sized vessels prefer dual-purpose batteries for operations. A rise in the number of small-sized vessels across the globe will lead to the demand for dual-purpose batteries during the forecast period.

The Lithium battery segment is projected to dominate the market share in the By BatteryType segment during the forecast period

Based on Battery Type, the lithium battery segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period. The market is further segmented into lead-acid, nickel cadmium, sodium-ion and fuel-cells. The growth of lithium batteries is influenced by the rapidly increasing adoption of light-weight and high-energy density lithium batteries and energy storage systems that offer low operational cost per kWh and can be fitted as per any configuration, unlike sealed lead-acid batteries. With increasing modernization of fleets with hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems the lithium battery segment is set to witness a significant growth during the forecasted period.

The Liquid/Gel based battery is projected to dominate market share in the battery design segment during the forecast period

Based on Battery Design, the liquid/gel based battery segment is projected to dominate the market share in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030. Enhanced safety features of liquid/gel based battery systems such as anti-corrosion, prevention of gas leakages and evaporation are some of the factors that will increase the adoption rates of liquid/gel-based batteries during the forecasted period.

The OEM segment is projected to lead Marine Battery market during the forecast period

Based on Sales Channel, the OEM segment is projected to lead the Marine Battery market during the forecast period. The OEM section of the market is driven by the continuous fleet expansion projects of numerous end users, including commercial passenger vessels, as well as cargoes, oil tankers and military operators. Several ship manufacturers and merchant vessel owners are expanding their fleets by investing in fully-electric propulsion systems.

Europe is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022

The Marine Battery market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and it is also projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of major players, OEMs, and component manufacturers are some of the factors projected to drive the European marine battery market. Additionally, the growing need for sustainable marine vessels, through hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems for civil and commercial purposes, for increased distances of freight travel and trade operations, are factors affecting market expansion in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Implementation of Sulphur 2020 Rule

Rising Demand for Electric and Hybrid Passenger Vessels

Increased Global Seaborne Trade

Growing Maritime Tourism Industry

Development of Lithium Batteries

Restraints

Long Downtime During Retrofitting

Limited Range and Capacity of Fully Electric Ships

Opportunities

Potential for Marine Battery Manufacturers

Potential for Battery Charging

Hybrid Propulsion Technology for Large Ships

Challenges

Inadequate Charging Infrastructure

High Initial Capital Expenditure

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Marine Battery Market, by Ship Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial

7.2.1 Passenger Vessels

7.2.1.1 Yachts

7.2.1.1.1 Use Solar Power to Charge Batteries

7.2.1.2 Ferries

7.2.1.2.1 High Adoption of Electric Ferries in North America and Europe

7.2.1.3 Cruise Ships

7.2.1.3.1 Increased Adoption of Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Technology

7.2.2 Cargo Vessels

7.2.2.1 Container Vessels

7.2.2.1.1 First to Adopt Fully Electric Setup

7.2.2.2 Bulk Carriers

7.2.2.2.1 Fitted with Hybrid-Electric Propulsion Systems due to Constraints Faced by Pure Battery Systems

7.2.2.3 Tankers

7.2.2.3.1 Improved Energy and Battery Systems

7.2.2.4 Gas Tankers

7.2.2.4.1 Transitioning to Sustainable Mode of Propulsion

7.2.2.5 Dry Cargo Ships

7.2.2.5.1 Increased Demand to Handle Cargo Volume

7.2.2.6 Barges

7.2.2.6.1 Development of Battery-Driven Barges for Emission-Free Sailing

7.2.3 Others

7.2.3.1 Fishing Vessels

7.2.3.1.1 Fuel Consumption of Fully Electric Fishing Vessels Reduced by 80%

7.2.3.2 Tugs and Workboats

7.2.3.2.1 Electrification to Significantly Reduce Emissions at Ports

7.2.3.3 Research Vessels

7.2.3.3.1 Market for Retrofitting Research Vessels Larger Than Newbuilds

7.2.3.4 Dredgers

7.2.3.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Electric Systems to Reduce Emissions

7.3 Defense

7.3.1 Destroyers

7.3.1.1 Integration of Electric Propulsive Destroyers by Navies

7.3.2 Frigates

7.3.2.1 Plans by Naval Forces to Install Hybrid Propulsion Systems for Frigates

7.3.3 Corvettes

7.3.3.1 High Reliance of Defense Forces on All-Electric Propulsion Corvettes

7.3.4 Amphibious Ships

7.3.4.1 Naval Forces to Use Amphibious Ships with Hybrid Propulsion

7.3.5 Offshore Support Vessels (Osvs)

7.3.5.1 Available in Hybrid and Electric Propulsion Setup

7.3.6 Minesweepers

7.3.6.1 Designed to Remove or Detonate Naval Mines

7.3.7 Missile-Carrying Boats and Supply Boats

7.3.7.1 Wider Adoption in Developing Countries

7.3.8 Submarines

7.3.8.1 Development of Electric Propulsion Systems

7.4 Unmanned

7.4.1 Remotely Operated Vehicles (Rovs)

7.4.1.1 Utilized for Offshore Exploration and Security Checks

7.4.2 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (Auvs)

7.4.2.1 Provide More Accurate Data due to Better Payload Capacity

8 Marine Battery Market, by Battery Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Starting Batteries

8.2.1 Provide Quick and Powerful Energy

8.3 Deep-Cycle Batteries

8.3.1 Support Longer Voyages for Large Ships

8.4 Dual Purpose Batteries

8.4.1 Preferred by Small-Sized Vessels

9 Marine Battery Market, by Nominal Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 <_00 />9.2.1 Used in Inland Ferries

9.3 100-250 Ah

9.3.1 Operates Dry Cargo Vessels and Barges

9.4 >250 Ah

9.4.1 Higher Demand due to Rise in Seafaring Vessels Globally

10 Marine Battery Market, by Propulsion Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fully Electric

10.2.1 High Energy Storage in Batteries and Optimized Power Control

10.3 Hybrid

10.3.1 Reduces Nox and Sox Emissions

10.4 Conventional

10.4.1 Retrofitting Hybrid-Electric Propulsion to Reduce Greenhouse Emissions

11 Marine Battery Market, by Ship Power

11.1 Introduction

11.2 <_5 />11.2.1 Equipped in Yachts

11.3 75-150 Kw

11.3.1 More Demand for Fully Electric Ferries

11.4 150-745 Kw

11.4.1 Large Retrofit Potential for Cargo Vessels in 150-745 Kw Range

11.5 740-7,560 Kw

11.5.1 Help Reduce Fuel Consumption

11.6 >7,560 Kw

11.6.1 Expected to Have Smallest Market

12 Marine Battery Market, by Battery Design

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Solid State

12.2.1 Higher Energy Density and Safety Against Fire Hazards

12.3 Liquid/Gel-Based

12.3.1 Enables Safer Battery Servicing

13 Marine Battery Market, by Battery Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Lithium

13.2.1 Long Life Cycle and High Power Storage

13.3 Lead-Acid

13.3.1 Durable, Easily Recyclable, Cost-Effective, and Simple to Charge

13.3.2 Flooded

13.3.3 Gel

13.3.4 Agm

13.4 Nickel Cadmium

13.4.1 Used in Emergency Lighting, Backup Systems, Secondary Power, and Other Similar Applications

13.5 Sodium-Ion

13.5.1 High Energy Density and Low Charging Time

13.6 Fuel Cells

13.6.1 Alternative Technology to Lithium-Ion and Lead-Acid Batteries

13.6.2 Hydrogen-Based

13.6.3 Ammonia-Based

13.6.4 Oxide-Based

13.6.5 Carbon-Based

14 Marine Battery Market, by Sales Channel

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Oem

14.2.1 Hybrid Technology Used for Sustainable Expedition

14.3 Aftermarket

14.3.1 Retrofitting with Batteries to Reduce Dependency on Conventional Propulsion

15 Marine Battery Market, by Energy Density

15.1 Introduction

15.2 <_00 />15.2.1 Used for Secondary and Emergency Power Applications

15.3 100-500 Wh/Kg

15.3.1 Used for Primary Power Storage and Propulsion

15.4 >500 Wh/Kg

15.4.1 Used for Applications Like Propulsion

16 Regional Analysis

17 Competitive Landscape

18 Company Profiles

19 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Corvus Energy

East Penn Manufacturing

Echandia Marine Ab

Ecobat Battery Technologies

Enersys

Est-Floattech

Everexceed Industrial Co., Ltd.

Exide Technologies

Forsee Power

Furukawa Battery Co., Ltd.

Kokam Co., Ltd.

Korea Special Battery Co., Ltd.

Leclanche Sa

Lifeline Batteries

Lithium Werks

Optima Batteries

Powertech Systems

Saft

Sensata Technologies, Inc.

Shift Clean Energy

Siemens

Sonnenschein

Toshiba Corporation

Us Battery Mfg. Co.

Xalt Energy

