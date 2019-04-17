Global Marine Engines Market Forecast to 2024 Increased Naval Budgets Worldwide & Rising Demand for Dual-Fuel Engines

DUBLIN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Engines Market by Power (<_-5_ _="_" _-10_="_-10_" _0-20="_0-20">20) 000 hp, Vessel (Commercial, Offshore), Fuel (Heavy, Intermediate, Marine Diesel and Gas Oil), Engine (Propulsion & Auxiliary), Type (2 & 4-Stroke) & Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine engines market is projected to reach USD 16.4 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 14.0 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.11%.

This growth can be attributed to factors such as growth in international marine freight transport, growth in maritime tourism, and penetration of smart engines for situational awareness and safety. However, stringent environmental regulations worldwide and dependence on heavy fuel as the primary fuel is hindering the growth of the marine engines market.

The marine diesel oil segment, by fuel, is expected to be the fastest growing market from 2019 to 2024.

The marine diesel oil segment is expected to hold the second largest market share and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period because of growth in applications such as harbor tugs and push boats. Increasing emission control regulations and continuous revisions in the IMO standards have led to the increasing use of low sulfur oil, such as marine diesel oil and marine gas oil, replacing the use of bunker oil.

The two-stroke segment is expected to be the largest market from 2019 to 2024.

The two-stroke segment , by type, is estimated to be the largest and the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The two-stroke type of marine engine offers high torque at low engine speed, which helps the boats/vessels to cruise at a constant speed without adjusting the engine speed. They can run on low-grade fuel, which helps to keep the overall running cost down. Also, they are more efficient and offer more power.

Asia Pacific: The largest market for marine engines.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for marine engines, by 2024. The marine engines market in this region is mainly driven by seaborne trade which has subsequently led to an increase in demand for ships that are used to transport manufactured goods to various regions worldwide. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are considered as the main manufacturing hubs for marine engines.

According to World Shipbuilding Statistics, 2016, China accounted for a 33% share of all new shipbuilding orders, globally, thereby making it the largest market for marine engines. The increase in defense spending and the rise in domestic ship production are the key factors contributing to the growth of the marine engine market in the region.

The leading players in the marine engines market are Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), Caterpillar (US), MAN SE (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Volvo Group (Sweden), Rolls-Royce (UK), Wrtsil (Finland), Cummins (US), GE Transportation (US), and Deutz AG (Germany).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in International Marine Freight Transport

5.2.1.2 Penetration of Smart Engines for Situational Awareness and Safety

5.2.1.3 Growth in Maritime Tourism

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations Worldwide

5.2.2.2 Dependence on Heavy Fuel as the Primary Fuel

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Naval Budgets Worldwide

5.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Dual-Fuel Engines

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Oil & Gas Prices

5.2.4.2 Shipping Overcapacity



6 Marine Engines Market, By Power Range

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Up to 1,000 HP

6.2.1 Asia Pacific Holds the Largest Region for Up to 1,000 HP Marine Engines Market

6.3 1,001-5,000 HP

6.3.1 Europe is Expected to Have the Second Largest Market Share By 2024

6.4 5,001-10,000 HP

6.4.1 Europe is Expected to Grow at the Second Fastest CAGR From 2019-2024

6.5 10,001-20,000 HP

6.5.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Have the Largest Market Share By 2024

6.6 Above 20,000 HP

6.6.1 Europe is Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR From 2019-2024



7 Marine Engines Market, By Vessel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commerical Vessel

7.2.1 South America is Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR From 2019-2024

7.3 Offshore Support Vessel

7.3.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Offshore Support Vessel Segment During the Forecast Period

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Europe is Expected to Have the Second Largest Market By 2024



8 Marine Engines Market, By Fuel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Heavy Fuel Oil

8.2.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Lead the Marine Engine Market During the Forecast Period

8.3 Intermediate Fuel Oil

8.3.1 South America is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Perido

8.4 Marine Diesel Oil

8.4.1 North America is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

8.5 Marine Gas Oil

8.5.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Have the Largest Market By 2024

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Europe is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR From During the Forecast Period



9 Marine Engines Market, By Engine

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Propulsion Engine

9.2.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Have the Highest CAGR for Propulsion Segment During the Forecast Period

9.3 Auxiliary Engine

9.3.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Auxiliary Engine Segment During the Forecast Period



10 Marine Engines Market, By Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Two-Stroke

10.2.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow at the Fastest CAGR During the Forecast Period

10.3 Four-Stroke

10.3.1 Europe is Expected to Have the Second Largest Market for Four-Stroke Engines By 2024



11 Marine Engines Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario



13 Company Profile



Caterpillar

Cummins

Deutz AG

GE Transportation

Hyundai Heavy Industries

John Deere

Man SE

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Rolls-Royce

Volvo Group

Wrtsil

Yanmar Holdings

