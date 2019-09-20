Global Marine Engines Market Outlook Report 2017-2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Engines - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Marine Engines market accounted for $12.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.55 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2026.
Some of the factors such as increase in maritime tourism, growth in shipbuilding activities and rising usage of environment friendly LNG-fueled engines are favoring the market. However, strict environmental regulations coming into effect are hampering the market. Moreover, increasing demand for dual-fuel engines will provide ample opportunities for growth of the market.
Marine engines are used to provide power to marine vehicles like ships, submarines and boats. They are the engines which are installed in the marine vehicles. These engines consist of different components including crankshaft, liner, pistons, bedplate and head. They are constructed with corrosion inhibiting materials and their seals & bearings are especially designed for sea operating environment. Marine vehicles can be either commercial, defense or for personal use.
By Vessel, Commercial Vessel acquired significant share during forecast period due to rise in the international seaborne trade. The Bulk carriers in Commercial Vessels are used to transport loose dry cargoes such as ore, grains and cement. Based on Geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market growth due to increase in seaborne trade, rise in defense spending and flourishing shipbuilding industry.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Marine Engines Market, By Power Range
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Above 20,000 HP
5.3 10,001-20,000 HP
5.4 5,001-10,000 HP
5.5 1,001-5,000 HP
5.6 Up to 1,000 HP
6 Global Marine Engines Market, By Fuel
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Heavy Fuel Oil
6.3 Intermediate Fuel Oil
6.4 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)
6.5 Gasoline
6.6 Gas Turbine
6.6 Marine Gas Oil (MGO)
6.8 Hybrid
6.9 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
6.10 Other Fuels
7 Global Marine Engines Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Two-Stroke
7.3 Four-Stroke
7.4 Other Types
8 Global Marine Engines Market, By Ship Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cargo
8.3 Passenger Ship
9 Global Marine Engines Market, By Engine
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Propulsion Engine
9.3 Auxiliary Engine
9.4 Generator Drive Engines
9.5 Diesel Electric Engine
9.6 Other Engines
10 Global Marine Engines Market, By Use
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Crew Vessel
10.3 StandBy & Rescue Vessel
10.4 Other Uses
11 Global Marine Engines Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Low Speed
11.3 Medium Speed
11.4 High Speed
12 Global Marine Engines Market, By Application
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Commercial Vessels
12.2.1 Bulk Carriers
12.2.2 Tankers
12.2.3 Container Vessels
12.2.4 Roll On/Roll Off
12.2.5 Other Commercials
12.3 Offshore Vessels
12.3.1 Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels (AHTS)
12.3.2 Platform Supply Vessel ( PSV)
12.3.3 Multi-purpose Supply Vessel (MPSV)
12.3.4 Fast Supply Vessel (FSV)
12.3.5 Other Offshores
12.4 Recreational
12.4.1 Ferries
12.4.2 Cruise ships
12.4.3 Yachts
12.4.4 Other Recreationals
12.5 Navy
12.6 Inland Waterways Vessels
12.7 Tanker
12.8 Special Carriers
12.9 Pure Car Carrier
12.10 Product Carrier
12.11 Reefer
12.12 Other Applications
13 Global Marine Engines Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Germany
13.3.2 UK
13.3.3 Italy
13.3.4 France
13.3.5 Spain
13.3.6 Rest of Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.4.1 Japan
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 India
13.4.4 Australia
13.4.5 New Zealand
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.5.1 Argentina
13.5.2 Brazil
13.5.3 Chile
13.5.4 Rest of South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
13.6.1 Saudi Arabia
13.6.2 UAE
13.6.3 Qatar
13.6.4 South Africa
13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 Anglo Belgian Corporation
15.2 Dolphin Engines
15.3 Calcutt Boats Ltd
15.4 Caterpillar Marine Power Systems
15.5 Daihatsu Diesel Pro
15.6 Deutz Ag
15.7 GMT
15.8 IHI Corporation Ltd.
15.9 Jason Engineering As
15.10 Scania
15.11 SIA Rigas Dizelis DG
15.12 STX Engine
15.13 GE Transportation
15.14 Cummins Inc.
15.15 Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG
