Global Marine Engines Market Review & Outlook 2015-2027: Revenue Estimations, Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies
DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marine Engines Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Marine Engines Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand in smart engines for safety and awareness among consumers, increasing demand in international marine freight transport, and recent technological developments in marine engines.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Technology Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing Demand in Smart Engines for Safety & Awareness among Consumers
3.1.2 Increasing Demand in International Marine Freight Transport
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Marine Engines
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Marine Engines Market, By Type
4.1 Four-Stroke
4.2 Two-Stroke
4.3 Other Types
5 Marine Engines Market, By Use
5.1 Standby & Rescue Vessel
5.2 Crew Vessel
5.3 Other Uses
6 Marine Engines Market, By Ship Type
6.1 Passenger Ship
6.2 Cargo
7 Marine Engines Market, By Engine
7.1 Generator Drive Engines
7.2 Propulsion Engine
7.3 Diesel Electric Engine
7.4 Auxiliary Engine
7.5 Other Engines
8 Marine Engines Market, By Power Range
8.1 Up to 1,000 HP
8.2 1,001-5,000 HP
8.3 5,001-10,000 HP
8.4 10,001-20,000 HP
8.5 Above 20,000 HP
9 Marine Engines Market, By Fuel
9.1 Marine Gas Oil (MGO)
9.2 Intermediate Fuel Oil
9.3 Gas Turbine
9.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
9.5 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)
9.6 Gasoline
9.7 Heavy Fuel Oil
9.8 Hybrid
9.9 Other Fuels
10 Marine Engines Market, By Technology
10.1 High Speed
10.2 Medium Speed
10.3 Low Speed
11 Marine Engines Market, By Application
11.1 Recreational
11.1.1 Cruise ships
11.1.2 Ferries
11.1.3 Yachts
11.1.4 Other Recreationals
11.2 Tanker
11.3 Product Carrier
11.4 Reefer
11.5 Inland Waterways Vessels
11.6 Pure Car Carrier
11.7 Special Carriers
11.8 Navy
11.9 Commercial Vessels
11.9.1 Container Vessels
11.9.2 Roll On/Roll Off
11.9.3 Bulk Carriers
11.9.4 Tankers
11.9.5 Other Commercials
11.10 Offshore Vessels
11.10.1 Fast Supply Vessel (FSV)
11.10.2 Platform Supply Vessel (PSV)
11.10.3 Multi-purpose Supply Vessel (MPSV)
11.10.4 Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels (AHTS)
11.10.5 Other Offshores
11.11 Other Applications
12 Marine Engines Market, By Geography
12.1 North America
12.1.1 US
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.3 Mexico
12.2 Europe
12.2.1 France
12.2.2 Germany
12.2.3 Italy
12.2.4 Spain
12.2.5 UK
12.2.6 Rest of Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.3.1 China
12.3.2 Japan
12.3.3 India
12.3.4 Australia
12.3.5 New Zealand
12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.4 Middle East
12.4.1 Saudi Arabia
12.4.2 UAE
12.4.3 Rest of Middle East
12.5 Latin America
12.5.1 Argentina
12.5.2 Brazil
12.5.3 Rest of Latin America
12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
12.6.1 South Africa
12.6.2 Others
13 Key Player Activities
13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
13.3 Product Launch & Expansions
13.4 Other Activities
14 Leading Companies
14.1 Volvo Group
14.2 John Deere
14.3 Wratsila
14.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries
14.5 Cummins
14.6 Deutz AG
14.7 GE Transportation
14.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
14.9 Rolls-Royce
14.10 Caterpillar
14.11 Man SE
14.12 Yanmar Holdings
14.13 Anglo Belgian Corporation
14.14 Jason Engineering AS
14.15 IHI Corporation Ltd.
