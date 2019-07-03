Global Marine Engines Market Review & Outlook 2015-2027: Revenue Estimations, Market Trends, Leading Players, Supply Chain Trends, Technological Innovations, Key Developments, and Future Strategies

DUBLIN, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marine Engines Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Marine Engines Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand in smart engines for safety and awareness among consumers, increasing demand in international marine freight transport, and recent technological developments in marine engines.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand in Smart Engines for Safety & Awareness among Consumers

3.1.2 Increasing Demand in International Marine Freight Transport

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Marine Engines

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Marine Engines Market, By Type

4.1 Four-Stroke

4.2 Two-Stroke

4.3 Other Types



5 Marine Engines Market, By Use

5.1 Standby & Rescue Vessel

5.2 Crew Vessel

5.3 Other Uses



6 Marine Engines Market, By Ship Type

6.1 Passenger Ship

6.2 Cargo



7 Marine Engines Market, By Engine

7.1 Generator Drive Engines

7.2 Propulsion Engine

7.3 Diesel Electric Engine

7.4 Auxiliary Engine

7.5 Other Engines



8 Marine Engines Market, By Power Range

8.1 Up to 1,000 HP

8.2 1,001-5,000 HP

8.3 5,001-10,000 HP

8.4 10,001-20,000 HP

8.5 Above 20,000 HP



9 Marine Engines Market, By Fuel

9.1 Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

9.2 Intermediate Fuel Oil

9.3 Gas Turbine

9.4 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

9.5 Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)

9.6 Gasoline

9.7 Heavy Fuel Oil

9.8 Hybrid

9.9 Other Fuels



10 Marine Engines Market, By Technology

10.1 High Speed

10.2 Medium Speed

10.3 Low Speed



11 Marine Engines Market, By Application

11.1 Recreational

11.1.1 Cruise ships

11.1.2 Ferries

11.1.3 Yachts

11.1.4 Other Recreationals

11.2 Tanker

11.3 Product Carrier

11.4 Reefer

11.5 Inland Waterways Vessels

11.6 Pure Car Carrier

11.7 Special Carriers

11.8 Navy

11.9 Commercial Vessels

11.9.1 Container Vessels

11.9.2 Roll On/Roll Off

11.9.3 Bulk Carriers

11.9.4 Tankers

11.9.5 Other Commercials

11.10 Offshore Vessels

11.10.1 Fast Supply Vessel (FSV)

11.10.2 Platform Supply Vessel (PSV)

11.10.3 Multi-purpose Supply Vessel (MPSV)

11.10.4 Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels (AHTS)

11.10.5 Other Offshores

11.11 Other Applications



12 Marine Engines Market, By Geography

12.1 North America

12.1.1 US

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.3 Mexico

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 France

12.2.2 Germany

12.2.3 Italy

12.2.4 Spain

12.2.5 UK

12.2.6 Rest of Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.3.1 China

12.3.2 Japan

12.3.3 India

12.3.4 Australia

12.3.5 New Zealand

12.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East

12.4.1 Saudi Arabia

12.4.2 UAE

12.4.3 Rest of Middle East

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Argentina

12.5.2 Brazil

12.5.3 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

12.6.1 South Africa

12.6.2 Others



13 Key Player Activities

13.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

13.3 Product Launch & Expansions

13.4 Other Activities



14 Leading Companies

14.1 Volvo Group

14.2 John Deere

14.3 Wratsila

14.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries

14.5 Cummins

14.6 Deutz AG

14.7 GE Transportation

14.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

14.9 Rolls-Royce

14.10 Caterpillar

14.11 Man SE

14.12 Yanmar Holdings

14.13 Anglo Belgian Corporation

14.14 Jason Engineering AS

14.15 IHI Corporation Ltd.



