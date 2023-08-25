Global Marine Fuel Injection Systems Strategy Analysis Report 2023: A $6.7 Billion Market by 2030 - Focus on Fuel Valves, Marine Fuel Injection Systems, Fuel Injectors, & Fuel Pumps

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Fuel Injection Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Marine Fuel Injection Systems Market to Reach $6.7 Billion by 2030

The global market for Marine Fuel Injection Systems estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fuel Injectors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fuel Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Marine Fuel Injection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$871.3 Million by the year 2030.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. 

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

247

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$6.7 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

3.7 %

Regions Covered

Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Product Overview
  • Marine Fuel Injection System: A Prelude
  • Marine Fuel Injection System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 47 Featured)

  • Caterpillar, Inc.
  • Cummins, Inc.
  • Delphi Automotive PLC
  • Denso Corporation
  • Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH
  • MAN SE
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
  • Woodward, Inc.
  • YANMAR Co., Ltd.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Segments:

  • Fuel Valves
  • Marine Fuel Injection Systems
  • Fuel Injectors
  • Fuel Pumps

End-users

  • Inland Waterways Transport Vessels
  • Off-Shore Support Vessels
  • Commercial Vessels

Regions:

  • USA
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Africa

