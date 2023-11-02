Global Marine Gensets Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Market Sails Ahoy & Rides the Great Wave of Proliferating Demand

02 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Gensets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Marine Gensets Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Marine Gensets estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Marine Gensets market spanning from 2014 to 2030. It provides data on annual sales in US$ Thousand, focusing on Marine Gensets, across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The analysis covers different vessel types such as Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels, and Other Vessel Types.
Commercial Vessels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Defense Vessels segment is estimated at 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Marine Gensets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Additionally, it includes information on fuel types, including Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel, and Hybrid Fuel. The dataset presents both recent and historic data, offering insights into market trends and the percentage breakdown of sales values for different regions and vessel types over a 16-year perspective (2014, 2023, and 2030). This dataset is valuable for stakeholders interested in understanding the Marine Gensets market's dynamics and potential opportunities.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Marine Gensets Market under the COVID-19 Lens
- Sales of Recreational Boats, Watercrafts & Yachts Slump Impacting the Value Chain
- Leisure Marine Industry amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Percentage of People Going to Boating Regularly in the US by Age Group: 2021
- Competitive Scenario
- Marine Gensets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Marine Gensets: Delivering Required Thrust to Marine Transportation
- Marine Gensets Market: Prospects and Outlook
- Post Pandemic Rebounding of the Shipbuilding Industry Offers Strong Hope
- Key Challenges Impacting Industry Growth
- Commercial Vessels Segment Poised for High Growth
- Global Marine Gensets Market by Vessel Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Commercial Vessels, Defense Vessels, Offshore Support Vessels, and Other Vessel Types
- Diesel Fuel Dominates Market
- Global Marine Gensets Market by Fuel (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Diesel Fuel, Gas Fuel, and Hybrid Fuel
- Asian Economies to Spearhead Future Growth
- World Marine Gensets Market by Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Marine Gensets Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Japan, and Canada
- An Introduction to Marine Gensets
- Primary Factors Influencing Selection of Prudent & Right Marine Generator
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Marine Gensets Market Sails Ahoy & Rides the Great Wave of Proliferating Demand
- Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for Marine Gensets
- World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020
- Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2025, 2030 and 2035
- Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for Marine Gensets for Merchant Ships
- Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market
- Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2018 & 2022E
- Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018
- Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2021E
- Naval Ships: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case
- Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for Naval Ship Gensets: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
- Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine Gensets Market
- New Orders for Cargo Vessels Market Worldwide: New Order Book by Vessel Type for 2021E
- Expected Growth in Demand for Superyachts Post Pandemic to Benefit Boat Manufacturing Activities
- Expected Gains in Yacht Building to Benefit OE Suppliers of Gensets
- Select Popular Boat Generators
- Offshore E&P Projects and Offshore Wind Projects Drive Demand for Marine Gensets Used in OSVs
- Offshore Exploration & Production Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025
- Offshore Wind Power Capacity in GW for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Marine Gensets Market Stands to Gain from Prevailing Scenario in the FPSO Industry
- A Snapshot of Select Major Under Construction FPSO Projects Worldwide
- Expanding Fleet of High-Value Pleasure Vessels Presents Favorable Outlook for Marine Gensets Market
- Global Luxury Yacht Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
- Total Number of Cruise Ships in Service for the Years 2019, 2020, 2023 & 2026
- How Tourism & Leisure Industry Is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- Global Tourism Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Superyachts Cruise Ahead Swiftly with Advances in Marine Generator Technology
- Hydroelectric Generators for Yachts Boast Smart Functions & Green Credentials
- Demand Rises for Hybrid-Fuel Powered Marine Gensets
- Variable Speed Generators, a Simple Yet Potent Technology to Achieve Energy Savings
- Relation Between Speed and Torque & Its Importance in Energy Efficiency
- Advancements in Marine Generators: A Review
- Kohler Develops Low CO Gasoline Marine Generator
- Growing Demand for Power in New Age Boats Throws Spotlight on Designing of Efficient Gensets
- Manufacturers Introduce Generators with Ignition-Protected Starters
- Rise in Use of Permanent Magnets in Generator Designs
- Advanced Electronic Control to Make Marine Diesel Gensets Competitive
- Magnet Shaft Generator Technology
- Variable Speed Generators for Commercial Ships
- Enhancing Comfort and Safety on Recreational Boats
- Stringent Environmental Regulations: A Major Market Deterrent for Diesel Gensets
- Pollutant Emissions from Diesel Engines: A Review
- Unique Challenges Encountered by Marine Gensets
