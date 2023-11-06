Global Marine Insurance Agency launches their new retail extended service contract business, Global Product Protection, Inc.

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Marine Insurance Agency, a division of Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG), announced the launch of Global Product Protection, Inc. (GPP). GPP offers a full menu of extended marine service contract coverages relevant to today's recreational watercraft.

Designed to meet the demands of boaters, this protection plan encompasses comprehensive, customizable, and competitively priced coverage for all popular marine engine configurations and familiar mechanical components found in today's recreational watercraft. Dealers benefit from GPP's wide range of extended service contract coverages, while boat builders gain access to tailored limited warranty products and administration services.

Jason Cochran, Vice President of GPP, noted, "With the introduction of GPP, we're enhancing our portfolio, ensuring our marine business clients have access to industry leading products and services. It's about evolving with the industry and putting our clients first."

GPP provides coverage tailored for watercraft, covering popular marine engines and essential components. This means boaters get protection that's relevant to their vessels. Furthermore, GPP offers a safety net against unexpected repair costs. Should they need assistance, whether a tow or dockside support, GPP is there to help.

"Adding extended service contracts and limited warranties to our growing list of Marine-focused products and services will benefit our marine business clients," said Matt Anderson, President of Global Marine Insurance Agency. "Industry leading extended coverage and customer-first claims experience aligns with our overall business approach".

About Specialty Program Group

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

About Global Product Protection

Global Product Protection, Inc. extends a lifeline to boat owners, delivering top-tier warranty plans that act as a defense against unforeseen expenses. The extended protection shields against unexpected repair costs, offers tow or hoist/lift out support, and ensures dockside assistance is just a call away. Designed to improve the boat ownership experience, GPP's offerings also protect against inflation and present dealerships with increased revenue potential. For a deeper dive into GPP's offerings, visit (insert website link).

About Global Marine

Since 1989 Global Marine Insurance has provided the marine industry with personalized, comprehensive boat, yacht, and marine business insurance. Clients gain access to professional marine-specific underwriters and carriers, as well as their in-house claims team.

For more information, visit www.globalmarineinsurance.com.

