Global Marine Propellers Industry Report 2023-2030: Rise of Recreational Boating as a Hobby Spurs Opportunities for Growth

Global market prospects and outlook are discussed, with a focus on the potential rebound of the shipbuilding industry post-pandemic. Key challenges impacting industry growth are analyzed, along with a breakdown of the market by type, application, and region. The report provides percentage breakdowns of sales for propellers, thrusters, and other types, as well as for merchant ships, naval ships, recreational boats, and other applications.

Regional analysis is also provided, ranking geographic regions by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for value sales in the marine propellers market for the period 2020-2027. China is expected to record strong growth in the controllable pitch marine propellers market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6% CAGR



The Marine Propellers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Propeller of The Future

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes Drives Demand for Marine Propellers

World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2020

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Rise in Number of Container Ships and Gas Carrier Marine Freight Worldwide: An Opportunity for the Market

Shipbuilding Activity Trends Influence Dynamics of Marine Propellers Market

Dual-Fuel Combustion Engines Suitable for Deep Sea Fleet

Rising Commercial Maritime Activity: Opportunity Indicator for Marine Propellers for Merchant Ships

World Seaborne Trade (in Billions of Cargo Ton Miles) for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Naval Ships, a Dominant Application Segment: Geopolitical Conflicts & Quest for Military Supremacy Widen the Business Case

Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for Naval Ship Propellers: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Pandemic Affects the Military & Defense Sector

Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Rising Naval Ship Orders Bodes Well for the Naval Ship Propeller Market

Rise of Recreational Boating as a Hobby Spurs Opportunities for Growth in the Propellers Market

Global % Share Breakdown of Boat Fleets in Operation by Type for the Year 2020

World Cruise Passengers (in Millions) for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2019-2021E

Easing of Restrictions Witness a Quick Recovery of Recreational Boating Bringing Hope & Cheer for the Propeller Industry

Increased Indulgence in Boating Pleasure Opens New Growth Avenues for Boat Manufacturing, Parts/Components: Global Spending on Leisure Boats (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2023 & 2026

Expected Growth in Demand for Superyachts Post Pandemic to Benefit Boat Manufacturing Activities

Expected Gains in Yacht Building to Benefit OE Suppliers of Propeller Systems: Global Number of Superyachts 100 FT or Larger (In Units) for Years 2017, 2019, 2022 & 2024

High Net Worth Individuals: A Key Customer Class

Breakdown of Ownership of Yachts by Length: 2019

Geographic Localization of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals: 2019

Robust International Trade in Fisheries to Push Demand for Fishing Boats

Rising Seafood Consumption Brings a String of Opportunities for Commercial Open Catch Fishing Equipment Including Boats: Global Per Capita Fish Consumption (in Kg Per Person) by Region for 2020 & 2027

Focus on Modernizing Aging Fishing Boats & Expanding Fishing Fleets to Benefit All in the Boat Manufacturing Value Chain including Propellers

Aging Fishing Boats Trigger Replacement Demand, Bringing in the Promise of Higher New Manufacturing Orders: Average Age of Fishing Boats & Vessels Worldwide (In Years) As of the Year 2020

Select Boat Propellers Ruling the Roost in the Market

