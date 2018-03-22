Global Maritime Satellite Communications Market Prospects 2018: Merchant Shipping, Fishing, Passenger Ships, Leisure Vessels, and Offshore

DUBLIN, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Prospects for Maritime Satellite Communications provides an in-depth view of the sector dynamics, analysis and forecasts for the maritime satcom market. Five comprehensive sections give a detailed analysis of trends and prospects within the major addressable maritime market segments, including merchant shipping, fishing, passenger ships, leisure vessels, and offshore.
Highlights of the report
Satellite connectivity in the maritime market will face booming bandwidth requirements coming not only from bandwidth-hungry passengers and crew but also from the overall development of smart applications.
The total number of terminals used by the maritime satellite communications market experienced limited growth in 2017, with an increase of 0.7% year-over-year. However the VSAT market scored 18.8% growth in 2017, exceeding 23,000 terminals. Meanwhile the number of MSS terminals decreased by 0.4%, reaching 314,300 terminals. VSAT technology is starting to be taken up by the medium and small vessels market and this is gaining traction as operators are increasingly willing to migrate from MSS to VSAT solutions.
Increased demand from passengers (especially in the cruise and leisure segment), regulatory incentives on safety communications, crew and passenger appetite for enriched content, and newly developed concepts related to smart shipping are some of the major factors pushing maritime operators to install the latest generation of satellite systems on their vessels. Autonomous shipping, performance monitoring, fleet management and cyber-secure applications, brought by an increasing number of IoT-connected and sensing devices, will drive capacity demand in the next decade. For the maritime market, if all satellites are launched as planned, the total available HTS satellite capacity over oceanic regions will grow almost 10-fold from 2017 to 2020, to cater to the ever-growing demand. The hardware, such as receiving antennas and modems, is also evolving rapidly; smaller, lighter, and more efficient antenna systems are gaining tracting as the industry continues to evolve.
The author forecasts that the maritime satcom market (both MSS and VSAT) will grow to more than 500,000 terminals in 2027 as compared to 337,300 terminals in 2017. Total revenue for satellite operators should grow from $953 million in 2017 to $1.6 billion by 2027, a 10-year CAGR of 5.2%. The revenue for maritime service providers is estimated to grow from $1.8 billion in 2017 to $2.9 billion in 2027 with a 10-year CAGR of 5.3%.
Consolidation in the past several years has enabled leading VSAT service providers to gain market share and the five largest companies hold 90% of the market. Competitive pressure is increasing; the development of new VSAT terminal installation facilities and the democratization of the technology are lowering entry barriers for regional service providers, especially in the Asian and Middle East markets. Still, greater competition combined with the need to improve profit margins and leverage economies of scale will favor further integration and consolidation in the value chain.
Key Topics Covered:
1. STRATEGIC ISSUES & FORECASTS
- The maritime satellite communications market in 2017
- MSS: The legacy maritime services
- VSAT: As a major growth driver for maritime communications
- Large number of Ku- and Ka-band HTS capacity will come online
- Growth drivers: Smart Ships
- Growth drivers: Toward autonomous vessels
- Challenges: Cyber-threats
- Most of the shipping routes are now covered by satellite capacity
- Market forecasts to 2027
2. MARKET DYNAMICS & VALUE CHAIN
- The MSS and VSAT competition
- The rise of HTS capacity over maritime regions
- Inmarsat as the market leader
- Role of service providers in the value chain
- Service providers play a key role in the value chain
- Average revenue per unit in the maritime market
- Maritime VSAT service providers
- Consolidation in the VSAT market
- Equipment manufacturers
- Regulations
- Regulations acting as both a driver and an inhibitor
3. MERCHANT SHIPPING
- Addressable market
- Merchant shipping operators
- World merchant vessel traffic
- Addressable market evolution
- Growth drivers - Crew welfare
- Growth drivers - Smart Ship and automation
- The largest maritime satcom market
- Market forecasts
4. PASSENGER SHIPS
- Addressable market
- Cruise ships
- Regulations
- Satcom use on passenger ships
- Solutions and service providers
- Forecasts for the passenger ship market
5. LEISURE VESSELS
- Addressable market
- A seasonal market
- A highly regional market
- The charter market
- Extremely demanding customers
- Satcom technology evolution in the leisure segment
- Regulations
- Market forecasts
6. FISHING MARKET
- Addressable market
- Industrialized fishing vessels
- Regulations
- Satcom use in the fishing market
- MSS solutions in the fishing market
- VSAT solutions in the fishing market
- Regulations play a key role in satcom development
- Market drivers
- Forecasts for the fishing market
7. OFFSHORE MARKET
- Addressable market
- Drilling rigs market
- Offshore production platforms
- Offshore vessels
- Satcom usage in the offshore market
- Satcom's strong competition from other technologies
- Evolution of market consolidation in the offshore market
- MSS and VSAT solutions in the offshore market
- Forecasts for the offshore market
