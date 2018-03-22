Global Maritime Satellite Communications Market Prospects 2018: Merchant Shipping, Fishing, Passenger Ships, Leisure Vessels, and Offshore

Prospects for Maritime Satellite Communications provides an in-depth view of the sector dynamics, analysis and forecasts for the maritime satcom market. Five comprehensive sections give a detailed analysis of trends and prospects within the major addressable maritime market segments, including merchant shipping, fishing, passenger ships, leisure vessels, and offshore.



Highlights of the report



Satellite connectivity in the maritime market will face booming bandwidth requirements coming not only from bandwidth-hungry passengers and crew but also from the overall development of smart applications.



The total number of terminals used by the maritime satellite communications market experienced limited growth in 2017, with an increase of 0.7% year-over-year. However the VSAT market scored 18.8% growth in 2017, exceeding 23,000 terminals. Meanwhile the number of MSS terminals decreased by 0.4%, reaching 314,300 terminals. VSAT technology is starting to be taken up by the medium and small vessels market and this is gaining traction as operators are increasingly willing to migrate from MSS to VSAT solutions.



Increased demand from passengers (especially in the cruise and leisure segment), regulatory incentives on safety communications, crew and passenger appetite for enriched content, and newly developed concepts related to smart shipping are some of the major factors pushing maritime operators to install the latest generation of satellite systems on their vessels. Autonomous shipping, performance monitoring, fleet management and cyber-secure applications, brought by an increasing number of IoT-connected and sensing devices, will drive capacity demand in the next decade. For the maritime market, if all satellites are launched as planned, the total available HTS satellite capacity over oceanic regions will grow almost 10-fold from 2017 to 2020, to cater to the ever-growing demand. The hardware, such as receiving antennas and modems, is also evolving rapidly; smaller, lighter, and more efficient antenna systems are gaining tracting as the industry continues to evolve.



The author forecasts that the maritime satcom market (both MSS and VSAT) will grow to more than 500,000 terminals in 2027 as compared to 337,300 terminals in 2017. Total revenue for satellite operators should grow from $953 million in 2017 to $1.6 billion by 2027, a 10-year CAGR of 5.2%. The revenue for maritime service providers is estimated to grow from $1.8 billion in 2017 to $2.9 billion in 2027 with a 10-year CAGR of 5.3%.



Consolidation in the past several years has enabled leading VSAT service providers to gain market share and the five largest companies hold 90% of the market. Competitive pressure is increasing; the development of new VSAT terminal installation facilities and the democratization of the technology are lowering entry barriers for regional service providers, especially in the Asian and Middle East markets. Still, greater competition combined with the need to improve profit margins and leverage economies of scale will favor further integration and consolidation in the value chain.

Key Topics Covered:



1. STRATEGIC ISSUES & FORECASTS

The maritime satellite communications market in 2017

MSS: The legacy maritime services

VSAT: As a major growth driver for maritime communications

Large number of Ku- and Ka-band HTS capacity will come online

Growth drivers: Smart Ships

Growth drivers: Toward autonomous vessels

Challenges: Cyber-threats

Most of the shipping routes are now covered by satellite capacity

Market forecasts to 2027

2. MARKET DYNAMICS & VALUE CHAIN

The MSS and VSAT competition

The rise of HTS capacity over maritime regions

Inmarsat as the market leader

Role of service providers in the value chain

Service providers play a key role in the value chain

Average revenue per unit in the maritime market

Maritime VSAT service providers

Consolidation in the VSAT market

Equipment manufacturers

Regulations

Regulations acting as both a driver and an inhibitor

3. MERCHANT SHIPPING

Addressable market

Merchant shipping operators

World merchant vessel traffic

Addressable market evolution

Growth drivers - Crew welfare

Growth drivers - Smart Ship and automation

The largest maritime satcom market

Market forecasts

4. PASSENGER SHIPS

Addressable market

Cruise ships

Regulations

Satcom use on passenger ships

Solutions and service providers

Forecasts for the passenger ship market

5. LEISURE VESSELS

Addressable market

A seasonal market

A highly regional market

The charter market

Extremely demanding customers

Satcom technology evolution in the leisure segment

Regulations

Market forecasts

6. FISHING MARKET

Addressable market

Industrialized fishing vessels

Regulations

Satcom use in the fishing market

MSS solutions in the fishing market

VSAT solutions in the fishing market

Regulations play a key role in satcom development

Market drivers

Forecasts for the fishing market

7. OFFSHORE MARKET

Addressable market

Drilling rigs market

Offshore production platforms

Offshore vessels

Satcom usage in the offshore market

Satcom's strong competition from other technologies

Evolution of market consolidation in the offshore market

MSS and VSAT solutions in the offshore market

Forecasts for the offshore market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rg6kj5/global_maritime?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-maritime-satellite-communications-market-prospects-2018-merchant-shipping-fishing-passenger-ships-leisure-vessels-and-offshore-300618174.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

