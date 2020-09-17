Global Market for Air Filters and Filtration Equipment is Projected to Reach US$11.3 billion by 2025, Driving by Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Filters and Filtration Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Air Filters and Filtration Equipment is projected to reach US$11.3 billion by 2025, driven by the alarming rise in air pollution levels worldwide and the ensuing urgent need for improving air quality. Stringent emission norms in the industrial and manufacturing sectors are helping spur sales of large commercial grade air filters and purifiers. Bad air causes over 10 million premature deaths worldwide per annum. In an urban environment, the indoor environment reflects the outdoor air quality. Rising incidence of asthma and other chronic respiratory illnesses will therefore continue to fuel demand for home air filtration solutions in the residential sector.



In addition, surging demand for high efficiency semi-HEPA, HEPA, and ULPA filters capable of eliminating over 99.99% of airborne indoor particles; advancements in filter media, filter design; and developments in nanotechnology will spur gains in the market. Few of the noteworthy trends in the market include rising sales of home air filters supported by increasing incidence of allergic respiratory disorders; robust demand from the manufacturing and industrial sectors given the stringent air quality standards imposed; rapid advancements in filter media, filter design & performance; growing popularity of high efficiency HEPA air filters given its ability to filter 99.99% of airborne contaminants. In addition to air purifiers, air conditioning equipment is also coming integrated with HEPA filters. In the industrial segment, government regulations aimed at reducing pollution and toxic gas emissions in industrial buildings is currently benefiting sales of HEPA filters. Development of innovative bio-based air filters for HVAC and home air conditioning brings the promise of accelerating adoption rates. Similarly, developments in nanotechnology as well as development of newer filter technologies in response to the continued pressure to meet the increasingly stringent environmental standards will positively influence market prospects in the near term. Tighter air emission standards set in place by worldwide environmental agencies for the automotive industry, which ranks as a key polluter provoking regulatory bodies to tighten legislations governing emissions in this industry, and recovering global automotive production are poised to benefit the automotive air filters market in the coming years. There is also a growing demand for energy efficient air filters worldwide because of the escalating energy costs. In addition, the threat of zoonotic airborne diseases such as COVID-19, SARS, and Ebola also provide great growth opportunities for air filtration and purification products in residential and commercial buildings, hospitals, etc. Against this backdrop, manufactures are investing a great deal of money and resources in developing newer filtration technologies which can tremendously increase filtration efficiency.



There has been a dramatic improvement in the efficiency of filtration over the years. Asia-Pacific including China ranks as a major market led by strict environmental regulations, favorable economic and demographic trends, stronger production activities across key end-use industries, and undeterred pace of industrialization, remain truly powerful drivers capable of fueling growth in the region.



