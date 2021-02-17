Global Market for Anti-Fog Coatings and Films to 2030: Properties, Production and Synthesis Methods, Methods for Producing Anti-fog Coatings, Types of Anti-fog Coatings

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Anti-Fog Coatings and Films" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advent of engineered surfaces in the last decade has produced new techniques for enhancing a wide variety of surfaces and interfaces of materials.



For example, the use of engineered surface textures in the micro- and nano-scale has provided non-wetting surfaces capable of achieving less viscous drag, reduced adhesion to ice and other materials, self-cleaning, anti-fogging capability, and water repellency. These improvements result generally from reduced interface contact (i.e., less wetting or non-wetting) between the solid surfaces and contacting liquids.

Undesirable surface behaviour can create problems in a range of optical applications. The utilization of advanced surface coating technologies can be used to address a wide variety of these problems.

Examples include:

Cleaning optical surfaces is time consuming, expensive, or impossible.

Fingerprints negatively impact the performance of optics.

Functional issues due to liquid behaviour on surfaces.

Contamination and fouling materials negatively impact optical behaviour.

Improved adhesive/bonding characteristics are desired on optical surfaces.

Surface is not lubricous enough.

Wettability of an optical surface is not ideal.

Fogging & moisture build up negatively impact optical performance.

Anti-fog coatings are also known as non-mist coatings and have grown in use in eyewear and headgear in the last few years. Fogging by moisture condensation on transparent substrates presents a major challenge in several optical applications that require excellent light transmission characteristics, such as eyeglasses and vehicle windshields, and can lead to serious hazards involving in blurred vision, light scattering, energy consumption and safety hazard during the usage process of transparent glass and plastics. These problems limit the uses of transparent polymeric materials.

Their development has accelerated through breakthroughs in the use of inorganic materials such as TiO2, or SiO2, polymers containing polar functions such as hydroxyl (OH), carboxyl (COOH), and ester groups (COOR), and the textured or porous surfaces.

Applications that benefit from anti-fog treatments include:

Eyewear (e.g., safety goggles, face shields)

Optical instruments (e.g., cameras, microscopes, endoscopic instruments)

Externally located gauges and signs

Visors or sport goggles.

Display screens (e.g., computer monitors, mobile device displays)

Military helmets

Photovoltaic modules

Car windshields and lamp casings.

There are two main types of anti-fog coatings:

Hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings that repel water, making it bead and run off of the lens.

Hydrophilic and superhydrophilic coatings that form a thin coating of water over the lens.

Combinations of both have also been developed.

Report contents include:

Anti-fog coatings technology assessment.

Global revenues for anti-fog coatings and films 2019-2030, by market.

Market challenges.

Market drivers and trends in anti-fog coatings and films.

Markets for anti-fog coatings and films including Automotive, solar panels, healthcare and medicine, display devices and eyewear (optics), food packaging and agricultural films.

34 Company profiles. Companies profiled include Aculon, Inc., Akzo Nobel, Clariant AG, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Hydromer, Inc, Nano-Care Deutschland AG, NATOCO Co., Ltd., NEI Corporation and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.1 Aims and objectives of the study

1.2 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Why anti-fog coatings?

2.2 Advantages over traditional coatings

2.3 Market drivers and trends

2.4 End user market for anti-fog coatings

2.5 Global revenues for anti-fog coatings and films

2.6 Market challenges



3 OVERVIEW OF ANTI-FOG COATINGS

3.1 Properties

3.2 Production and synthesis methods

3.2.1 Film coatings techniques analysis

3.2.2 Superhydrophobic coatings on substrates

3.2.3 Electrospray and electrospinning

3.2.4 Chemical and electrochemical deposition

3.2.4.1 Chemical vapor deposition (CVD)

3.2.4.2 Physical vapor deposition (PVD)

3.2.4.3 Atomic layer deposition (ALD)

3.2.4.4 Aerosol coating

3.2.4.5 Layer-by-layer Self-assembly (LBL)

3.2.4.6 Sol-gel process

3.2.4.7 Etching

3.3 Methods for producing anti-fog coatings

3.4 Types of anti-fog coatings

3.4.1 Hydrophilic coatings

3.4.1.1 Superhydrophilic anti-fogging

3.4.2 Hydrophobic and superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

3.4.2.1 Hydrophobic coatings

3.4.2.2 Superhydrophobic

3.4.3 Oleophobic coatings and surfaces

3.4.3.1 SLIPS

3.4.3.2 Applications

3.4.3.3 Hydrophilic/oleophobic anti-fogging

3.4.4 Zwitterionic polymers

3.4.5 Biomimetic anti-fogging materials



4 MARKETS FOR ANTI-FOG COATINGS AND FILMS

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Solar panels

4.1.3 Healthcare and medical

4.1.4 Display devices and eyewear (optics)

4.1.5 Food packaging and agricultural films



5 ANTI-FOG COATINGS AND FILMS COMPANY PROFILES



6 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Aculon, Inc.

Akzo Nobel

Clariant AG

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Hydromer, Inc

Nano-Care Deutschland AG

NATOCO Co., Ltd.

NEI Corporation

