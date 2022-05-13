Global Market for Anticorrosion Coatings to 2027: Profiles of Leading Players Dow Chemical, Sherwin-Williams, Wacker Chemie, Hempel, AkzoNobel and 3M

DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anticorrosion Coatings: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for anticorrosion coatings is driven by its increasing penetration beyond conventional applications across industries such as construction, automotive, transportation, consumer durables and industrial machineries.



The majority of these end-user applications are in turn driven by consumers who contribute to each of these growth engines of the economy. Macroeconomic factors such as consumer confidence, purchase power, investment climate, manufacturing base expansion and trade relations are among the specific parameters that decide the growth of the market.



Demand for water-based coatings is expected to rise over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the ill effects of solvent-based coatings and various regulations regarding volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and air pollutants that are harmful to the environment. The guidelines provided by regulatory bodies applicable to coatings manufacturers are stringent due to the carcinogenic and flammable properties of solvents. Therefore, powder- and water-based coatings are expected to gain in popularity over the forecast period due to their VOC-free properties.



Asia is expected to remain the prominent consumer of coatings and is expected to observe the fastest growth in the coming years due to the strength of its manufacturing base. In addition, the increasing competitiveness of regional end-user demand fueled by government initiatives to secure the local economy is expected to drive countries' specific industrial output over the forecast period.



The architectural application segment is expected to grow due to increasing construction and infrastructure activities in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. An increasing application scope in the architectural industry such as for interior and exterior walls, doors, trims and facades is expected to further drive the market. Strict government regulations restricting VOC emissions and solvent content are expected to boost the demand for water-borne anticorrosion coatings in the architectural industry. Increasing demand for maintenance works and special primers for concrete and metal structures are expected to drive demand for high-performance coatings.

The scope of this report is broad and covers various product types used across anticorrosion coating applications and end-user segments. This report classifies the product types as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others, in an effort to help companies and investors prioritize product opportunities and strategic movements.

The Report Includes

An updated overview of the global market for anticorrosion coatings

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global anticorrosion coatings market and a country-level market value analysis for each segment

Highlights of the market potential of anticorrosion coatings, along with global market share analysis on the basis of product type, technology, end-user with major regions and countries involved

Information on market opportunities, prospects and threats, new and upcoming technologies, regulatory developments, and demographic shifts that are affecting the market

Industry value chain analysis of global anticorrosion coatings market providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including The Dow Chemical Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Hempel A/S, AkzoNobel N.V. and 3M



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Market Potential

Market Share

Value Chain Analysis

Regulatory Framework

ACQPA France

Occupational Safety and Health Administration

American Chemistry Council

The Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates

Toxic Substance Control Act

European Chemicals Agency

Reach Regulation No 1272/2008

Specific Regulatory Efforts Concerned With Coatings

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Growth Drivers

Growing Need for Water as a Strategic Resource for Industrial Applications



Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Driving Manufacturing



Growing Need for Drinking Water and Municipal Wastewater Treatment



Annual Maintenance Contracts and OEM Product Retrofit Opportunities



Increased R&D by Coating Companies



Growth of Food and Beverage Industry

Analysis of Market Restraints

Increasing Operational Expenditure Concerns



Increasing Environmental Concerns



Increased Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Reduce the Consumption of Anticorrosion Coatings

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Product

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry End-user

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Country

Chapter 9 Industry Structure



Company Profiles

3M

Akzonobel N.V.

Basf Se

The Dow Chemical Company

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Rpm International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wacker Chemie AG

