Global Market for Anticorrosion Coatings to 2027: Profiles of Leading Players Dow Chemical, Sherwin-Williams, Wacker Chemie, Hempel, AkzoNobel and 3M

May 13, 2022, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anticorrosion Coatings: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for anticorrosion coatings is driven by its increasing penetration beyond conventional applications across industries such as construction, automotive, transportation, consumer durables and industrial machineries.
The majority of these end-user applications are in turn driven by consumers who contribute to each of these growth engines of the economy. Macroeconomic factors such as consumer confidence, purchase power, investment climate, manufacturing base expansion and trade relations are among the specific parameters that decide the growth of the market.
Demand for water-based coatings is expected to rise over the forecast period due to increasing awareness about the ill effects of solvent-based coatings and various regulations regarding volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and air pollutants that are harmful to the environment. The guidelines provided by regulatory bodies applicable to coatings manufacturers are stringent due to the carcinogenic and flammable properties of solvents. Therefore, powder- and water-based coatings are expected to gain in popularity over the forecast period due to their VOC-free properties.
Asia is expected to remain the prominent consumer of coatings and is expected to observe the fastest growth in the coming years due to the strength of its manufacturing base. In addition, the increasing competitiveness of regional end-user demand fueled by government initiatives to secure the local economy is expected to drive countries' specific industrial output over the forecast period.
The architectural application segment is expected to grow due to increasing construction and infrastructure activities in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. An increasing application scope in the architectural industry such as for interior and exterior walls, doors, trims and facades is expected to further drive the market. Strict government regulations restricting VOC emissions and solvent content are expected to boost the demand for water-borne anticorrosion coatings in the architectural industry. Increasing demand for maintenance works and special primers for concrete and metal structures are expected to drive demand for high-performance coatings.
The scope of this report is broad and covers various product types used across anticorrosion coating applications and end-user segments. This report classifies the product types as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, alkyd, zinc, chlorinated rubber, and others, in an effort to help companies and investors prioritize product opportunities and strategic movements.
The Report Includes
- An updated overview of the global market for anticorrosion coatings
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Detailed insights into factors driving and restraining the growth of the global anticorrosion coatings market and a country-level market value analysis for each segment
- Highlights of the market potential of anticorrosion coatings, along with global market share analysis on the basis of product type, technology, end-user with major regions and countries involved
- Information on market opportunities, prospects and threats, new and upcoming technologies, regulatory developments, and demographic shifts that are affecting the market
- Industry value chain analysis of global anticorrosion coatings market providing a systematic study of the key intermediaries involved, which could further assist stakeholders in formulating appropriate strategies
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including The Dow Chemical Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Hempel A/S, AkzoNobel N.V. and 3M
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Market Potential
- Market Share
- Value Chain Analysis
- Regulatory Framework
- ACQPA France
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration
- American Chemistry Council
- The Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates
- Toxic Substance Control Act
- European Chemicals Agency
- Reach Regulation No 1272/2008
- Specific Regulatory Efforts Concerned With Coatings
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Industry Growth Drivers
- Growing Need for Water as a Strategic Resource for Industrial Applications
- Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Driving Manufacturing
- Growing Need for Drinking Water and Municipal Wastewater Treatment
- Annual Maintenance Contracts and OEM Product Retrofit Opportunities
- Increased R&D by Coating Companies
- Growth of Food and Beverage Industry
- Analysis of Market Restraints
- Increasing Operational Expenditure Concerns
- Increasing Environmental Concerns
- Increased Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Reduce the Consumption of Anticorrosion Coatings
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Product
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Industry End-user
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Country
Chapter 9 Industry Structure
Company Profiles
- 3M
- Akzonobel N.V.
- Basf Se
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Dupont De Nemours Inc.
- Hempel A/S
- Jotun
- Rpm International Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Wacker Chemie AG
SOURCE Research and Markets
