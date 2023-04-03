Global Market for Biocomposites 2023-2033: Enhanced Mechanical and Lightweight Properties Bolster Sector

Apr 03, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Biocomposites 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Biobased composites (Biocomposites) are generally referred to as composites with either reinforcement or matrix derived from natural sources, or encompassing both (full biocomposites).
Biocomposites are produced from naturally-renewable and abundant precursor feedstocks, and possess properties equivalent, on a weight basis, to their synthetic counterparts.Issues with recycling and the underlying environmental concerns regarding synthetic based composites is driving growing interest in biocomposites.
The most commonly used types of biocomposites are Wood-Plastic Composites (WPC) and Natural Fibre Composites (NFC). Natural and wood fibers are combined with petrochemical or bio-based polymers to achieve enhanced mechanical and lightweight properties. Thermoplastic and thermosetting polymers are also increasingly being developed from bio-based chemicals and natural materials such as mycelium and alginate.
Report includes:
- In-depth analysis of the global biocomposites market
- Global biocomposites market trends and drivers
- Market demand for biocomposites, by end user market, forecast to 2033
- Market segmentation and applications analysis. Markets covered include:
- Rigid Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Electronics
- Aerospace
- Sports & Leisure Equipment
- Advantages of biocomposites over synthetic composites
- Profiles of 181 companies in biocomposites. Companies profiled include Cruz Foam, Ecovative Design LLC, Bcomp Ltd., Ecovative, INCA Renewtech,, Lingrove, Inc., MOGU S.r.l., Natural Fiber Welding, Inc., Norwegian Mycelium AS (NoMy), OrganoClick, Plafco Fibertech and Seevix Material Sciences Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Synthetic and bio-based composites
1.2 Wood and natural fiber biocomposites
1.3 Market trends and drivers
1.4 Markets and applications for biocomposites
1.5 Global production capacities of biobased and sustainable plastics
1.6 Global market demand 2019-2033
1.7 Challenges for biocomposites
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 BIOCOMPOSITE MATERIALS
3.1 Natural Fibers
3.1.1 Plant
3.1.2 Animal
3.1.3 Mineral
3.2 Matrices
3.2.1 Thermoplastic polymers
3.2.2 Thermosetting polymers
4 BIO-BASED POLYMERS AND RESINS
4.1 Polyamides (Bio-PA)
4.1.1 Market analysis
4.1.2 Polyamide biocomposites
4.1.3 Producers and production capacities
4.2 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)- Aliphatic aromatic copolyesters
4.2.1 Market analysis
4.2.2 PBAT biocomposites
4.2.3 Producers and production capacities
4.3 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers
4.3.1 Market analysis
4.3.2 Poly(Butylene Succinate) biocomposites
4.3.3 Producers and production capacities
4.4 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)
4.4.1 Market analysis
4.4.2 Bio-Polyethylene biocomposites
4.4.3 Producers and production capacities
4.5 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)
4.5.1 Market analysis
4.5.2 Bio-Polypropylene biocomposites
4.5.3 Producers and production capacities
4.6 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)
4.6.1 Market analysis
4.6.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Biocomposites
4.6.3 Producers and production capacities, current and planned
4.6.3.1 Lactic acid producers and production capacities
4.6.3.2 PLA producers and production capacities
4.7 Lignin
4.7.1 Lignin structure
4.7.2 Types of lignin
4.7.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin
4.7.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process
4.7.3 Properties
4.7.4 Phenol and phenolic resins
4.7.5 Lignin composites
4.7.6 Automotive composites
4.8 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
4.8.1 Market analysis
4.8.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) biocomposites
4.8.3 Producers
4.9 Cellulose nanocrystals
4.9.1 Market analysis
4.9.2 Cellulose nanocrystals biocomposites
4.9.3 Producers
4.10 Cellulose nanofibers
4.10.1 Market analysis
4.10.2 Cellulose nanofibers biocomposites
4.10.2.1 Construction composites
4.10.2.2 Automotive composites
4.10.2.3 Aerospace composites
4.10.3 Producers
4.11 Bacterial Nanocellulose, Biocellulose (BNC)
4.11.1 Properties
4.11.2 BNC biocomposites
4.12 Starch
4.12.1 Thermoplastic starch (TPS) biocomposites
4.12.2 Producers
4.13 Mycelium
4.13.1 Mycelium biocomposites
4.14 Chitosan
4.14.1 Chitosan biocomposites
4.15 Alginate
4.15.1 Alginate biocomposites
4.16 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
4.16.1 Technology description
4.16.2 Types
4.16.2.1 PHB
4.16.2.2 PHBV
4.16.3 Synthesis and production processes
4.16.4 Market analysis
4.16.5 Commercially available PHAs
4.16.6 Producers and production capacities
4.16.7 PHA biocomposites
5 NATURAL FIBER BIOCOMPOSITE MATERIALS
5.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers
5.2 Advantages of natural fibers
5.3 Chemical Treatment of Natural Fibers
5.4 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)
5.4.1 Seed fibers
5.4.3 Fruit fibers
5.4.4 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues
5.4.5 Cane, grasses and reed
6 BIOCOMPOSITE MARKETS
6.1 Natural Fiber Composites
6.1.1 Applications
6.1.2 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds
6.1.4 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites
6.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds
6.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats
6.1.6.1 Flax
6.1.6.2 Kenaf
6.1.7 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites
6.2 Packaging
6.2.1 Flexible packaging
6.2.2 Rigid packaging
6.3 Automotive
6.4 Building & construction
6.5 Electronics
6.6 Aerospace
6.7 Sports and leisure equipment
6.8 Biomedicine
7 COMPANY PROFILES (181 company profiles)
8 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- 9Fiber, Inc.
- ADBIOplastics S.L.
- AGRANA Staerke GmbH
- AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH
- Alberta Innovates/Innotech Materials LLC
- Algix LLC
- AMSilk GmbH
- Andritz AG
- Anellotech, Inc.
- Anomera, Inc.
- ANPOLY, Inc.
- Applied Bioplastics
- Aquapak Polymers Ltd
- Archer Daniel Midland Company (ADM)
- Arctic Biomaterials Oy
- Arkema S.A
- Arrow Greentech
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Attis Innovations, llc
- Avantium B.V.
- Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation
- Bambooder Biobased Fibers B.V.
- BASF SE
- Bcomp ltd.
- BENVIC SAS
- Beologic
- Bio Fab NZ
- BIO-FED
- Biofiber GmbH
- Biofiber Tech Sweden AB
- Biokemik
- BioLogiQ, Inc.
- Biome Bioplastics
- BIOTEC Biologische NaturverpackungenGmbH & Co.
- BlockTexx Pty Ltd.
- Blue Goose Biorefineries (BGB) Inc.
- Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology Co., Ltd.
- Borealis AG
- Borregaard Chemcell
- B-PREG
- Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.
- Cardolite
- Ceapro, Inc.
- CELLiCON B.V.
- Cellucomp Ltd
- Celluforce, Inc
- Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)
- Checkerspot, Inc.
- Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.
- Clariant AG
- Coastgrass ApS
- COMPANY PROFILES
- Cruz Foam
- Daicel Polymer Ltd.
- Daio Paper Corporation
- Danimer Scientific LLC
- DIC
- Dongnam Realize Inc.
- DuPont
- Eastman Chemical Ltd. Corporation
- Ecotechnilin
- Ecovative Design LLC
- Eranova
- Evonik Industries AG
- Fibenol
- Fiberlean Technologies
- FineCell Sweden AB
- FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
- Floreon
- FP Innovations
- Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC
- Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and System Reliability LBF
- Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
- Futuramat Sarl
- GCR
- Gema Elektro Plastik ve Elektronik San. Dis Tic. A.S.
- Granbio Technologies
- Green Dot Bioplastics
- GreenNano Technologies Inc.
- Grupp MAIP
- GS Alliance Co. Ltd
- Hattori Shoten K.K.
- Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift
- Hokuetsu Toyo Fiber Co., Ltd.
- Hya Bioplastics
- INCA Renewtech
- Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn Bhd
- Jiangsu Jinhe Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.
- JinHui ZhaoLang High Technology Co., Ltd.
- Kaneka Corporation
- Kao Corporation
- Komporize
- Lactips S.A.
- Lean Orb
- Lenzing AG
- LEUNA-Harze GmbH
- Lingrove, Inc.
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
- Malai Biomaterials Design Pvt. Ltd. (Malai)
- Marine Innovation Co., Ltd
- Melodea Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Mobius
- MOCOM Compounds GmbH & Co. KG
- Modern Synthesis
- Mogu S.r.l.
- MycoWorks
- Mynusco Spectrus Sustainable Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Natural Fiber Welding, INc.
- nature2need Spectalite GmbH
- Navitas d.o.o (NANOCRYSTACELL)
- New Zealand Natural Fibers (NZNF)
- Newlight Technologies LLC
- Nippon Paper Industries
- Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd
- Norske Skog AS
- Norwegian Mycelium AS (NoMy)
- Novamont S.p.A.
- NUREL S.A.
- Oji Paper Company
- OrganoClick
- Panasonic
- Pivot Materials LLC
- Plafco Fibertech Oy
- Plantic Technologies Ltd.
- Plantics B.V.
- Plasticos Compuestos S.A.
- Pond Biomaterials
- PRISMA Renewable Composites
- Procotex
- PT Intera Lestari Polimer
- PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.
- Puro Bioplastics
- Radici Group
- Rengo Co., Ltd.
- Renmatix
- Ripro Corporation
- Rise Innventia AB
- Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)
- Seevix Material Sciences Ltd.
- Seiko PMC Corporation
- Shandong Fuwin New Material Co., Ltd.
- Shanghai Tong-Jie-Liang Biomaterials Co., Ltd.
- Shellworks
- Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Sirmax S.p.A.
- Solvay SA
- Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.
- Spolchemie
- Starlite Co., Ltd.
- STORA ENSO OYJ
- Sugino Machine Limited
- Sulapac Oy
- Sulzer Chemtech AG
- SUPLA Bioplastics
- Suzano (Woodspin)
- Sweetwater Energy
- Tandem Repeat
- TBM Co., Ltd.
- TECNARO GmbH
- Teijin Ltd
- TerraVerdae BioWorks Inc
- The Japan Steel Works Ltd
- Tianan Biologic Material Co., Ltd.
- Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.
- TotalEnergies Corbion
- Unitika Co., Ltd.
- UPM Biochemicals
- UPM Biocomposites
- Verso Corporation
- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
- Werewool
- West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
- Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
- Zelfo Technology GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrg270
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article