Global Market for Biocomposites 2023-2033: Enhanced Mechanical and Lightweight Properties Bolster Sector

Biobased composites (Biocomposites) are generally referred to as composites with either reinforcement or matrix derived from natural sources, or encompassing both (full biocomposites).

Biocomposites are produced from naturally-renewable and abundant precursor feedstocks, and possess properties equivalent, on a weight basis, to their synthetic counterparts.Issues with recycling and the underlying environmental concerns regarding synthetic based composites is driving growing interest in biocomposites.

The most commonly used types of biocomposites are Wood-Plastic Composites (WPC) and Natural Fibre Composites (NFC). Natural and wood fibers are combined with petrochemical or bio-based polymers to achieve enhanced mechanical and lightweight properties. Thermoplastic and thermosetting polymers are also increasingly being developed from bio-based chemicals and natural materials such as mycelium and alginate.

Report includes:

In-depth analysis of the global biocomposites market

Global biocomposites market trends and drivers

Market demand for biocomposites, by end user market, forecast to 2033

Market segmentation and applications analysis. Markets covered include:

Rigid Packaging



Flexible Packaging



Automotive



Building & Construction



Electronics



Aerospace



Sports & Leisure Equipment

Advantages of biocomposites over synthetic composites

Profiles of 181 companies in biocomposites. Companies profiled include Cruz Foam, Ecovative Design LLC, Bcomp Ltd., Ecovative, INCA Renewtech,, Lingrove, Inc., MOGU S.r.l., Natural Fiber Welding, Inc., Norwegian Mycelium AS (NoMy), OrganoClick, Plafco Fibertech and Seevix Material Sciences Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:





1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Synthetic and bio-based composites

1.2 Wood and natural fiber biocomposites

1.3 Market trends and drivers

1.4 Markets and applications for biocomposites

1.5 Global production capacities of biobased and sustainable plastics

1.6 Global market demand 2019-2033

1.7 Challenges for biocomposites

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 BIOCOMPOSITE MATERIALS

3.1 Natural Fibers

3.1.1 Plant

3.1.2 Animal

3.1.3 Mineral

3.2 Matrices

3.2.1 Thermoplastic polymers

3.2.2 Thermosetting polymers

4 BIO-BASED POLYMERS AND RESINS

4.1 Polyamides (Bio-PA)

4.1.1 Market analysis

4.1.2 Polyamide biocomposites

4.1.3 Producers and production capacities

4.2 Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT)- Aliphatic aromatic copolyesters

4.2.1 Market analysis

4.2.2 PBAT biocomposites

4.2.3 Producers and production capacities

4.3 Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers

4.3.1 Market analysis

4.3.2 Poly(Butylene Succinate) biocomposites

4.3.3 Producers and production capacities

4.4 Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

4.4.1 Market analysis

4.4.2 Bio-Polyethylene biocomposites

4.4.3 Producers and production capacities

4.5 Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

4.5.1 Market analysis

4.5.2 Bio-Polypropylene biocomposites

4.5.3 Producers and production capacities

4.6 Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA)

4.6.1 Market analysis

4.6.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA) Biocomposites

4.6.3 Producers and production capacities, current and planned

4.6.3.1 Lactic acid producers and production capacities

4.6.3.2 PLA producers and production capacities

4.7 Lignin

4.7.1 Lignin structure

4.7.2 Types of lignin

4.7.2.1 Sulfur containing lignin

4.7.2.2 Sulfur-free lignin from biorefinery process

4.7.3 Properties

4.7.4 Phenol and phenolic resins

4.7.5 Lignin composites

4.7.6 Automotive composites

4.8 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

4.8.1 Market analysis

4.8.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC) biocomposites

4.8.3 Producers

4.9 Cellulose nanocrystals

4.9.1 Market analysis

4.9.2 Cellulose nanocrystals biocomposites

4.9.3 Producers

4.10 Cellulose nanofibers

4.10.1 Market analysis

4.10.2 Cellulose nanofibers biocomposites

4.10.2.1 Construction composites

4.10.2.2 Automotive composites

4.10.2.3 Aerospace composites

4.10.3 Producers

4.11 Bacterial Nanocellulose, Biocellulose (BNC)

4.11.1 Properties

4.11.2 BNC biocomposites

4.12 Starch

4.12.1 Thermoplastic starch (TPS) biocomposites

4.12.2 Producers

4.13 Mycelium

4.13.1 Mycelium biocomposites

4.14 Chitosan

4.14.1 Chitosan biocomposites

4.15 Alginate

4.15.1 Alginate biocomposites

4.16 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

4.16.1 Technology description

4.16.2 Types

4.16.2.1 PHB

4.16.2.2 PHBV

4.16.3 Synthesis and production processes

4.16.4 Market analysis

4.16.5 Commercially available PHAs

4.16.6 Producers and production capacities

4.16.7 PHA biocomposites

5 NATURAL FIBER BIOCOMPOSITE MATERIALS

5.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

5.2 Advantages of natural fibers

5.3 Chemical Treatment of Natural Fibers

5.4 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

5.4.1 Seed fibers

5.4.3 Fruit fibers

5.4.4 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues

5.4.5 Cane, grasses and reed

6 BIOCOMPOSITE MARKETS

6.1 Natural Fiber Composites

6.1.1 Applications

6.1.2 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds

6.1.4 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites

6.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds

6.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats

6.1.6.1 Flax

6.1.6.2 Kenaf

6.1.7 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites

6.2 Packaging

6.2.1 Flexible packaging

6.2.2 Rigid packaging

6.3 Automotive

6.4 Building & construction

6.5 Electronics

6.6 Aerospace

6.7 Sports and leisure equipment

6.8 Biomedicine





7 COMPANY PROFILES (181 company profiles)

8 REFERENCES

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

9Fiber, Inc.

ADBIOplastics S.L.

AGRANA Staerke GmbH

AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH

Alberta Innovates/Innotech Materials LLC

Algix LLC

AMSilk GmbH

Andritz AG

Anellotech, Inc.

Anomera, Inc.

ANPOLY, Inc.

Applied Bioplastics

Aquapak Polymers Ltd

Archer Daniel Midland Company (ADM)

Arctic Biomaterials Oy

Arkema S.A

Arrow Greentech

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Attis Innovations, llc

Avantium B.V.

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Bambooder Biobased Fibers B.V.

BASF SE

Bcomp ltd.

BENVIC SAS

Beologic

Bio Fab NZ

BIO-FED

Biofiber GmbH

Biofiber Tech Sweden AB

Biokemik

BioLogiQ, Inc.

Biome Bioplastics

BIOTEC Biologische NaturverpackungenGmbH & Co.

BlockTexx Pty Ltd.

Blue Goose Biorefineries (BGB) Inc.

Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology Co., Ltd.

Borealis AG

Borregaard Chemcell

B-PREG

Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.

Cardolite

Ceapro, Inc.

CELLiCON B.V.

Cellucomp Ltd

Celluforce, Inc

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

Checkerspot, Inc.

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Clariant AG

Coastgrass ApS

COMPANY PROFILES

Cruz Foam

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

Daio Paper Corporation

Danimer Scientific LLC

DIC

Dongnam Realize Inc.

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Ltd. Corporation

Ecotechnilin

Ecovative Design LLC

Eranova

Evonik Industries AG

Fibenol

Fiberlean Technologies

FineCell Sweden AB

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Floreon

FP Innovations

Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC

Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and System Reliability LBF

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Futuramat Sarl

GCR

Gema Elektro Plastik ve Elektronik San. Dis Tic. A.S.

Granbio Technologies

Green Dot Bioplastics

GreenNano Technologies Inc.

Grupp MAIP

GS Alliance Co. Ltd

Hattori Shoten K.K .

. Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift

Hokuetsu Toyo Fiber Co., Ltd.

Hya Bioplastics

INCA Renewtech

Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn Bhd

Jiangsu Jinhe Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

JinHui ZhaoLang High Technology Co., Ltd.

Kaneka Corporation

Kao Corporation

Komporize

Lactips S.A.

Lean Orb

Lenzing AG

LEUNA-Harze GmbH

Lingrove, Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Malai Biomaterials Design Pvt. Ltd. (Malai)

Marine Innovation Co., Ltd

Melodea Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mobius

MOCOM Compounds GmbH & Co. KG

Modern Synthesis

Mogu S.r.l.

MycoWorks

Mynusco Spectrus Sustainable Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Natural Fiber Welding, INc.

nature2need Spectalite GmbH

Navitas d.o.o (NANOCRYSTACELL)

New Zealand Natural Fibers (NZNF)

Newlight Technologies LLC

Nippon Paper Industries

Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd

Norske Skog AS

Norwegian Mycelium AS (NoMy)

Novamont S.p.A.

NUREL S.A.

Oji Paper Company

OrganoClick

Panasonic

Pivot Materials LLC

Plafco Fibertech Oy

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Plantics B.V.

Plasticos Compuestos S.A.

Pond Biomaterials

PRISMA Renewable Composites

Procotex

PT Intera Lestari Polimer

PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.

Puro Bioplastics

Radici Group

Rengo Co., Ltd.

Renmatix

Ripro Corporation

Rise Innventia AB

Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Seevix Material Sciences Ltd.

Seiko PMC Corporation

Shandong Fuwin New Material Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Tong-Jie-Liang Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

Shellworks

Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sirmax S.p.A.

Solvay SA

Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.

Spolchemie

Starlite Co., Ltd.

STORA ENSO OYJ

Sugino Machine Limited

Sulapac Oy

Sulzer Chemtech AG

SUPLA Bioplastics

Suzano (Woodspin)

Sweetwater Energy

Tandem Repeat

TBM Co., Ltd.

TECNARO GmbH

Teijin Ltd

TerraVerdae BioWorks Inc

The Japan Steel Works Ltd

Tianan Biologic Material Co., Ltd.

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

TotalEnergies Corbion

Unitika Co., Ltd.

UPM Biochemicals

UPM Biocomposites

Verso Corporation

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

Werewool

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Zelfo Technology GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrg270

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

