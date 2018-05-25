Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers 2018-2027 with Company Profiles; Including Products, Capacities, Production Processes and Commmercial Activities

DUBLIN, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nanocellulose market comprises
- Micro/nanofibrillar cellulose, cellulose nanofibers (MFC/NFC/CNF).
- Nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC/CNC) and
- Bacterial cellulose (BC)
Cellulose nanofibers represent the vast majority of this market (>90%). Most major paper manufacturers, faced with reduced market demand for paper are seeking to exploit the remarkable properties of cellulose nanofibers.
The market is exploding in Japan with large paper manufacturers such as Nippon Paper and Oji Holdings establishing multi-ton cellulose nanofiber production facilities. Asahi Kasei, Japan's leading chemicals manufacturer recently announced plans for cellulose nanofiber production, with trial production starting next year. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States.
Products are available for commercial trials and will find wider application in packaging and composites over the next few years. Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Tentok Paper Works, Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd., Daio Paper Corp., KRI Inc. have all recently announced new products and production initiatives.
Report contents include:
- Global production capacities
- Current products
- Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for cellulose nanofibers including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges
- In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commmercial activities
Companies Mentioned
- American Process Inc.
- Asahi Kasei
- Borregaard
- Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel
- Daiichi Kogyo
- Daio Paper
- Imerys
- Innventia AB
- Nippon Paper
- Oji Holdings
- Seiko PMC
- StoraEnso
- Sugino Machine
Key Topics Covered
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Applications
1.1.1 Main opportunities in nanocellulose
1.2 Production worldwide
1.2.1 Production plants and production status
1.3 Market drivers
1.3.1 Demand for sustainable materials
1.3.2 Enhanced products for paper and board industries
1.3.3 Unique properties lead to new products
1.3.4 Recent improvements in production and product integration
1.4 Market and technical challenges
1.4.1 Characterization
1.4.2 Production
1.4.3 Functionalization
1.4.4 Moisture absorption and aggregation
1.4.5 Scalability
1.4.6 Lack of current products
1.4.7 Cost-competitiveness with traditional technology
1.5 Global cellulose nanofibers market size
1.5.1 The market for cellulose nanofibers in 2017
1.5.2 Nanocellulose global revenues and demand in tons, 2015-2027
1.5.3 Cellulose nanofiber market by region
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
2.1.1 Stage of commercialization
2.1.2 Economic impact by 2027
2.1.3 Current market size for equivalent applications
2.1.4 Ease of commercialization
2.1.5 Competitive landscape
2.1.6 Cost
2.1.7 Competition from other materials
2.1.8 Regulatory/Government policy push
2.1.9 Market pull
2.2 MARKET CHALLENGES RATING SYSTEM
3 NANOCELLULOSE
3.1 What is nanocellulose?
3.2 Types of nanocellulose
3.2.1 NanoFibrillar Cellulose (NFC)
3.2.1.1 Applications
3.2.1.2 Production methods of NFC producers
3.2.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)
3.2.2.1 Properties
3.2.2.2 Applications
3.2.3 Bacterial Cellulose (BCC)
3.2.3.1 Applications
3.3 Synthesis of cellulose materials
3.3.1 Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC)
3.3.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
3.3.3 Nanofibrillated cellulose (MFC)
3.3.4 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)
3.3.5 Bacterial cellulose particles (CNC)
3.4 Properties of nanocellulose
3.5 Advantages of nanocellulose
3.6 Manufacture of nanocellulose
3.7 Production methods
3.7.1 Nanofibrillated cellulose production methods
3.7.2 Nanocrystalline celluose production methods
4 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS MARKET STRUCTURE
4.1 Routes to commercialization
4.2 Market structure from materials production to end product
4.3 Volume of industry demand for CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS
4.4 Current end users for cellulose NANOFIBERS, by market and company
5 SWOT ANALYSIS FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS
6 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS
6.1 Standards
6.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)
6.1.2 American National Standards
6.1.3 CSA Group
6.2 Toxicity
6.3 Regulation
7 REGIONAL INITIATIVES AND GOVERNMENT FUNDING
8 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER APPLICATIONS
8.1 High volume, medium volume and low volume cellulose nanofiber applications
9 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL)
10 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER END USER MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS
10.1 Production of cellulose nanofibers
10.1.1 Microfibrillated cellulose
10.1.2 Cellulose nanofiber production
10.1.3 Production volumes, by region
10.1.4 Applications
10.1.5 Prices
10.2 Cellulose nanofibers patents & publications
11 COMPOSITES
11.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS
11.1.1 Growing use of polymer composites
11.1.2 Increased need for advanced, protective materials
11.1.3 Improved multi-functional performance over traditional composites-green AND strong
11.1.4 Multi-functionality
11.1.5 Growth in the wind energy market
11.1.6 Environmental impact of carbon fibers
11.1.7 Shortcomings of natural fiber composites and glass fiber reinforced composites
11.2 APPLICATIONS
11.2.1 Applications by cellulose type
11.2.2 Applications timeline
11.3 Global market size and opportunity
11.3.1 Biopackaging
11.3.1.1 Market drivers and trends
11.3.1.2 Anti-microbial packaging biofilm market is growing
11.3.1.3 Applications
11.3.1.4 Global market size and opportunity
11.3.1.5 Market challenges
11.3.1.6 Product developer profiles
11.3.2 Aerospace and aviation
11.3.2.1 Market drivers and trends
11.3.2.2 Applications
11.3.2.3 Global market size and opportunity
11.3.2.4 Market challenges
11.3.3 Automotive
11.3.3.1 Market drivers and trends
11.3.3.2 Applications
11.3.3.3 Global market size and opportunity
11.3.3.4 Market challenges
11.3.3.5 Product developer profiles
11.3.4 Construction & building
11.3.4.1 Market drivers and trends
11.3.4.2 Applications
11.3.4.3 Global market size and opportunity
11.3.4.4 Market challenges
11.3.4.5 Product developer profiles
12 PAPER & BOARD
12.1 Market drivers and trends
12.1.1 Environmental
12.1.2 Need to develop innovative new products in the paper and board industry
12.2 Applications
12.2.1 Paper packaging
12.2.2 Paper coatings
12.2.3 Anti-microbials
12.3 Global market size and opportunity
12.3.1 Market opportunity assessment for nanocellulose in paper and board
12.4 Market challenges
12.5 Product developer profiles
13 TEXTILES
13.1 Market drivers and trends
13.1.1 Growth in the wearable electronics market
13.1.2 Growth in the market for anti-microbial textiles
13.1.3 Need to improve the properties of cloth or fabric materials
13.1.4 Environmental and regulatory
13.1.5 Need for biodegradable sanitary products
13.2 Applications
13.3 Global market size and opportunity
13.3.1 Market opportunity assessment for cellulose nanofibers in textiles
13.4 Market challenges
13.5 Product developer profiles
14 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
14.1 Market drivers and trends
14.1.1 Improved drug delivery for cancer therapy
14.1.2 Shortcomings of chemotherapies
14.1.3 Biocompatibility of medical implants
14.1.4 Anti-biotic resistance
14.1.5 Growth in advanced woundcare market
14.2 Applications
14.2.1 Drug delivery
14.2.2 Medical implants
14.2.3 Tissue engineering
14.2.4 Wound dressings
14.2.5 Laterial flow immunosay labels
14.3 Global market size and opportunity
14.4 Product developer profiles
15 COATINGS, FILMS & PAINTS
15.1 Market drivers and trends
15.1.1 Sustainable coating systems and materials
15.1.2 Chemical to bio-based
15.1.3 Increased demand for abrasion and scratch resistant coatings
15.1.4 Increased demand for UV-resistant coatings
15.1.5 Growth in superhydrophobic coatings market
15.2 Applications
15.2.1 Abrasion and scratch resistance
15.2.2 Wood coatings
15.2.3 Anti-counterfeiting films
15.2.4 Gas barriers
15.3 Global market size
15.3.1 Market challenges
15.3.1.1 High viscosity
15.3.1.2 Moisture sorption
15.3.1.3 Durability
15.3.1.4 Dispersion
15.3.1.5 Transparency
15.3.1.6 Production, scalability and cost
15.4 Product developer profiles
16 AEROGELS
16.1 Market drivers and trends
16.1.1 Energy efficiency
16.1.2 Demand for environmentally-friendly, lightweight materials
16.2 Global market size and opportunity
16.3 Applications
16.3.1 Thermal insulation
16.3.2 Medical
16.3.3 Shape memory
16.4 Product developer profiles
17 OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION
17.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS
17.1.1 Need to reduce operating costs and improve operation efficiency
17.1.2 Increased demands of drilling environments
17.1.3 Increased exploration in extreme environments
17.1.4 Environmental and regulatory
17.2 Applications
17.2.1 Oil and fracking drilling fluids
17.2.2 Extraction
17.3 Global market size and opportunity
17.3.1 Market assessment for cellulose nanofibers in oil and gas
17.4 Market challenges
17.5 Product developer profiles
18 FILTRATION AND SEPARATION
18.1 Market drivers and trends
18.1.1 Need for improved membrane technology
18.1.2 Water shortage and population growth
18.1.3 Need for improved and low cost membrane technology
18.1.4 Need for improved groundwater treatment technologies
18.1.5 Cost and efficiency
18.1.6 Growth in the air filter market
18.1.7 Need for environmentally, safe filters
18.1.8 Recyclability of polymer membranes
18.2 Applications
18.2.1 Water filtration
18.2.2 Air filtration
18.2.3 Virus filtration
18.3 Global market size and opportunity
18.3.1 Market assessment for nanocellulose in filtration
18.4 Market challenges
18.5 Product developer profiles
19 RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS
19.1 Applications
19.1.1 Food
19.1.2 Pharmaceuticals
19.1.3 Cosmetics
19.2 Product developer profiles
20 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS
20.1 Market drivers and trends
20.1.1 Environmental
20.1.2 Flexible, wearable and paper electronics markets growing
20.1.3 Need for improved barrier function
20.2 Applications
20.2.1 Wearable electronics
20.2.1.1 Nanopaper
20.2.1.2 Paper memory
20.2.2 Conductive inks
20.3 Global market size and opportunity
20.3.1 Market assessment for cellulose nanofibers in printed and flexible electronics
20.4 Market challenges
20.4.1.1 Manufacturing
20.4.1.2 Integration
20.4.1.3 Competing materials
20.5 Product developer profiles
21 3D PRINTING
21.1 Market drivers
21.1.1 Improved materials at lower cost
21.1.2 Limitations of current thermoplastics
21.2 Global market size and opportunity
21.2.1 Market assessment for cellulose nanofibers in 3D printing
21.3 Market challenges
21.4 Product developer profiles
22 NANOCELLULOSE COMPANY PROFILES
23 MAIN NANOCELLULOSE RESEARCH CENTRES
24 REFERENCES
