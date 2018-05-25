Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers 2018-2027 with Company Profiles; Including Products, Capacities, Production Processes and Commmercial Activities

The global nanocellulose market comprises

Micro/nanofibrillar cellulose, cellulose nanofibers (MFC/NFC/CNF).

Nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC/CNC) and

Bacterial cellulose (BC)

Cellulose nanofibers represent the vast majority of this market (>90%). Most major paper manufacturers, faced with reduced market demand for paper are seeking to exploit the remarkable properties of cellulose nanofibers.

The market is exploding in Japan with large paper manufacturers such as Nippon Paper and Oji Holdings establishing multi-ton cellulose nanofiber production facilities. Asahi Kasei, Japan's leading chemicals manufacturer recently announced plans for cellulose nanofiber production, with trial production starting next year. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States.



Products are available for commercial trials and will find wider application in packaging and composites over the next few years. Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Tentok Paper Works, Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd., Daio Paper Corp., KRI Inc. have all recently announced new products and production initiatives.



Report contents include:

Global production capacities

Current products

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for cellulose nanofibers including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges

In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commmercial activities

Companies Mentioned



American Process Inc.

Asahi Kasei

Borregaard

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel

Daiichi Kogyo

Daio Paper

Imerys

Innventia AB

Nippon Paper

Oji Holdings

Seiko PMC

StoraEnso

Sugino Machine

Key Topics Covered



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Applications

1.1.1 Main opportunities in nanocellulose

1.2 Production worldwide

1.2.1 Production plants and production status

1.3 Market drivers

1.3.1 Demand for sustainable materials

1.3.2 Enhanced products for paper and board industries

1.3.3 Unique properties lead to new products

1.3.4 Recent improvements in production and product integration

1.4 Market and technical challenges

1.4.1 Characterization

1.4.2 Production

1.4.3 Functionalization

1.4.4 Moisture absorption and aggregation

1.4.5 Scalability

1.4.6 Lack of current products

1.4.7 Cost-competitiveness with traditional technology

1.5 Global cellulose nanofibers market size

1.5.1 The market for cellulose nanofibers in 2017

1.5.2 Nanocellulose global revenues and demand in tons, 2015-2027

1.5.3 Cellulose nanofiber market by region



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

2.1.1 Stage of commercialization

2.1.2 Economic impact by 2027

2.1.3 Current market size for equivalent applications

2.1.4 Ease of commercialization

2.1.5 Competitive landscape

2.1.6 Cost

2.1.7 Competition from other materials

2.1.8 Regulatory/Government policy push

2.1.9 Market pull

2.2 MARKET CHALLENGES RATING SYSTEM



3 NANOCELLULOSE

3.1 What is nanocellulose?

3.2 Types of nanocellulose

3.2.1 NanoFibrillar Cellulose (NFC)

3.2.1.1 Applications

3.2.1.2 Production methods of NFC producers

3.2.2 NanoCrystalline Cellulose (NCC)

3.2.2.1 Properties

3.2.2.2 Applications

3.2.3 Bacterial Cellulose (BCC)

3.2.3.1 Applications

3.3 Synthesis of cellulose materials

3.3.1 Microcrystalline cellulose (MCC)

3.3.2 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

3.3.3 Nanofibrillated cellulose (MFC)

3.3.4 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

3.3.5 Bacterial cellulose particles (CNC)

3.4 Properties of nanocellulose

3.5 Advantages of nanocellulose

3.6 Manufacture of nanocellulose

3.7 Production methods

3.7.1 Nanofibrillated cellulose production methods

3.7.2 Nanocrystalline celluose production methods



4 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS MARKET STRUCTURE

4.1 Routes to commercialization

4.2 Market structure from materials production to end product

4.3 Volume of industry demand for CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS

4.4 Current end users for cellulose NANOFIBERS, by market and company



5 SWOT ANALYSIS FOR CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS



6 REGULATIONS AND STANDARDS

6.1 Standards

6.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)

6.1.2 American National Standards

6.1.3 CSA Group

6.2 Toxicity

6.3 Regulation



7 REGIONAL INITIATIVES AND GOVERNMENT FUNDING



8 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER APPLICATIONS

8.1 High volume, medium volume and low volume cellulose nanofiber applications



9 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER TECHNOLOGY READINESS LEVEL (TRL)



10 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER END USER MARKET SEGMENT ANALYSIS

10.1 Production of cellulose nanofibers

10.1.1 Microfibrillated cellulose

10.1.2 Cellulose nanofiber production

10.1.3 Production volumes, by region

10.1.4 Applications

10.1.5 Prices

10.2 Cellulose nanofibers patents & publications



11 COMPOSITES

11.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

11.1.1 Growing use of polymer composites

11.1.2 Increased need for advanced, protective materials

11.1.3 Improved multi-functional performance over traditional composites-green AND strong

11.1.4 Multi-functionality

11.1.5 Growth in the wind energy market

11.1.6 Environmental impact of carbon fibers

11.1.7 Shortcomings of natural fiber composites and glass fiber reinforced composites

11.2 APPLICATIONS

11.2.1 Applications by cellulose type

11.2.2 Applications timeline

11.3 Global market size and opportunity

11.3.1 Biopackaging

11.3.1.1 Market drivers and trends

11.3.1.2 Anti-microbial packaging biofilm market is growing

11.3.1.3 Applications

11.3.1.4 Global market size and opportunity

11.3.1.5 Market challenges

11.3.1.6 Product developer profiles

11.3.2 Aerospace and aviation

11.3.2.1 Market drivers and trends

11.3.2.2 Applications

11.3.2.3 Global market size and opportunity

11.3.2.4 Market challenges

11.3.3 Automotive

11.3.3.1 Market drivers and trends

11.3.3.2 Applications

11.3.3.3 Global market size and opportunity

11.3.3.4 Market challenges

11.3.3.5 Product developer profiles

11.3.4 Construction & building

11.3.4.1 Market drivers and trends

11.3.4.2 Applications

11.3.4.3 Global market size and opportunity

11.3.4.4 Market challenges

11.3.4.5 Product developer profiles



12 PAPER & BOARD

12.1 Market drivers and trends

12.1.1 Environmental

12.1.2 Need to develop innovative new products in the paper and board industry

12.2 Applications

12.2.1 Paper packaging

12.2.2 Paper coatings

12.2.3 Anti-microbials

12.3 Global market size and opportunity

12.3.1 Market opportunity assessment for nanocellulose in paper and board

12.4 Market challenges

12.5 Product developer profiles



13 TEXTILES

13.1 Market drivers and trends

13.1.1 Growth in the wearable electronics market

13.1.2 Growth in the market for anti-microbial textiles

13.1.3 Need to improve the properties of cloth or fabric materials

13.1.4 Environmental and regulatory

13.1.5 Need for biodegradable sanitary products

13.2 Applications

13.3 Global market size and opportunity

13.3.1 Market opportunity assessment for cellulose nanofibers in textiles

13.4 Market challenges

13.5 Product developer profiles



14 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE

14.1 Market drivers and trends

14.1.1 Improved drug delivery for cancer therapy

14.1.2 Shortcomings of chemotherapies

14.1.3 Biocompatibility of medical implants

14.1.4 Anti-biotic resistance

14.1.5 Growth in advanced woundcare market

14.2 Applications

14.2.1 Drug delivery

14.2.2 Medical implants

14.2.3 Tissue engineering

14.2.4 Wound dressings

14.2.5 Laterial flow immunosay labels

14.3 Global market size and opportunity

14.4 Product developer profiles



15 COATINGS, FILMS & PAINTS

15.1 Market drivers and trends

15.1.1 Sustainable coating systems and materials

15.1.2 Chemical to bio-based

15.1.3 Increased demand for abrasion and scratch resistant coatings

15.1.4 Increased demand for UV-resistant coatings

15.1.5 Growth in superhydrophobic coatings market

15.2 Applications

15.2.1 Abrasion and scratch resistance

15.2.2 Wood coatings

15.2.3 Anti-counterfeiting films

15.2.4 Gas barriers

15.3 Global market size

15.3.1 Market challenges

15.3.1.1 High viscosity

15.3.1.2 Moisture sorption

15.3.1.3 Durability

15.3.1.4 Dispersion

15.3.1.5 Transparency

15.3.1.6 Production, scalability and cost

15.4 Product developer profiles



16 AEROGELS

16.1 Market drivers and trends

16.1.1 Energy efficiency

16.1.2 Demand for environmentally-friendly, lightweight materials

16.2 Global market size and opportunity

16.3 Applications

16.3.1 Thermal insulation

16.3.2 Medical

16.3.3 Shape memory

16.4 Product developer profiles



17 OIL AND GAS EXPLORATION

17.1 MARKET DRIVERS AND TRENDS

17.1.1 Need to reduce operating costs and improve operation efficiency

17.1.2 Increased demands of drilling environments

17.1.3 Increased exploration in extreme environments

17.1.4 Environmental and regulatory

17.2 Applications

17.2.1 Oil and fracking drilling fluids

17.2.2 Extraction

17.3 Global market size and opportunity

17.3.1 Market assessment for cellulose nanofibers in oil and gas

17.4 Market challenges

17.5 Product developer profiles



18 FILTRATION AND SEPARATION

18.1 Market drivers and trends

18.1.1 Need for improved membrane technology

18.1.2 Water shortage and population growth

18.1.3 Need for improved and low cost membrane technology

18.1.4 Need for improved groundwater treatment technologies

18.1.5 Cost and efficiency

18.1.6 Growth in the air filter market

18.1.7 Need for environmentally, safe filters

18.1.8 Recyclability of polymer membranes

18.2 Applications

18.2.1 Water filtration

18.2.2 Air filtration

18.2.3 Virus filtration

18.3 Global market size and opportunity

18.3.1 Market assessment for nanocellulose in filtration

18.4 Market challenges

18.5 Product developer profiles



19 RHEOLOGY MODIFIERS

19.1 Applications

19.1.1 Food

19.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

19.1.3 Cosmetics

19.2 Product developer profiles



20 PRINTED AND FLEXIBLE ELECTRONICS

20.1 Market drivers and trends

20.1.1 Environmental

20.1.2 Flexible, wearable and paper electronics markets growing

20.1.3 Need for improved barrier function

20.2 Applications

20.2.1 Wearable electronics

20.2.1.1 Nanopaper

20.2.1.2 Paper memory

20.2.2 Conductive inks

20.3 Global market size and opportunity

20.3.1 Market assessment for cellulose nanofibers in printed and flexible electronics

20.4 Market challenges

20.4.1.1 Manufacturing

20.4.1.2 Integration

20.4.1.3 Competing materials

20.5 Product developer profiles



21 3D PRINTING

21.1 Market drivers

21.1.1 Improved materials at lower cost

21.1.2 Limitations of current thermoplastics

21.2 Global market size and opportunity

21.2.1 Market assessment for cellulose nanofibers in 3D printing

21.3 Market challenges

21.4 Product developer profiles



22 NANOCELLULOSE COMPANY PROFILES



23 MAIN NANOCELLULOSE RESEARCH CENTRES



24 REFERENCES



