Global Market for Construction Safety Helmets Forecast to Grow by $110.74 Million during 2020-2024
Sep 23, 2020, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Safety Helmets Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The construction safety helmets market is poised to grow by $110.74 Million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The market is driven by robust growth in the construction industry and an increase in commercial spaces.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The construction safety helmets market analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.
The construction safety helmets market is segmented as below:
By Material
- HDPE
- Polyethylene
- Fiberglass
- Polycarbonate
- Others
By Geographic Landscapes
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
This study identifies the stringent safety regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the construction safety helmets market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The construction safety helmets market covers the following areas:
- Construction safety helmets market sizing
- Construction safety helmets market forecast
- Construction safety helmets market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction safety helmets market vendors that include 3M Co., Centurion Safety Products Ltd., Delta Plus Group, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., KARAM group, KASK Spa, MSA Safety Inc., NAFFCO FZCO, and uvex group. Also, the construction safety helmets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- HDPE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polycarbonate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Centurion Safety Products Ltd.
- Delta Plus Group
- Honeywell International Inc.
- JSP Ltd.
- KARAM group
- KASK Spa
- MSA Safety Inc.
- NAFFCO FZCO
- uvex group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cm2gw4
