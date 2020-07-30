Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics - Market Breakdown by Type, Technology, End-User and Region

DUBLIN, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a detailed picture of the market for COVID-19 diagnostics. The report highlights the current and future market potential for COVID-19 diagnostics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027, as well as market shares for key market players.

This report details market shares for COVID-19 diagnostics based on type, technology, end-user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into molecular tests and serology test segments. Based on technology, the market is segmented into reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), isothermal amplification, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), hybridization and others.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2027. Estimated values are based on diagnostics manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The Report Includes:

56 data tables and 39 additional tables

An overview of the global market for COVID-19 diagnostics

Estimation of the market size of global COVID-19 diagnostics and analyses of global market trends, with estimated data from 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Explanation of factors driving and restraining the growth of global COVID-19 diagnostics market

A look at the Case-Fatality Rate (CFR), global confirmed cases and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 and COVID-19 clinical trial landscape

Information on potential targets for COVID-19 drug development such as Basigin (CD147), C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5) and many more

Details about the collaboration between organizations and governments to stop this pandemic and recent research and development activities for COVID-19

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, and key competitive landscape

Detailed company profiles of market-leading participants, including Abbott, Danaher Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Pandemic Outbreaks

History of Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Case-Fatality Rate (CFR)

Global Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths Due to COVID-19

Lessons Learned from the Past

Healthcare Worker Infections

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

The spread of the Disease

Chapter 4 COVID-19 and R&D Efforts

Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development

Basigin (CD147)

C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)

Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)

Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)

Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit (IL-6RA)

Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

Research and Development on COVID-19

Need to Reinvent Ventilators

COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape

Chapter 5 Economic Impact of COVID-19

Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy

Government Expenditures on COVID-19

Predictions for the Global Economy

Quick Recovery

Global Slowdown

Pandemic and Recession

Social Impact of COVID-19

Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry

Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains

Disruption of Clinical Trials

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assessment

The threat to Healthcare Acquisitions

Chapter 7 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Overview

Increasing Number of COVID 19 Cases

Government and Private Funds to Support Research and Development of COVID-19 Test Kits and Vaccine

Rising Number of Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for Diagnostic Kits and Devices

Growing Geriatric Populations

Key Developments and Support by Non-medical Device/Diagnostic Companies

Market Restraints

Restrictions on Export of Diagnostic Kits

Accuracy of Test Results

Market Opportunities

Development of Quick, Accurate and Affordable Tests

Strategic R&D Initiatives

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Type

Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics by Type

Molecular Tests

Market Size and Forecast

Serology Tests

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Technology

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End User

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 12 Regulatory Structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry

Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)

Clinical Trials Being Conducted During COVID-19 Pandemic

Drug Shortages Response

National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic

U.S. FDA

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)

European Medicines Agency

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Ranking Analysis

Insights into the Global Market for COVID 19 Diagnostics

Competitors

Mergers and Acquisitions

Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations and Partnerships

New Product Approvals

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Abbott

Becton, Dickinson And Co.

Biomerieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genmark Diagnostics Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Qiagen Nv

Siemens Healthcare Ag

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Other Prominent Companies

1Drop Diagnostics

Cepheid

Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

Perkinelmer Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Veredus Laboratories

