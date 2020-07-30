Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics - Market Breakdown by Type, Technology, End-User and Region
The "COVID-19 Diagnostics: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a detailed picture of the market for COVID-19 diagnostics. The report highlights the current and future market potential for COVID-19 diagnostics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2027, as well as market shares for key market players.
This report details market shares for COVID-19 diagnostics based on type, technology, end-user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into molecular tests and serology test segments. Based on technology, the market is segmented into reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), isothermal amplification, clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), hybridization and others.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2027. Estimated values are based on diagnostics manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The Report Includes:
- 56 data tables and 39 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for COVID-19 diagnostics
- Estimation of the market size of global COVID-19 diagnostics and analyses of global market trends, with estimated data from 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Explanation of factors driving and restraining the growth of global COVID-19 diagnostics market
- A look at the Case-Fatality Rate (CFR), global confirmed cases and confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 and COVID-19 clinical trial landscape
- Information on potential targets for COVID-19 drug development such as Basigin (CD147), C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5) and many more
- Details about the collaboration between organizations and governments to stop this pandemic and recent research and development activities for COVID-19
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, and key competitive landscape
- Detailed company profiles of market-leading participants, including Abbott, Danaher Corp., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview of Pandemic Outbreaks
- History of Outbreak
- Symptoms of COVID-19
- Progression of COVID-19
- Incubation Period
- Epidemiology
- Case-Fatality Rate (CFR)
- Global Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths Due to COVID-19
- Lessons Learned from the Past
- Healthcare Worker Infections
- Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
- The spread of the Disease
Chapter 4 COVID-19 and R&D Efforts
- Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development
- Basigin (CD147)
- C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)
- Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
- Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)
- Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)
- Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit (IL-6RA)
- Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
- Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
- Research and Development on COVID-19
- Need to Reinvent Ventilators
- COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape
Chapter 5 Economic Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of Coronavirus on the Global Economy
- Government Expenditures on COVID-19
- Predictions for the Global Economy
- Quick Recovery
- Global Slowdown
- Pandemic and Recession
- Social Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 6 Impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Industry
- Impact of COVID-19 on Pharma Supply Chains
- Disruption of Clinical Trials
- Impact on Insurance Providers
- Impact on Health Technology Assessment
- The threat to Healthcare Acquisitions
Chapter 7 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Overview
- Increasing Number of COVID 19 Cases
- Government and Private Funds to Support Research and Development of COVID-19 Test Kits and Vaccine
- Rising Number of Emergency Use Authorizations (EUA) for Diagnostic Kits and Devices
- Growing Geriatric Populations
- Key Developments and Support by Non-medical Device/Diagnostic Companies
- Market Restraints
- Restrictions on Export of Diagnostic Kits
- Accuracy of Test Results
- Market Opportunities
- Development of Quick, Accurate and Affordable Tests
- Strategic R&D Initiatives
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Type
- Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics by Type
- Molecular Tests
- Market Size and Forecast
- Serology Tests
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 12 Regulatory Structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry
- Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)
- Clinical Trials Being Conducted During COVID-19 Pandemic
- Drug Shortages Response
- National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- U.S. FDA
- Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)
- European Medicines Agency
Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Ranking Analysis
- Insights into the Global Market for COVID 19 Diagnostics
- Competitors
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations and Partnerships
- New Product Approvals
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Biomerieux Sa
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Genmark Diagnostics Inc.
- Hologic Inc.
- Qiagen Nv
- Siemens Healthcare Ag
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Other Prominent Companies
- 1Drop Diagnostics
- Cepheid
- Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings
- Perkinelmer Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Veredus Laboratories
