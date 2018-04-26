Global Market for Graphene 2018-2027

The first ever market report on graphene and the latest edition is now over 740 pages long with an additional 60 pages of content from the previous edition. We have greatly expanded the sections covering flexible electronics, wearables and energy and details on industry demand in tons (current and projected) has been added for key markets.

A number of graphene-enhanced products came to the market in 2017 in consumer electronic equipment, composites, energy storage etc. and commercial development will grow further in 2018 in automotive, flexible electronics, coatings and sensors.

Report contents include:

Global production capacities for 2017.

Current graphene products.

Market outlook for 2018.

Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

Market demand in tons 2017-2027.

In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.

Assessment of applications for other 2D materials.

Over 230 company profiles.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology

1.1 Market Opportunity Analysis

1.1 Market Challenges Rating System



2 Executive Summary

2.1 Two-Dimensional (2D) Materials

2.2 Graphene

2.3 Market Outlook For 2018

2.4 Key Players



3 Properties Of Nanomaterials

3.1 Categorization



4 Overview Of Graphene

4.1 History

4.2 Forms Of Graphene

4.3 Properties

4.4 3D Graphene

4.5 Graphene Quantum Dots



5 Carbon Nanotubes Versus Graphene

5.1 Comparative Properties

5.2 Cost And Production

5.3 Carbon Nanotube-Graphene Hybrids

5.4 Competitive Analysis Of Carbon Nanotubes And Graphene



6 Other 2-D Materials

6.1 Beyond Moore's Law

6.2 Batteries

6.3 Phosphorene

6.4 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (G-C3N4)

6.5 Germanene

6.6 Graphdiyne

6.7 Graphane

6.8 Hexagonal Boron-Nitride

6.9 Molybdenum Disulfide (Mos2)

6.10 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)

6.11 Silicene

6.12 Stanene/Tinene

6.13 Tungsten Diselenide

6.14 Antimonene

6.15 Diamene

6.16 Indium Selenide

6.17 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Other 2D Materials



7 Graphene Synthesis

7.1 Large Area Graphene Films

7.2 Graphene Oxide Flakes And Graphene Nanoplatelets

7.3 Production Methods

7.4 Synthesis And Production By Types Of Graphene

7.5 Pros And Cons Of Graphene Production Methods

7.6 Recent Synthesis Methods

7.7 Synthesis Methods By Company



8 Graphene Market Structure And Routes To Commercialization



9 Regulations And Standards

9.1 Standards

9.2 Environmental, Health And Safety Regulation

9.3 Workplace Exposure



10 Patents And Publications

10.1 Fabrication Processes

10.2 Academia

10.3 Regional Leaders



11 Technology Readiness Level



12 Graphene Industry Developments 2013-2018-Investments, Products And Production



13 End User Market Segment Analysis

13.1 Graphene Production Volumes 2010-2027

13.2 Graphene Pricing

13.3 Graphene Producers And Production Capacities



14 3D Printing

14.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.2 Properties And Applications

14.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

14.4 Market Challenges

14.5 Product Developers



15 Adhesives

15.1 Market Drivers And Trends

15.2 Properties And Applications

15.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

15.4 Market Challenges

15.5 Product Developers



16 Aerospace

16.1 Market Drivers And Trends

16.2 Properties And Applications

16.3 Global Market Size And Opporuntiy

16.4 Market Challenges

16.5 Product Developers



17 Automotive

17.1 Market Driver And Trends

17.2 Properties And Applications

17.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

17.4 Market Challenges

17.5 Product Developers



18 Coatings

18.1 Market Drivers And Trends

18.2 Properties And Applications

18.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

18.4 Market Challenges

18.5 Product Developers



19 Composites

19.1 Market Drivers And Trends

19.2 Properties And Applications

19.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

19.4 Market Challenges

19.5 Product Developers



20 Electronics And Photonics

20.1 Flexible Electronics, Wearables, Conductive Films And Displays

20.2 Conductive Inks

20.3 Transistors And Integrated Circuits

20.4 Memory Devices

20.5 Photonics



21 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration

21.1 Batteries

21.2 Supercapacitors

21.3 Photovoltaics

21.4 Fuel Cells

21.5 Led Lighting And Uvc

21.6 Oil And Gas



22 Filtration

22.1 Market Drivers And Trends

22.2 Properties And Applications

22.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

22.4 Market Challenges

22.5 Product Developers



23 Life Sciences And Medical

23.1 Market Drivers And Trends

23.2 Properties And Applications

23.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

23.4 Market Challenges

23.5 Product Developers



24 Lubricants

24.1 Market Drivers And Trends

24.2 Properties And Applications

24.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

24.4 Market Challenges

24.5 Product Developers



25 Rubber And Tires

25.1 Applications

25.2 Global Market Size And Opportunity

25.3 Market Challenges

25.4 Product Developers



26 Sensors

26.1 Market Drivers And Trends

26.2 Properties And Applications

26.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

26.4 Market Challenges

26.5 Product Developers



27 Smart Textiles And Apparel

27.1 Market Drivers And Trends

27.2 Properties And Applicatons

27.3 Global Market Size

27.4 Market Challenges

27.5 Product Developers



28 Other Markets

28.1 Cement Additives



29 Graphene Producers



30 Graphene Product And Application Developers



31 References



