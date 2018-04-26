DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Global Market for Graphene 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The first ever market report on graphene and the latest edition is now over 740 pages long with an additional 60 pages of content from the previous edition. We have greatly expanded the sections covering flexible electronics, wearables and energy and details on industry demand in tons (current and projected) has been added for key markets.
A number of graphene-enhanced products came to the market in 2017 in consumer electronic equipment, composites, energy storage etc. and commercial development will grow further in 2018 in automotive, flexible electronics, coatings and sensors.
Report contents include:
- Global production capacities for 2017.
- Current graphene products.
- Market outlook for 2018.
- Stage of commercialization for graphene applications, from basic research to market entry.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for graphene including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
- Market demand in tons 2017-2027.
- In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, and commercial activities.
- Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and user demand.
- Assessment of applications for other 2D materials.
- Over 230 company profiles.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
1.1 Market Opportunity Analysis
1.1 Market Challenges Rating System
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Two-Dimensional (2D) Materials
2.2 Graphene
2.3 Market Outlook For 2018
2.4 Key Players
3 Properties Of Nanomaterials
3.1 Categorization
4 Overview Of Graphene
4.1 History
4.2 Forms Of Graphene
4.3 Properties
4.4 3D Graphene
4.5 Graphene Quantum Dots
5 Carbon Nanotubes Versus Graphene
5.1 Comparative Properties
5.2 Cost And Production
5.3 Carbon Nanotube-Graphene Hybrids
5.4 Competitive Analysis Of Carbon Nanotubes And Graphene
6 Other 2-D Materials
6.1 Beyond Moore's Law
6.2 Batteries
6.3 Phosphorene
6.4 Graphitic Carbon Nitride (G-C3N4)
6.5 Germanene
6.6 Graphdiyne
6.7 Graphane
6.8 Hexagonal Boron-Nitride
6.9 Molybdenum Disulfide (Mos2)
6.10 Rhenium Disulfide (Res2) And Diselenide (Rese2)
6.11 Silicene
6.12 Stanene/Tinene
6.13 Tungsten Diselenide
6.14 Antimonene
6.15 Diamene
6.16 Indium Selenide
6.17 Comparative Analysis Of Graphene And Other 2D Materials
7 Graphene Synthesis
7.1 Large Area Graphene Films
7.2 Graphene Oxide Flakes And Graphene Nanoplatelets
7.3 Production Methods
7.4 Synthesis And Production By Types Of Graphene
7.5 Pros And Cons Of Graphene Production Methods
7.6 Recent Synthesis Methods
7.7 Synthesis Methods By Company
8 Graphene Market Structure And Routes To Commercialization
9 Regulations And Standards
9.1 Standards
9.2 Environmental, Health And Safety Regulation
9.3 Workplace Exposure
10 Patents And Publications
10.1 Fabrication Processes
10.2 Academia
10.3 Regional Leaders
11 Technology Readiness Level
12 Graphene Industry Developments 2013-2018-Investments, Products And Production
13 End User Market Segment Analysis
13.1 Graphene Production Volumes 2010-2027
13.2 Graphene Pricing
13.3 Graphene Producers And Production Capacities
14 3D Printing
14.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.2 Properties And Applications
14.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
14.4 Market Challenges
14.5 Product Developers
15 Adhesives
15.1 Market Drivers And Trends
15.2 Properties And Applications
15.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
15.4 Market Challenges
15.5 Product Developers
16 Aerospace
16.1 Market Drivers And Trends
16.2 Properties And Applications
16.3 Global Market Size And Opporuntiy
16.4 Market Challenges
16.5 Product Developers
17 Automotive
17.1 Market Driver And Trends
17.2 Properties And Applications
17.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
17.4 Market Challenges
17.5 Product Developers
18 Coatings
18.1 Market Drivers And Trends
18.2 Properties And Applications
18.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
18.4 Market Challenges
18.5 Product Developers
19 Composites
19.1 Market Drivers And Trends
19.2 Properties And Applications
19.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
19.4 Market Challenges
19.5 Product Developers
20 Electronics And Photonics
20.1 Flexible Electronics, Wearables, Conductive Films And Displays
20.2 Conductive Inks
20.3 Transistors And Integrated Circuits
20.4 Memory Devices
20.5 Photonics
21 Energy Storage, Conversion And Exploration
21.1 Batteries
21.2 Supercapacitors
21.3 Photovoltaics
21.4 Fuel Cells
21.5 Led Lighting And Uvc
21.6 Oil And Gas
22 Filtration
22.1 Market Drivers And Trends
22.2 Properties And Applications
22.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
22.4 Market Challenges
22.5 Product Developers
23 Life Sciences And Medical
23.1 Market Drivers And Trends
23.2 Properties And Applications
23.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
23.4 Market Challenges
23.5 Product Developers
24 Lubricants
24.1 Market Drivers And Trends
24.2 Properties And Applications
24.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
24.4 Market Challenges
24.5 Product Developers
25 Rubber And Tires
25.1 Applications
25.2 Global Market Size And Opportunity
25.3 Market Challenges
25.4 Product Developers
26 Sensors
26.1 Market Drivers And Trends
26.2 Properties And Applications
26.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
26.4 Market Challenges
26.5 Product Developers
27 Smart Textiles And Apparel
27.1 Market Drivers And Trends
27.2 Properties And Applicatons
27.3 Global Market Size
27.4 Market Challenges
27.5 Product Developers
28 Other Markets
28.1 Cement Additives
29 Graphene Producers
30 Graphene Product And Application Developers
31 References
