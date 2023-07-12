Global Market for Hydrofluoric Acid Estimated to Reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2027, Driven by Growing Demand for Fluorinated Derivatives and AHF Grade

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market by Grade (AHF, DHF (above 50% concentration) and DHF (below 50% concentration)), Application, and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hydrofluoric acid market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 3.4 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The market is fueled by various factors, including the increasing demand for fluorinated derivatives and the AHF (Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid) grade.

The AHF grade, known for its clear and colorless properties, undergoes a reaction of sulphuric acid with dry fluorspar in the Prereactor, and the reaction is completed in an indirectly heated rotary kiln. AHF is a crucial feedstock for the production of fluorocarbons used in refrigeration systems. The growing urbanization, improving living standards, and rising income levels contribute to the rising demand for AHF grade during the forecast period.

Hydrofluoric acid finds extensive use in the production of fluorinated derivatives, particularly fluorine-containing compounds such as fluorocarbons, fluoropolymers, and fluorinated solvents. These derivatives are widely utilized in various industries including electronics, automotive, and aerospace.

However, it is important to handle and store hydrofluoric acid with caution due to its hazardous nature. Despite the challenges, the increasing income levels and improving living standards drive the demand for hydrofluoric acid, especially in the production of fluorinated derivatives.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the hydrofluoric acid market during the forecast period. Countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and others are driving the growth in this region.

Rapid economic expansion, growing developmental activities, urbanization, and rising demands for residential and non-residential structures contribute to the increased demand for hydrofluoric acid.

Additionally, industries such as electronics, semiconductors, and others are experiencing significant growth, further propelling the demand for hydrofluoric acid in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Extensive Usage in Refrigerants, Hydrofluorocarbons, and Hydrofluoroolefins

Rising Demand for Fluorine Compounds

Increased Industrial Applications

Restraints

Raw Material Price Fluctuations

Stringent Regulations on Use of Fluorocarbon Refrigerants

Opportunities

Use of Hydrofluoric Acid in Glass Etching & Cleaning Applications

Challenges

Toxic and Hazardous Effects of Hydrofluoric Acid

High Transportation Cost

