Global Market for pH Sensors 2023: Growing Impact of Water Pollution Drives Sector

Mar 15, 2023, 21:45 ET
This report will cover the pH sensor industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the product type, regions and end use. Ongoing market trends, market growth drivers and challenges impeding the market are also discussed.
Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2022-2027. The market size for different regions (regions by product, system and end use) will also be covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving market estimations. Sales value estimates are based on prices in the supply chain. Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all global regions. Profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.
It is critical to safeguard the environment and water supply. Water pollution is getting progressively worse. This problem is being watched by all nations. The industry is the foundation of many national economies. Water contamination is a big concern on a global scale. In metropolitan settings, sewage treatment technology can efficiently treat domestic and industrial wastewater to stop sewage and contaminants from entering waterways. pH sensors are crucial components of sewage treatment machinery.
pH, commonly used for water measurement, is a measure of acidity and alkalinity: the caustic and base present in a given solution. The pH sensor measures the amount of hydrogen ions present in a solution and transforms that information into a useful output signal. Sensors typically consist of a signal transmission component and a chemical component. The measuring range is represented digitally as 0- 14. The number 7 denotes neutrality. Alkalinity is stronger when the value is higher; acidity is stronger when the value is lower. The pH sensor is frequently employed in industry to test solutions and water.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global markets for pH sensors
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data for 2021, 2022 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for pH sensors, and market share analysis by type, system, end-user, and region
- Highlights of the market opportunities, and major issues and trends affecting the pH sensors industry
- Assessment of the current market size and forecast of market development in the coming five years, and insight into the value chain analysis, demand-supply gap, and factors driving and restraining the growth
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the global pH sensors market
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Trends
Chapter 4 Technology Background
Chapter 5 Ph Sensor Industry Value Chain
Chapter 6 Pricing Analysis
Chapter 7 Impact of Covid-19 and Russia/Ukraine War
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Combination Ph Sensors
8.3 Differential Ph Sensors
8.4 Laboratory Ph Sensors
8.5 Process Ph Sensors
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Adjustable Diaphragm Ph Sensor
8.6.2 Externally Pressurized Ph Sensor
8.6.3 Micro Ph Sensor
8.6.4 Reduced Diameter Ph Sensor
8.6.5 Desulfurization Ph Sensor
8.6.6 Electroplating Ph Sensor
8.6.7 Ph Antimony Sensor
8.6.8 Flat Membrane Glass Ph Sensor
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by System
9.1 Overview
9.2 Analog Ph Sensors
9.3 Digital Ph Sensors
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry
10.1 Overview
10.2 Water and Wastewater
10.3 Industrial
10.4 Medical/Pharma
10.5 Oil and Gas
10.6 Food and Beverage
10.7 Others
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
11.1 Global Market for Ph Sensors
11.2 Americas
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Company Market Shares of Ph Sensors
12.3 Mergers, Acquisitions and New Product Developments
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Abb Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser AG
- Halma plc
- Hach Co.
- Hamilton Co.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Kobold Messring GmbH
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- Schneider Electric S.E.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Xylem Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corp.
