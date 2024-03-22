Global Market for Recyclable Packaging 2024-2034 - Analysis of Smart and Bio-Based Innovations

22 Mar, 2024, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Recyclable Packaging 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Plastics consumption continues to steeply increase worldwide, while resultant waste is currently mostly landfilled, discarded to the environment, or incinerated. Developments in mechanical and chemical recycling technology are changing the shape of the plastics industry and advanced materials and technologies are impacting glass, paper and metal recycling sectors. It's becoming increasingly possible to recover more materials in a closed-loop, helping to retain maximum value.
The Global Market for Recyclable Packaging 2024-2035 examines recyclable packaging across paper, plastics, glass, and metals, including market size, drivers, applications, technologies, companies, sustainability, and future outlook. The markets is segmented by region and material type, quantitative forecasts are provided through 2035.
Landscape analysis covers major brands, packaging manufacturers, waste management firms, and recycling technology innovators driving circularity. Technical processes are explained across mechanical and chemical recycling, sorting, and reprocessing. Packaging innovations in bio-based materials, smart packaging, and reusable models are highlighted.
The report also examines adjacent spaces like e-commerce fulfillment and policy landscapes shaping recyclable packaging.
Report contents include:
Recyclable Packaging Industry Overview
- Markets, processes, technologies
- Drivers and trends shaping growth
Plastics Recycling Analysis
- Mechanical and chemical recycling overview
- Polymer demand forecasts by process
- Pyrolysis, gasification, depolymerization techs
- Bio-based and marine degradable plastics
- Market challenges and innovations
Paper Packaging Recycling Analysis
- Market size, processes, economics
- Fiber sources, strength improvements
- Compostable solutions, active packaging
- Industry challenges and future outlook
Glass Packaging Recycling Analysis
- Market size, suppliers, collection economics
- Processing methods, end-use applications
- Smart glass, hybrids, material advances
- Participation challenges and opportunities
Metal Packaging Recycling Analysis
- Market size, processes, economics
- Aluminium, steel, and hybrid innovations
- Active and smart metal packaging
- Benefits driving growth and adoption
Digital Technologies Analysis
- Blockchain, IoT, AI applications
- Digital watermarking for advanced recycling
Markets and Applications Analysis
- Food, beverages, CPG, retail, e-commerce
- Industrial packaging, healthcare, automotive
Market Size and Forecasts
- Regional and material type segmentation
- Revenue and volume projections through 2035
Sustainability Analysis
- Circularity, carbon footprint, and life cycle assessment
- Energy use, water conservation, and social factors
Competitive Landscape
Profiles of over 340 companies including:
- Aduro Clean Technologies
- Agilyx
- Alterra
- Amsty
- APK
- Aquafil
- Arcus
- Axens
- BASF Chemcycling
- BiologiQ
- Carbios
- DePoly
- Dow
- Eastman Chemical
- EREMA Group
- Extracthive
- ExxonMobil
- Fych Technologies
- Garbo
- gr3n
- Hyundai Chemical
- Ioniqa
- Itero
- Licella
- Mura Technology
- Neste
- Plastic Energy
- Plastogaz SA
- Plastic Energy
- Polystyvert
- Pyrowave
- Recyc'ELIT
- RePEaT Co.
- revalyu Resources
- SABIC
- Samsara ECO
- Synova
- TOMRA Recycling
- Waste Robotics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux2ewv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article