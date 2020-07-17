Global Market for Smart Cities 2017-2028: Trends, Opportunities and Industry Projections

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Smart Cities Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Smart Cities Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 22.7% by 2028.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for integrated security and safety system for enhancing public safety and increasing demand for system integrators.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand for Integrated Security and Safety System for Enhancing Public Safety

3.1.2 Increasing Demand for System Integrators

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Smart Cities

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Smart Cities Market, By Service

4.1 Planning and Consulting

4.2 Integration

4.3 Infrastructure Monitoring and Management



5 Smart Cities Market, By Building

5.1 Smart Public Buildings

5.2 Smart Homes and Building Automation

5.3 Facility Management and Energy Optimization

5.4 Parking Management for Buildings



6 Smart Cities Market, By Utilities

6.1 Smart Energy System

6.2 Smart Distribution Management System

6.3 Meter Data Analytics

6.4 Smart Metering and Meter Data Management



7 Smart Cities Market, By Transportation

7.1 Smart Roadways

7.2 Smart Railways

7.3 Parking Management

7.4 Traffic Management and Automated Driver Guidance System

7.5 Freight Management

7.6 Transport Data Management

7.7 Predictive Analytics for Passenger Travel

7.8 Passenger Management and Travel Experience Enhancement System



8 Smart Cities Market, By Smart Citizen Service

8.1 Integrated Video Surveillance

8.2 In-Vehicle Cameras

8.3 Smart Healthcare

8.4 Security and Threat Management

8.5 Smart Education



9 Smart Cities Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 ABB Ltd.

11.2 Accenture PLC

11.3 Alcatel-Lucent SA

11.4 CISCO Systems Inc.

11.5 Delphi

11.6 Delta Controls

11.7 Emerson Electric Company

11.8 Ericsson

11.9 ExxonMobil Corp.

11.10 General Electric (GE)

11.11 Hewlett-Packard Company

11.12 Hitachi Ltd.

11.13 IBM (International Business Machines) Corporation

11.14 Ingersoll Rand Security Technologies

11.15 Novartis International AG

11.16 Schneider Electric SE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x60nst

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

