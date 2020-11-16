Global Market Forecasts for the Animation Collectibles Industry to 2024: Growing Fan Base for Gaming and Animation Characters is Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animation Collectibles Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animation collectibles market is poised to grow by $1.30 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing fan base for gaming and animation characters and immense popularity of TV shows and movies.



The global animation collectibles market is segmented as below:



By Distribution Channel

Specialty stores

Hypermarkets and supermarkets

Department stores

Online retailers

By Geographic Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the rising awareness of characters and properties through promotions as one of the prime reasons driving the global animation collectibles market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The global animation collectibles market covers the following areas:

Global animation collectibles market sizing

Global animation collectibles market forecast

Global animation collectibles market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading global animation collectibles market vendors that include Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Also, the global animation collectibles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Department stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Hasbro Inc.

JAKKS Pacific Inc.

LEGO System AS

Mattel Inc.

MGA Entertainment Inc.

Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd.

Ravensburger AG

Spin Master Corp.

TOMY Co. Ltd.

VTech Holdings Ltd.

