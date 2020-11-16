Global Market Forecasts for the Animation Collectibles Industry to 2024: Growing Fan Base for Gaming and Animation Characters is Driving Market Growth
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Animation Collectibles Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global animation collectibles market is poised to grow by $1.30 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing fan base for gaming and animation characters and immense popularity of TV shows and movies.
The global animation collectibles market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
- Specialty stores
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets
- Department stores
- Online retailers
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the rising awareness of characters and properties through promotions as one of the prime reasons driving the global animation collectibles market growth during the next few years.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The global animation collectibles market covers the following areas:
- Global animation collectibles market sizing
- Global animation collectibles market forecast
- Global animation collectibles market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading global animation collectibles market vendors that include Hasbro Inc., JAKKS Pacific Inc., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., MGA Entertainment Inc., Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd., Ravensburger AG, Spin Master Corp., TOMY Co. Ltd., and VTech Holdings Ltd. Also, the global animation collectibles market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five force summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Department stores - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online retailers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Hasbro Inc.
- JAKKS Pacific Inc.
- LEGO System AS
- Mattel Inc.
- MGA Entertainment Inc.
- Moose Enterprise Pty. Ltd.
- Ravensburger AG
- Spin Master Corp.
- TOMY Co. Ltd.
- VTech Holdings Ltd.
