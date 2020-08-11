Global Market Outlook for the A2P Messaging Market to 2024 with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global A2P Messaging Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The A2P messaging market can be segmented on the basis of traffic, tools, application and verticals. On the basis of traffic, the market can be divided into national SMS and multi-country SMS. On the basis of tools, the A2P messaging can be divided into cloud API messaging platform and traditional and managed messaging services. The different verticals in which A2P messaging is used are: health, hospitality, retail, transport, gaming, financial institutions and others. The A2P messaging has various applications, such as push content services, interactive services, promotional campaigns, CRM services and others.



The global A2P messaging market has increased with a healthy growth rate since the last few years and is estimated to continue with its growing trend in the forecast period (2020-2024). The global A2P messaging market is supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing population, rising smartphone connections, increasing mobile payments market, growing retail industry, the use of SMS for marketing and customer relation management. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as grey routing, cumbersome traditional telecom infrastructure and a few challenges for MNOs (partial realization of revenue.



The spike in usage of RCS across various industries and RCS Message as a Platform (MaaP) are some of the latest trends in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the demand outlook for A2P services. A2P traffic from retail, airlines and hotels sector is on a all time low. This is because of lockdowns. Lockdowns have put brakes on use of A2P for sending brand promotional messages and other notifications pertaining to some transactions. ticketing or new offers that emanated from these sectors. On the other hand, A2P traffic from healthcare and banking sectors has surged significantly.

This report provides analysis of the global A2P messaging market size in terms of traffic, value and segments. The report includes the detailed regional analysis, covering market size and growth for A2P messaging market for the regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA).



Growth of the overall global A2P messaging market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global A2P messaging market is highly fragmented with various players. The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies), Sinch Group, Infobip Ltd. and Twilio are some of the key players operating in the A2P messaging market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of SMS

2.1.1 SMS Types

2.2 Overview of A2P Messaging

2.2.1 A2P Messaging Segmentation by Traffic

2.2.2 A2P Messaging Segmentation by Application

2.2.3 A2P Messaging Segmentation by Tools and Verticals



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global SMS Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global SMS Market by Traffic

3.1.2 Global SMS Market Traffic by Segments

3.2 Global A2P Messaging Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global A2P Messaging Market by Traffic

3.2.2 Global A2P Messaging Market Traffic by Region

3.2.3 Global A2P Messaging Market by Value

3.2.4 Global A2P Messaging Market Value by Region (Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)

3.2.5 Global A2P Messaging Market Value by Vertical (Healthcare and Others)

3.2.6 Global Healthcare A2P Messaging Market by Value



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific A2P Messaging Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific A2P Messaging Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific A2P Messaging Market by Traffic

4.2 North America A2P Messaging Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America A2P Messaging Market by Traffic

4.3 Europe A2P Messaging Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe A2P Messaging Market by Traffic

4.4 Latin America and MEA A2P Messaging Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America and MEA A2P Messaging Market by Traffic



5. Impact of Covid-19

5.1 Impact on Global A2P Messaging Market

5.1.1 Change in Demand Outlook for A2P Services

5.1.2 Opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.1.3 Challenges: Fraud and Phishing



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Market Trends

6.1.1 Increasing use of Rich Communication Services across Various Industries

6.1.2 RCS Messaging as a Platform (MaaP)



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global A2P Messaging Market: Key Performance Indicators Comparison

7.2 Global A2P Messaging Market: A Financial Comparison



8. Company Profiles



The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies)

Sinch Group

Infobip Ltd.

Twilio

