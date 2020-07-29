Global Market Outlook for the Video Surveillance Market to 2025 - World Market Forecast to Reach $51.36 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Video Surveillance Market: Focus on Ecosystem, Application (Infrastructure, Commercial Residential, Industrial, Institutional, Others), and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video surveillance industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 10.06% on the basis of value during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. Asia-Pacific region dominated the global video surveillance with a share of 58.12% in 2019.



The constantly expanding infrastructure in China and India has been a significant driver in promoting the growth of video surveillance in these countries. The decline in the costs of the overall CCTV-based security system packages due to the reduction in the prices of video cameras has hiked the price competitiveness of these surveillance systems, especially in the Chinese, Indian, and South Korean markets. The on-going COVID-19 pandemic, rising crime rate, terrorism, threats from illegal intruders in the countries, and the consequent increasing security needs are some of the other factors driving the growth of the video surveillance market in Asia-Pacific region.



The global video surveillance has gained widespread importance owing to increasing conflicts, political instability, and terrorism activities, coupled with increasing border instability which in turn forces countries to strengthen their military capabilities. Further, COVID-19, a highly contagious disease has caused high fatality to human lives in countries such as the U.S., China, Japan, Italy, Spain, and South Korea. Thus, many companies are continuously supplying surveillance products, including CCTV cameras and thermal cameras, to hardest-hit countries in order to keep track of the lockdown situation. In January 2020, Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. deployed many thermal cameras to various cities of China, including banks, commercial complexes, and transportation. This equipment was also supplied to other Asian countries.



The absence of large bandwidth, storage network connection, and the threat to data integrity are some of the factors that are restraining the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the global video surveillance market size in terms of revenue from 2019-2025?

Which video surveillance category is dominant during the forecast period?

What is the revenue generated by the different applications, ecosystem categories, and camera types of video surveillance market?

What are the trends in the global video surveillance market across different regions?

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for video surveillance during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global video surveillance market?

What are the major technological advancements that drive the global video surveillance market growth?

What was the total revenue generated by the global video surveillance market across different regions in 2019, and what are the estimates by 2025?

Who are the key players in the global video surveillance market, and what are the new strategies adopted by them to make a mark in the industry?

What major opportunities do video surveillance companies foresee in the next five years?

What is the competitive strength of the key leading players in the video surveillance market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

1.2 Drivers

1.2.1 Increase Adoption of Surveillance Systems to monitor COVID-19 cases

1.2.2 Increasing Smart Cities and Megaprojects Globally

1.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives to Improve Public Safety

1.2.4 Adoption of Video Surveillance Systems in Educational Institutes

1.2.5 Adoption of IP Cameras to Support Internet of Things (IoT)

1.2.6 Development of System on Chips (SoC) Improving Processing Speed

1.3 Market Restraints

1.3.1 Absence of Large Bandwidth and Storage Network Connection

1.3.2 Threat to Data Integrity

1.3.3 Burden of Data Storage for Government Agencies

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning in Video Surveillance

1.4.2 Increasing Demand for VSaaS and VCA

1.4.3 Increasing Demand for Intelligent Transportation System

1.4.4 Increase Adoption of Video Surveillance Drones and Body-Worn Cameras

1.4.5 Development of Semiconductors for Video Surveillance Systems

2 Industry Analysis



3 Competitive Insights



4 Global Video Surveillance Market, 2019-2025



5 Global Video Surveillance Market (by Ecosystem), 2019-2025



6 Global Video Surveillance Market (by Application)



7 Global Video Surveillance Market (by Region)



8 Company Profiles



Arecont Vision Costar, LLC

Avigilon Corporation

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems

CP Plus

Canon, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dallmeier

Eagle Eye Networks

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd.

Honeywell Security

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

IDIS Co. Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Milestone Systems A/S

Panasonic Corporation

Pelco

Prism Skylabs

SenseTime

Solink Corporation

Sony Corporation

The Infinova Group

Tiandy Technologies Co. Ltd.

Verint Systems Inc.

VideoIQ, Inc.

Vivotek Inc.

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd.

9 Research Scope and Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qqmat

