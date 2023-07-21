Global Market Penetration of SOFCs in 2023: A Giant Leap Towards Zero-Emission Power Generation

The push for more efficient, clean energy solutions has propelled the market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs), according to this report. SOFCs offer impressive efficiencies in converting chemical energy to electricity and display remarkable flexibility in fuel utilization. Fuel infrastructures under consideration include existing ones and a range of fuels such as ammonia, methane, and biofuels.

SOFC technology can potentially achieve broad market penetration due to the global push for low or zero-emission power generation. The fuel flexibility of SOFCs, which can run on hydrocarbons directly, contribute to their widespread application. Moreover, they can electrochemically convert carbon monoxide, thus supplementing energy production alongside hydrogen.

The report includes a detailed analysis of SOFC technology, a comparison with other types, the pros and cons, components and materials, fuels for SOFCs, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer Cells (SOECs), and Low-temperature solid oxide fuel cells (LT-SOFCs).

Among the report's significant findings is a SWOT analysis of the SOFC market, the current and projected SOFC installations, and the critical role of SOFCs in reducing emissions.

The report profiles 53 key companies that are shaping the SOFC landscape. These include but are not limited to:

  • Alma Clean Power
  • Bloom Energy
  • Bosch
  • Ceres Power
  • Cummins
  • Denso Corporation
  • FuelCell Energy
  • Mitsubishi Power
  • Osaka Gas
  • OxEon Energy
  • SolydEra SpA

Key topics covered in the report include:

  1. Introduction
  2. The Global Market for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells
      • Market drivers and trends
      • Market challenges
      • SWOT analysis
      • Stationary vs portable SOFCs
      • Recent market developments and investments
      • Market map
      • Competitive landscape
      • Commercial and industrial (C&I)
      • Vehicles
      • Marine
      • Residential
      • Future market outlook
  3. Global SOFC Market Size and Forecasts
      • Global demand (MW) 2018-2033
      • Global demand by application 2018-2033
      • Regional markets for SOFC
      • Pricing analysis and price forecasts
  4. Company Profiles (53 Company Profiles)
  5. Research Methodology
  6. References

