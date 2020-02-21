Global Market Report on Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics (2018 to 2024) - Current Trends, Market Opportunities and Restraints

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is designed to be a helpful business tool that will provide a thorough evaluation of the animal therapeutics and diagnostics market. The geographical scope of this study is worldwide, with a special interest in markets, trends and statistics by key geographical regions such as the United States, European countries, and Brazil, Japan, and Australia.



The report identifies markets in four segments: vaccines, pharmaceuticals, feed additives, and diagnostics. For the purpose of this study, diagnostics include products that are used at the point of care and are considered rapid tests or kits, in-clinic analyzers, and imaging equipment. Each market segment provides detailed information based on product categories, use of products, forecasts, and competitive analyses.



The Report Includes:

64 data tables and 109 additional tables

Brief overview of the global market for animal therapeutics and diagnostics within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Assessment of factors driving the industry's growth, current trends, market opportunities and restraints, and technological advancements that will shape and influence the future marketplace

Evaluation of the market size corresponding to a total production of animal healthcare products, vaccines, feed additives, therapeutic and diagnostic drugs; their growth forecasts and industry trends

Market share analysis of the leading animal vaccines and therapeutic drug suppliers; their key Competitive landscape, market positioning, revenue sales, and product segments

Patent study and analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents granted on animal health products

Detailed company profiles of the market-leading participants. Major players included BASF Animal Nutrition, Bayer Animal Health GmbH, DSM Nutritional Products Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Merck Animal Health and Mosaic Co.

Four general areas are discussed in this report: animal vaccines, animal pharmaceuticals, feed additives, and animal diagnostics. All segments of the market are positioned to show growth due to the steady demand for and the growing role of pets as household members in the companion animals segment, growth in the human population resulting in an increase in household pets, and consumer demand for healthy and nutritious food products.



There continues to be widespread demand for poultry products worldwide, with the United States at the forefront of demand. However, in recent years, the growing demand for fish and seafood among consumers following a more health-conscious diet is driving new growth. Red meat consumption has leveled off but continues to remain strong while lean meats are increasing in general.



Products considered in the vaccines segment of the animal market include prophylactic vaccines, therapeutic vaccines, immunotherapies, and other biologics. The pharmaceutical segment accounts for the largest percentage of revenues of the overall market.



Industry participants continue to watch the antibiotic segment of the market as regulatory and consumer demands shape future opportunities. Uncertainty in future requirements and attitudes toward antibiotic use in animals raised for food production will remain a focus for new development and antibiotic alternatives. Feed additives are the second-largest market segment due to demand from production animal producers.



Diagnostic products account for a smaller share of the market. Products in this segment include rapid testing products, clinical laboratory equipment, and imaging equipment. This segment excludes laboratory services and fees.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Leading Manufacturers and Suppliers

Trends Driving the Animal Health Industry

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Animal Anatomy and Physiology

Reproductive System

Avian Anatomy

Animal Populations in the United States

Companion Animals

Food Production Animals

Meat Consumption

Animal Populations by Country

Trends in Companion Pet Ownership

Animal Health Insurance

Demand in the Veterinary Service Industry

Legal and Regulatory Issues

Regulatory Agencies Involved in Animal Health and Welfare

Antibiotic Use and Resistance in Production Animals

Levels of Contaminated Meats in the U.S.

Movement for Lower Amounts of Antibiotics in Livestock Production

Minimally and Highly Regulated Products

Animal Drug User Fee Act of 2003

Animal Drug User Fee Amendments of 2008 (ADUFA II)

Animal Drug User Fee Amendments of 2013 (ADUFA III)

Animal Drug User Fee Amendments of 2018 (ADUFA III)

Zoonotic Diseases

Biotechnology in Animal Health

Animal Cloning

Probiotics

Animal Obesity

Causes

Weight Reduction

Advanced Medical Procedures

Life Cycle Approach

Global Animal Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market Analysis

Markets by Use or Animal Group

Markets by Geographic Region

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 4 Animal Vaccine Markets

Overview

Global Market Analysis and Considerations

Global Market by Geographical Region

Competitive Summary

Product Introduction

Active Immunity

Passive Immunity

Other Types

Companion Animals

Viruses

Vaccine Providers

Companion Animal Vaccines Market Analysis

Production Animals

Viruses and Prions

Vaccine Providers

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Elanco

Production Animal Vaccine Market Analysis

Chapter 5 Animal Pharmaceuticals and Therapies Market

Overview

Global Market Analysis and Considerations

Companion Animal vs. Production Animal Markets

Markets by Geographical Region

Competitive Summary

Product Introductions

Allergy and Respiratory Drugs

Companion Animals: Allergy and Inflammatory Diseases

Target Species and Providers

Allergy and Respiratory Market Analysis

Anti-Infectives and Antifungals

Companion Animals - Bacterial Infections

Production Animals - Bacterial Infections

Providers

Anti-Infectives Market Analysis

Anti-Inflammatories and Analgesics

Providers

Anti-Inflammatory and Analgesic Market Analysis

Metabolic and Endocrine Disorder Drugs

Metabolic Diseases and Endocrine Disorders

Providers

Metabolic Drug Market Analysis

Parasiticides

Companion Animals - Parasitic Diseases

Production Animals - Parasitic Disease Example

Providers

Parasiticide Market Analysis

Psychotropic Medications

Providers

Natural Remedies

Psychotropic Market Analysis

Other Pharmaceuticals

Companion Animals - Other Diseases

Providers

Dental

Other Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Animal Feed Additives Market

Overview

Global Market Analysis and Considerations

Companion Animal vs. Production Animal Markets

Markets by Geographical Region

Competitive Summary

Amino Acids

Providers

Amino Acid Market Analysis

Medicinal Additives

Providers

Medicinal Feed Additive Market Analysis

Nutritional Supplements

Providers

Nutritional Supplement Market Analysis

Vitamins and Minerals

Providers

Vitamin and Mineral Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Animal Diagnostic Markets

Overview

Global Market Analysis and Conclusion

Companion Animal vs. Production Animal Markets

Markets by Geographical Region

Competitive Summary

Diagnostic Test Descriptions

Centralized and Decentralized Laboratory Tests

Diagnostic Imaging

Product Providers

Bayer

Beaphar

Elanco

Heska

IDEXX

Merck Animal Health

Zoetis

Product Segments

Diagnostic Rapid Testing Market Analysis

Market Analysis of Diagnostic Analyzers and Consumables

Market Analysis of Diagnostic Imaging Equipment

Chapter 8 Technology Evaluation

Overview

Innovation in Drug Delivery

Transdermal (Spray-on) Drugs

On-Site Detection and Therapy

Effervescent Tablet Vaccine Delivery

Patent Product Segments

Patents Filed by Year

International Patents by Country

Patents Issued by Patent Holder

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Overview

Profiles

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Alltech

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

BASF Animal Nutrition

Bayer Animal Health Gmbh

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

DSM Nutritional Products Ltd.

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Evonik Industries Ag

Heska Corp.

Idexx Laboratories Inc.

Merck Animal Health

Mosaic Co. (The)

Virbac S.A.

Zoetis Inc.

Chapter 10 Appendix



