Global Marketing Automation Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach Creates Robust Opportunities, Cloud-Based Marketing Automation to Gain Prominence

Global Marketing Automation Market to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Marketing Automation estimated at US$4.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the On-Premise segment is estimated at 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The rise of digital advertising has become the cornerstone for the growth of marketing automation strategies. In today's digital age, as digital marketing becomes mainstream, marketing automation technologies are gaining increasing importance and becoming indispensable for businesses. This trend is further validated by the rise in registered domain names, showcasing the ongoing shift to digital platforms as businesses aim to build brand visibility and equity in the digital landscape.

Marketing automation encompasses a wide scope and offers numerous benefits, such as improved efficiency, better customer engagement, and data-driven decision-making. It plays a pivotal role in delivering digital and personalized experiences to consumers, gaining prominence in the marketing landscape.

Recent market activity in the field of marketing automation demonstrates the dynamic nature of the industry, with innovations and advancements shaping the competitive landscape. World brands are actively participating in this evolving landscape, and the competitive market presence ranges from strong to niche players, highlighting the diverse strategies employed by businesses worldwide in 2022.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Marketing Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.8% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

As Social Media Marketing Becomes Mainstream, the Time is Ripe for Adopting Automation Technology Solutions

Top Social Media Platforms by Usage (In Millions) As of April 2020

Here's Why Social Media Marketing Automation is Gaining Popularity

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the Business Case for Marketing Automation

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Global B2C e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

e-Commerce Vendors Step Up Adoption of Email Automation Technology & Solutions

The Sheer Size of Email Users Makes Email Marketing a Potent Marketing Outreach Strategy: Global Number of E-Mail Users (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Voice-Based Marketing Automation (VBMA) Gains Momentum with Cutting Edge IVR Solutions

Customer Service Automation is the First Step Towards Shaping Brand Experiences

Automated Telemarketing Gains in Favor

Healthcare Consumerism Drives Demand for IVR in the Healthcare Industry

Prescription Refills Through IVR Gains Prominence in the Competitive Pharmaceutical Retail Market

Big Data's Role in Marketing Automation Gets Bigger

Chatbots or Virtual Assistants Rise Tall Over the Horizon

Machine Learning and AI-Assisted Platforms to Personalize Customer Experiences

Cloud-Based Marketing Automation to Gain Prominence as Businesses Increasingly Reach Out Customers Via Digital Channels

Growing Focus on Mobile-First Approach Creates Robust Opportunities for Mobile Marketing Automation

