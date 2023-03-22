Global Markets for Co-Packaged Optics 2022-2030: Sector to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Markets for Co-Packaged Optics 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sales of specialized co-packaged optical components will exceed $1.3 billion in revenues in 2025 and grow to $2.7 billion by 2028. The latest CPO report analyzes both component and module-level CPO product developments.

This report examines the latest developments in connectivity, lasers, and cooling systems for CPO as well as showing how CPO modules will be used in four kinds of data center. The report forecasts CPO from 2022 to 2030 with breakouts by type of data center and location (inter-building/inter-machine or rack/server) in the data center. This report has a strong emphasis on CPO's impact on the optoelectronic supply chain in the wake of both technological change and geopolitical developments. Key companies discussed include AMD, Anritsu, Ayar Labs, Broadcom, Furukawa Electric, GlobalFoundries, IBM, Marvell, Lumentum, Ranovus, SENKO, TE Connectivity, Xilinx, and others.

The commercial potential of co-packaged optical components was recently demonstrated, when Senko Advanced Components acquired Cudoform, specifically for access to Cudoform's micro-mirror connector in a CPO application. Other CPO components in immediate demand include cooling systems and external lasers. Intel researchers also recently demonstrated an eight-wavelength silicon laser array that Intel believes can be integrated into a CPO package.

Large deployments of CPO systems may not occur until 2027, but CPO module manufacturers are already buying critical co-packaged optical components; a couple of years in advance. CPO components will be the first big opportunity in the coming CPO revolution.

Demand for CPO components will spur manufacturing to meet the demanding requirements for tight-spaced packaging and hard-to-integrate photonics. The goal of Intel's research laser array is specifically a high-volume chiplet-product. Among those increasingly focused on CPO are merchant silicon firms, which are leveraging the latest silicon photonics technology to exploit this opportunity

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Introduction: The Need for CPO in the Latency-sensitive Data Center

1.1 Background to This Report

1.1.1 Evolution of CPO in 2021 and Early 2022

1.1.2 CPO and the Changing Nature of Data Center Traffic

1.1.3 Five-year Forecast of CPO Products

1.2 Objective and Scope of This Report

Chapter Two: Recent Advances in CPO Products and Standards

2.1 Origins and Definitions of CPO Technology

2.1.1 CPO: Worthy Successors to Silicon Photonics and On-Board Optics

2.1.2 A Note on CPO and Chiplets

2.2 CPO Product Trends and Recent Developments

2.2.1 Ranovus

2.2.2 Marvell

2.2.3 Anritsu and SENKO

2.2.4 Ayar Labs and Lumentum

2.2.5 Furukawa Electric

2.2.6 Yet Other Firms

2.3 Standards and Agreements Related To CPO

2.4 The OIF Co-Packaging Framework

2.4.1 External Laser Small Form Factor Pluggable Project

2.4.2 Cooling Systems for Co-Packaging Co-packaged Engines

2.4.3 3.2T Co-Packaged Optics Optical Module

2.5 The Role of COBO

2.5.1 COBO CPO Working Group

2.6 Near-Packaged Optics

2.7 Impact of Next-Gen Pluggables

2.7.1 The Survivability of Pluggables

2.8 Switching Generations And CPO

2.9 Fitting CPO Into the Transceiver Supply Chain

2.9.1 Multiple Suppliers and Single Suppliers

2.10 CODA: Emerging Issues

2.11 Key Points from This Chapter

Chapter Three: Impact of Latency-Sensitive Traffic on Demand for CPO

3.1 New Types of Traffic

3.2 Videoconferencing and Online Events: Emerging Requirements

3.2.1 How Will the Video Boom Survive COVID-19?

3.3 Data Centers, AI and ML

3.3.1 Latency and AI

3.3.2 Networked AI and CPO

3.4 IOT AND IIOT

3.5 Other Kinds of Traffic

3.6 Key Points from This Chapter

Chapter Four: Rebuilding the Data Center with CPO: A Multi-year Projection

4.1 Forecasting Philosophy for CPO In the Data Center

4.1.1 An Optimistic Scenario for Co-packaged Optics

4.1.2 A Pessimistic Scenario for Co-packaged Optics

4.1.3 New Thoughts on Pricing

4.1.4 Growth of Data Centers

4.2 CPO In the Hyperscale Data Center

4.2.1 Forecasts of CPO in the Hyperscale Data Center

4.2.2 A Note on HPC in the Hyperscale Data Center

4.3. Enterprise Data Centers

4.3.1 Forecasts of CPO In the Enterprise Data Centers

4.4 TELECOM DATA CENTERS

4.4.1 Forecasts of CPO in Telecom Data Centers

4.5 Edge Data Centers

4.5.1 Forecasts of CPO In Edge Data Centers

4.6 Summary of Forecasts

4.7 A Note on Switches as the Main Driver for High Data Rate Transceivers

4.8 CPO May Need Generational Change in The Data Center For A Real Take Off

4.9 CPO Components Market

4.10 Key Points from This Chapter

