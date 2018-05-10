Global Markets for Plastics Additives, 2018-2021: $64 Billion Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Inhibitors, and Opportunities

Plastics and plastics products affect many activities of daily life. Most consumer goods, including luxury items, contain plastics in one form or another. The growing economy and consumer spending on goods containing plastics further support demand for plastics. Research efforts are ongoing, and innovations in plastics are expected to continue to replace many conventional materials. As a result, the outlook for the plastics market is a very positive one.

Additives used to modify the properties and enhance the performance of plastics contribute to their success. Improvements in the performance of plastics would not have been possible without the use of additives in the processing of polymers.

From 2002 to 2007, the plastics industry in developed countries experienced reduced profit margins, due to rapidly increasing feedstock prices, product life cycle maturity, loss of market share to emerging markets, and regulatory pressures. In 2007, the plastics industry regained some of its profitability; however, the global recession, in the second half of 2008, resulted in decreased production of plastics and subsequently a decrease in demand for plastics additives.

These decreases continued through 2009. The plastics industry recovered in 2010 and subsequently so did the market for plastics additives. In 2015 and 2016, the plastics industry has regained its momentum and is poised for a greater future,

which will further stimulate the plastics additives industry.

An increase in the construction of homes and other building structures and new design trends in housing construction have increased the market for the most commonly used type of plastics, polyvinyl chloride, and subsequently has increased demand for plastics additives such as the plasticizers used in PVC formulation. Additionally, sales of rigid PVC products are growing more quickly than flexible PVC, and this is expected to increase the market for additives such as impact modifiers and lubricants.

Plasticizers are the most commonly used type of plastics additive, and their use is connected to the increase in the market for flexible PVC products. While phthalates are currently the most widely used plasticizer, phthalates with improved safety profiles will likely replace toxic compounds such as diethylhexyl phthalate. The second most widely used additive, flame retardants, will experience very strong growth due to the surging electrical and electronics market.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary and Highlights

3 Market and Technology Background

Industry Concepts

Importance of the Industry

Life Cycle Assessment of Plastics Additives

Life Cycle Stages of Plastics Additives

Technology Life Cycle

History of Plastics and Plastics Additives

Bakelite

Polystyrene and PVC

Nylon

Acrylic, Polyethylene, etc.

Development of Plastics Additives

Recent Developments in Plastics Additives

Key Material-Related Trends in Additives

Key Environmental Trends in Additives

Regulatory Issues

Regulations in the Use of Plastics Additives

Regulatory Areas in Plastics Processing

Government Regulations

4 Market for Plastics Additives by Technology

Importance of Plastics and the Plastics Industry

Global Production of Plastics

Global Production of Plastics in Various Regions

Global Market for Plastics Additives

Global Market for Plasticizers

Global Market for Flame Retardants

Global Market for Heat Stabilizers

Global Market for Fillers

Global Market for Impact Modifiers

Global Market for Antioxidants

Global Market for Colorants

Global Market for Lubricants

Global Market for Light Stabilizers

Global Market for Blowing Agents

Global Market for Biocides

Global Market for Antistatic Agents

Global Market for Miscellaneous Plastics Additives

5 Market for Plastics Additives by Application

Global Market for Applications of Plastics Additives

Regional Market for Applications of Plastics Additives

Plasticizer Application Markets

Flame Retardant Application Markets

Heat Stabilizer Application Markets

Filler Application Markets

Impact Modifier Application Markets

Antioxidant Application Markets

Colorant Application Markets

Lubricant Application Markets

Light Stabilizer Application Markets

Blowing Agents Application Markets

Biocides Application Markets

Antistatic Agent Application Markets

Application Markets for Miscellaneous Additives

6 Technology

Overview of Plastics and Their Manufacture

Overview of the Plastics Industry

Main Classification of Plastics

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Different Types of Plastics

Common Plastics

Special-Purpose Plastics

Plastics Additives

Classification of Plastics Additives

Process Additives

Functional Additives

Description of Plastics Additives

Plasticizers

Internal and External Plasticizers

Types of Plasticizers

Phthalate Applications

Flame Retardants

Applications of Flame Retardants

Heat Stabilizers

Fillers

Basic Properties of Fillers

Types of Fillers

Common Fillers in Plastics

Impact Modifiers

Antioxidants

Types of Antioxidants

Applications of Antioxidants

Colorants

Choice of Colorants

Lubricants

Types of Lubricants

Light Stabilizers

Applications of Light Stabilizers in Polyolefins

Applications of Light Stabilizers in Other Polymers

Blowing Agents

Applications of Blowing Agents

Biocides

Antistatic Agents

Applications of Antistatic Additives

Miscellaneous Additives

Fragrances (Odorants and Deodorants)

Antiblocking Additives

Slip Additives

Antifog Agents

Mold Release Agents

Coupling Agents

Dispersion Aids

Viscosity Depressants

Flow Improvers

Metal Deactivators

Reinforcements

Nucleating Agents

Wetting Agents

Low-Profile Additives

Thickening Agents

Defoaming Agents and Foaming Agents

Emulsifiers

Cross-linking Agents

Bioadditives

Biodegradable Plastics

Biodegradable Plastics Additives

Applications of Plastics Additives in Automobiles

Developments in the Use of Plastics in Automobiles

Plastics Additives in Other Transportation Applications

Plastics in Packaging

Plastics in Building and Construction Applications

Plastics in Electrical and Electronics Applications

Plastics in Appliances

Plastics in Medical Applications

Plastics in Miscellaneous Applications

Patent Analysis

7 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis

Overview

Factors Affecting the Plastics Additives Industry

Acquisitions and Mergers

Globalization

New Technology and Product Development

Intermaterial Competitive Trends

Health and Environmental Issues

Resin Production/Demand and Pricing of Feedstocks

End-Use Applications

Emerging Economies

Supply Chain Shifts

Factors Influencing Growth Opportunities

Mergers and Acquisitions in the Plastics Industry

New Developments in Plastics Additives

Development of New Types of Plastics Additives

8 Profiles of Plastics Additives Manufacturers



4Plas Ltd

A&C Catalysts

Accurel Systems

Addiplast Sas

Adeka Corp.

Adell Plastics Inc.

Admajoris

Advanced Elastomer Systems Lp

Advansource Biomaterials Corp.

Aei Compounds Ltd.

Aekyung Chemical Co. Ltd.

AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.

Akcros Chemicals Ltd.

Akro-Plastics Gmbh

Akzonobel Nv

Albemarle Corp.

Albis Plastics Gmbh

Amco Polymers Llc

American Polymers Corp.

Ampacet Corp.

Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd.

Arkema Inc.

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc.

Ascend Performance Materials Operations Llc

Ashley Polymers Inc.

Asia Polymer Corp.

Astra Polymers Compounding Co. Ltd.

Auriga Polymers

Aurora Plastics Inc.

Avantium Technologies Bv

Axel Plastics Research Laboratories Inc.

Axiall Corp.

Bamberger Polymers Inc.

Baerlocher Gmbh

Basf SE

Bayer AG

Bayshore Vinyl Compounds

B.I. Chemicals Inc.

Biocote Ltd.

Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

Bio-Tec Environmental Llc

Birch Plastics Inc

Blackwell Plastics

Borealis AG

Borsodchem Zrt

Braskem America Inc.

Brueggemann Chemical Kg

Byk-Chemie Gmbh

Cabopol - Polymer Compounds S.A.

Cabot Corp.

Carmel Olefins Ltd.

Carolina Color Corp.

Celanese Corp.

Chandra Asri Petrochemical

Chemson Polymer-Additive Ag

Chemtura Corp.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co

China General Plastics Corp.

China National Bluestar Group Co. Ltd.

Clariant International Ag

Color-Chem International Corp.

Colorite Polymers

Croda International Plc

Cytec Industries Inc.

Diamond Polymers Inc.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Dow Corning Corp.

Dow Plastics Additives Ltd.

Dupont Co.

Dupont Performance Elastomers Llc

Eastman Chemical Co.

Emerald Performance Materials Llc

Emerson & Cuming Composite Materials Inc.

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Endex Polymer Additives Inc.

Engelhard Corp.

Engineered Polymer Solutions Inc.

Epaflex Polyurethanes S.R.L.

Evonik Industries Ag

Exxon Mobil Chemical Co. Inc.

Ferro Corp.

Geba Kunststoffcompounds Gmbh

Grafe Advanced Polymers Gmbh

Halstab Division

Heritage Plastics Inc.

Holliday Pigments Sa

Hubei Nanxing Polymer Additives Co. Ltd.

Huron Technologies Inc.

Hybrid Plastics Inc.

Hyperion Catalysis International

Icl Industrial Products

Ico Polymers North America Inc.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

I. Stern And Co.

Italmatch Chemicals

Japan Polypropylene Corp.

J.M. Huber Corp.

Jsc Kaustik

Kaneka Corp.

Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc.

Keystone Aniline Corp.

King Plastics Corp.

Kolon Plastics Inc.

Kolortek Co. Ltd.

Kraton Polymers Llc

Kuraray America Inc.

Kw Plastics Inc.

Lanxess Ag

Lion Idemitsu Composites Co. Ltd.

Lotte Chemical Corp.

Ltl Color Compounders Inc.

Lucent Polymers Inc.

Lucite International Group Ltd.

Lyondellbasell Industries Nv

M.A. Hanna Color

The Matrixx Group Inc.

Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.

Microban International Ltd.

Millennium Inorganic Chemicals Inc.

Milliken Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Performance Polymers Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals

Momentive Performance Materials (Mpm)

Mrc Polymers Inc.

Mytex Polymers Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Ovation Polymers Inc.

Oxford Performance Materials Inc.

Plastics Color Corp. (Pcc)

The Plastics Group Of America

Plasticshemix Industries

Pmc Global Inc.

Polyone Corp.

Prabhu Poly Color Ltd.

Primex Color, Compounding & Additives

Regain Polymers Ltd.

Rhein Chemie Rheinau Gmbh

Sabo S.P.A.

Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Sanitized Ag

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (Sabic)

B. Schoenberg & Co.

A. Schulman Inc.

S&E Specialty Polymers

Shanghai Furuihe Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Specialty Minerals Inc.

Steritouch Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sun Chemical Group Bv

Techno Polymer Co. Ltd.

Teknor Color Co.

Ter Hell Plastics Gmbh

Thai Plastics And Chemicals Public Co.

Tosaf Compounds Ltd.

Tp Composites Inc.

Tse Industries Inc.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Uniroyal Chemical Co. Inc.

United Plastics Group Inc.

Velsicol Chemical Llc

Wellman Engineering Resins Llc

Willow Ridge Plastics Inc.

Wilshire Technologies Inc.

Zeon Chemicals LP

