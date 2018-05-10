Global Markets for Plastics Additives, 2018-2021: $64 Billion Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Inhibitors, and Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Plastics Additives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Is Estimated to Grow from Nearly $50.6 Billion in 2016 to $64.6 Billion by 2021
Plastics and plastics products affect many activities of daily life. Most consumer goods, including luxury items, contain plastics in one form or another. The growing economy and consumer spending on goods containing plastics further support demand for plastics. Research efforts are ongoing, and innovations in plastics are expected to continue to replace many conventional materials. As a result, the outlook for the plastics market is a very positive one.
Additives used to modify the properties and enhance the performance of plastics contribute to their success. Improvements in the performance of plastics would not have been possible without the use of additives in the processing of polymers.
From 2002 to 2007, the plastics industry in developed countries experienced reduced profit margins, due to rapidly increasing feedstock prices, product life cycle maturity, loss of market share to emerging markets, and regulatory pressures. In 2007, the plastics industry regained some of its profitability; however, the global recession, in the second half of 2008, resulted in decreased production of plastics and subsequently a decrease in demand for plastics additives.
These decreases continued through 2009. The plastics industry recovered in 2010 and subsequently so did the market for plastics additives. In 2015 and 2016, the plastics industry has regained its momentum and is poised for a greater future,
which will further stimulate the plastics additives industry.
An increase in the construction of homes and other building structures and new design trends in housing construction have increased the market for the most commonly used type of plastics, polyvinyl chloride, and subsequently has increased demand for plastics additives such as the plasticizers used in PVC formulation. Additionally, sales of rigid PVC products are growing more quickly than flexible PVC, and this is expected to increase the market for additives such as impact modifiers and lubricants.
Plasticizers are the most commonly used type of plastics additive, and their use is connected to the increase in the market for flexible PVC products. While phthalates are currently the most widely used plasticizer, phthalates with improved safety profiles will likely replace toxic compounds such as diethylhexyl phthalate. The second most widely used additive, flame retardants, will experience very strong growth due to the surging electrical and electronics market.
Report Includes:
- 75 data tables and 15 additional tables
- An overview of the global as well as regional markets for plastics additives
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Evaluation of the market's dynamics, specifically growth drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities
- Insight into the supply and pricing of raw materials, as well as information concerning the basic feedstock of various plastics additives
- Information about the environmental and regulatory aspects of different types of plastics additives
- A look at the effects of various factors on the supply chain, value, and demand for plastics additives
- Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the market, including Adeka Corp., BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., The Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Holliday Pigments SA, KOLON Plastics Inc., Lucite International Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Regain Polymers Ltd. and Wilshire Technologies, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
Industry Concepts
Importance of the Industry
Life Cycle Assessment of Plastics Additives
Life Cycle Stages of Plastics Additives
Technology Life Cycle
History of Plastics and Plastics Additives
Bakelite
Polystyrene and PVC
Nylon
Acrylic, Polyethylene, etc.
Development of Plastics Additives
Recent Developments in Plastics Additives
Key Material-Related Trends in Additives
Key Environmental Trends in Additives
Regulatory Issues
Regulations in the Use of Plastics Additives
Regulatory Areas in Plastics Processing
Government Regulations
4 Market for Plastics Additives by Technology
Importance of Plastics and the Plastics Industry
Global Production of Plastics
Global Production of Plastics in Various Regions
Global Market for Plastics Additives
Global Market for Plasticizers
Global Market for Flame Retardants
Global Market for Heat Stabilizers
Global Market for Fillers
Global Market for Impact Modifiers
Global Market for Antioxidants
Global Market for Colorants
Global Market for Lubricants
Global Market for Light Stabilizers
Global Market for Blowing Agents
Global Market for Biocides
Global Market for Antistatic Agents
Global Market for Miscellaneous Plastics Additives
5 Market for Plastics Additives by Application
Global Market for Applications of Plastics Additives
Regional Market for Applications of Plastics Additives
Plasticizer Application Markets
Flame Retardant Application Markets
Heat Stabilizer Application Markets
Filler Application Markets
Impact Modifier Application Markets
Antioxidant Application Markets
Colorant Application Markets
Lubricant Application Markets
Light Stabilizer Application Markets
Blowing Agents Application Markets
Biocides Application Markets
Antistatic Agent Application Markets
Application Markets for Miscellaneous Additives
6 Technology
Overview of Plastics and Their Manufacture
Overview of the Plastics Industry
Main Classification of Plastics
Thermoplastics
Thermosets
Different Types of Plastics
Common Plastics
Special-Purpose Plastics
Plastics Additives
Classification of Plastics Additives
Process Additives
Functional Additives
Description of Plastics Additives
Plasticizers
Internal and External Plasticizers
Types of Plasticizers
Phthalate Applications
Flame Retardants
Applications of Flame Retardants
Heat Stabilizers
Fillers
Basic Properties of Fillers
Types of Fillers
Common Fillers in Plastics
Impact Modifiers
Antioxidants
Types of Antioxidants
Applications of Antioxidants
Colorants
Choice of Colorants
Lubricants
Types of Lubricants
Light Stabilizers
Applications of Light Stabilizers in Polyolefins
Applications of Light Stabilizers in Other Polymers
Blowing Agents
Applications of Blowing Agents
Biocides
Antistatic Agents
Applications of Antistatic Additives
Miscellaneous Additives
Fragrances (Odorants and Deodorants)
Antiblocking Additives
Slip Additives
Antifog Agents
Mold Release Agents
Coupling Agents
Dispersion Aids
Viscosity Depressants
Flow Improvers
Metal Deactivators
Reinforcements
Nucleating Agents
Wetting Agents
Low-Profile Additives
Thickening Agents
Defoaming Agents and Foaming Agents
Emulsifiers
Cross-linking Agents
Bioadditives
Biodegradable Plastics
Biodegradable Plastics Additives
Applications of Plastics Additives in Automobiles
Developments in the Use of Plastics in Automobiles
Plastics Additives in Other Transportation Applications
Plastics in Packaging
Plastics in Building and Construction Applications
Plastics in Electrical and Electronics Applications
Plastics in Appliances
Plastics in Medical Applications
Plastics in Miscellaneous Applications
Patent Analysis
7 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis
Overview
Factors Affecting the Plastics Additives Industry
Acquisitions and Mergers
Globalization
New Technology and Product Development
Intermaterial Competitive Trends
Health and Environmental Issues
Resin Production/Demand and Pricing of Feedstocks
End-Use Applications
Emerging Economies
Supply Chain Shifts
Factors Influencing Growth Opportunities
Mergers and Acquisitions in the Plastics Industry
New Developments in Plastics Additives
Development of New Types of Plastics Additives
8 Profiles of Plastics Additives Manufacturers
- 4Plas Ltd
- A&C Catalysts
- Accurel Systems
- Addiplast Sas
- Adeka Corp.
- Adell Plastics Inc.
- Admajoris
- Advanced Elastomer Systems Lp
- Advansource Biomaterials Corp.
- Aei Compounds Ltd.
- Aekyung Chemical Co. Ltd.
- AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.
- Akcros Chemicals Ltd.
- Akro-Plastics Gmbh
- Akzonobel Nv
- Albemarle Corp.
- Albis Plastics Gmbh
- Amco Polymers Llc
- American Polymers Corp.
- Ampacet Corp.
- Anhui Wanwei Group Co. Ltd.
- Arkema Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corp.
- Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc.
- Ascend Performance Materials Operations Llc
- Ashley Polymers Inc.
- Asia Polymer Corp.
- Astra Polymers Compounding Co. Ltd.
- Auriga Polymers
- Aurora Plastics Inc.
- Avantium Technologies Bv
- Axel Plastics Research Laboratories Inc.
- Axiall Corp.
- Bamberger Polymers Inc.
- Baerlocher Gmbh
- Basf SE
- Bayer AG
- Bayshore Vinyl Compounds
- B.I. Chemicals Inc.
- Biocote Ltd.
- Biome Bioplastics Ltd.
- Bio-Tec Environmental Llc
- Birch Plastics Inc
- Blackwell Plastics
- Borealis AG
- Borsodchem Zrt
- Braskem America Inc.
- Brueggemann Chemical Kg
- Byk-Chemie Gmbh
- Cabopol - Polymer Compounds S.A.
- Cabot Corp.
- Carmel Olefins Ltd.
- Carolina Color Corp.
- Celanese Corp.
- Chandra Asri Petrochemical
- Chemson Polymer-Additive Ag
- Chemtura Corp.
- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co
- China General Plastics Corp.
- China National Bluestar Group Co. Ltd.
- Clariant International Ag
- Color-Chem International Corp.
- Colorite Polymers
- Croda International Plc
- Cytec Industries Inc.
- Diamond Polymers Inc.
- The Dow Chemical Co.
- Dow Corning Corp.
- Dow Plastics Additives Ltd.
- Dupont Co.
- Dupont Performance Elastomers Llc
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Emerald Performance Materials Llc
- Emerson & Cuming Composite Materials Inc.
- Emery Oleochemicals Group
- Endex Polymer Additives Inc.
- Engelhard Corp.
- Engineered Polymer Solutions Inc.
- Epaflex Polyurethanes S.R.L.
- Evonik Industries Ag
- Exxon Mobil Chemical Co. Inc.
- Ferro Corp.
- Geba Kunststoffcompounds Gmbh
- Grafe Advanced Polymers Gmbh
- Halstab Division
- Heritage Plastics Inc.
- Holliday Pigments Sa
- Hubei Nanxing Polymer Additives Co. Ltd.
- Huron Technologies Inc.
- Hybrid Plastics Inc.
- Hyperion Catalysis International
- Icl Industrial Products
- Ico Polymers North America Inc.
- Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.
- I. Stern And Co.
- Italmatch Chemicals
- Japan Polypropylene Corp.
- J.M. Huber Corp.
- Jsc Kaustik
- Kaneka Corp.
- Kenrich Petrochemicals Inc.
- Keystone Aniline Corp.
- King Plastics Corp.
- Kolon Plastics Inc.
- Kolortek Co. Ltd.
- Kraton Polymers Llc
- Kuraray America Inc.
- Kw Plastics Inc.
- Lanxess Ag
- Lion Idemitsu Composites Co. Ltd.
- Lotte Chemical Corp.
- Ltl Color Compounders Inc.
- Lucent Polymers Inc.
- Lucite International Group Ltd.
- Lyondellbasell Industries Nv
- M.A. Hanna Color
- The Matrixx Group Inc.
- Mexichem Specialty Compounds Inc.
- Microban International Ltd.
- Millennium Inorganic Chemicals Inc.
- Milliken Chemical
- Mitsubishi Chemical Performance Polymers Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Momentive Performance Materials (Mpm)
- Mrc Polymers Inc.
- Mytex Polymers Inc.
- Occidental Petroleum Corp.
- Ovation Polymers Inc.
- Oxford Performance Materials Inc.
- Plastics Color Corp. (Pcc)
- The Plastics Group Of America
- Plasticshemix Industries
- Pmc Global Inc.
- Polyone Corp.
- Prabhu Poly Color Ltd.
- Primex Color, Compounding & Additives
- Regain Polymers Ltd.
- Rhein Chemie Rheinau Gmbh
- Sabo S.P.A.
- Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Sanitized Ag
- Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (Sabic)
- B. Schoenberg & Co.
- A. Schulman Inc.
- S&E Specialty Polymers
- Shanghai Furuihe Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
- Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Specialty Minerals Inc.
- Steritouch Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Sun Chemical Group Bv
- Techno Polymer Co. Ltd.
- Teknor Color Co.
- Ter Hell Plastics Gmbh
- Thai Plastics And Chemicals Public Co.
- Tosaf Compounds Ltd.
- Tp Composites Inc.
- Tse Industries Inc.
- Ube Industries Ltd.
- Uniroyal Chemical Co. Inc.
- United Plastics Group Inc.
- Velsicol Chemical Llc
- Wellman Engineering Resins Llc
- Willow Ridge Plastics Inc.
- Wilshire Technologies Inc.
- Zeon Chemicals LP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/crds33/global_markets?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-markets-for-plastics-additives-2018-2021-64-billion-market-dynamics-growth-drivers-inhibitors-and-opportunities-300646335.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article