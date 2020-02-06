Global Markets for Simulators, 2019-2025: Market Dynamics, Technology Trends, Leading Players, Winning Imperatives

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Simulators Market by Type (ATC, FMS, Driving, Vessel Traffic Control), Solution, Platform (Airborne, Land, Maritime), Technique (Live, Virtual & Constructive, Synthetic Environment, Gaming), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global simulators market is projected to grow from USD 21.5 billion in 2019 to USD 27.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as an increase in the demand for commercial aircraft pilots, acceptance of virtual pilot training to ensure aviation safety, and the need for cost-cutting in training are driving the market for simulators. However, the longer product lifecycle of simulators is limiting the overall growth of the market.



Based on application, the military training segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

With continuous advancements in technologies related to simulation, operational costs of military training have reduced, thereby leading to the increased use of simulators in military training.



Based on type, the driving simulators segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Driving simulators helps train commercial and military drivers to develop their skills for live operations. These simulators can be used in cars, trucks, buses, trains & trams, as well as armored vehicles. The rise in demand for commercial vehicles across the globe is leading to an increase in demand for new commercial vehicle drivers, which, in turn, will fuel the demand for driving simulators to train them.



Asia-Pacific led the simulators market in 2019 Asia Pacific is one of the potential markets for both, commercial and military simulators



An increase in passenger traffic is the major reason for increased demand for pilots, especially in countries such as India, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. An increase in air travel is a result of the rise in the economic status of the middle-class population and the introduction of low-cost carriers.

According to Airbus, the training facilities present in the Asia Pacific region as of 2017 are only capable of training 5,000 pilot and aircrew members annually, whereas the requirement is expected to rise more in the next two decades. The expanding airlines in the region need more pilots to meet the demand for air traffic.



7 Simulators Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Products

7.2.1 Hardware

7.2.1.1 Procurement of Hardware Components By Simulator Manufacturers is Driving the Hardware Segment

7.2.2 Software

7.2.2.1 Rapid Digitalization in the Aviation & Defense Industry is Driving the Software Segment

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Hardware Upgrades

7.3.1.1 Operational Expenses and Replacement of Existing Hardware are Accelerating the Growth of the Hardware Upgrades Segment

7.3.2 Software Upgrades

7.3.2.1 Introduction of New Technologies is Driving the Software Upgrades Segment



8 Simulators Market, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Airborne

8.2.1 Commercial

8.2.1.1 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

8.2.1.1.1 Rise in Deliveries of Different Models of Narrow Body Aircraft is Expected to Drive the Demand for Flight Simulators in These Aircraft

8.2.1.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

8.2.1.2.1 WBA Represents the Market for Airbus A330, the Boeing 747, 777, 787, and Comac C919 Aircraft Simulators

8.2.1.3 Extra Wide Body (EWB)

8.2.1.3.1 EWB Includes A380 and A350 Aircraft Simulators

8.2.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

8.2.1.4.1 Regional Aircraft Include ATR, CRJ, Q 400, and ERJ Aircraft Series

8.2.2 Military

8.2.2.1 Helicopters

8.2.2.1.1 Augusta Westland AW101, AB205, Airbus Helicopters As332 Super Puma, Tiger, Bell Helicopter 206 Jet Ranger, AH-1Z Viper, and Bell 206 are Considered in the Helicopters Segment

8.2.2.2 Combat Aircraft

8.2.2.2.1 Boeing F/A-18 Hornet, Boeing F-15, Boeing P-8a Poseidon, Dassault Mirageirage 2000, and Dassault Rafale are Considered in Combat Aircraft Simulators Market

8.2.2.3 Training Aircraft

8.2.2.3.1 Boeing/BAE Systems T-45 Goshawk, Beechcraft T-34 Metacenter, Aero Vodochody L-59 Super Albatros, and T-1 Jayhawk Hawk are Considered in Training Aircraft Simulators

8.2.2.4 Transport Aircraft

8.2.2.4.1 Airbus Military A400M, A330, Alenia Aermacchi C-271J Spartan, Antonov An-32, Boeing 707, and C-17 Globemaster III are Considered in Transport Aircraft Simulators

8.2.3 UAVs

8.3 Land

8.3.1 Commercial

8.3.1.1 Trucks

8.3.1.1.1 Truck Simulators Provide Basic as Well as Advanced Training to Beginners as Well as Experienced Drivers

8.3.1.2 Buses

8.3.1.2.1 Bus Simulator Provides Real-Time Graphs, Categorized Reports, and Recording/Replaying Facilities of Trainee Sessions

8.3.1.3 Trains & Trams

8.3.1.3.1 Train Simulators are Portable and Can Impart Training Effectively Using Reaction Test, Perception Test, and Vision Test

8.3.1.4 Cars

8.3.1.4.1 Car Driving Simulators are Built in Accordance With the Realistic Interpretation of the Actual Driving Conditions

8.3.1.5 Airports

8.3.1.5.1 Airport Simulators are Used By Air Traffic Controllers to Provide Training for Enroute and Tower Tactical Radar Displays, Electronic Flight Strips, and Flight Plan Lists

8.3.2 Military

8.3.2.1 Reconnaissance Vehicles

8.3.2.1.1 Simulators in Reconnaissance Vehicles Provide Command and Control Simulations By Using Synthetic Eo/Ir Videos and Moving Targets

8.3.2.2 Infantry Carrier Vehicles

8.3.2.2.1 Simulators are in Demand to Train Special Drivers of Infantry Combat Vehicles

8.3.2.3 Tanks

8.3.2.3.1 Tank Simulators are Available in Fixed or Containerized Arrangements for Mobile Applications

8.3.2.4 Infantry Weapons

8.3.2.4.1 Increase in Demand for Weapon Training From Military Organizations

8.3.3 UGVS

8.4 Maritime

8.4.1 Commercial

8.4.1.1 Bulk Carriers

8.4.1.1.1 Bulk Carrier Simulators are Designed Using an Extensive Set of Actual Maneuvering Data From Ship Management Database

8.4.1.2 Container Ships

8.4.1.2.1 Cargo Containers Help Avoid Imbalance and Loss of Equilibrium of Ships While Loading Cargo

8.4.1.3 Fishing Vessels

8.4.1.3.1 Kongsberg Digital has Developed a Simulator to Train Professional Fishermen to Operate Fishing Vessels

8.4.1.4 Rescue Boats

8.4.1.4.1 Rescue Boat Simulators are Used to Train Crew for Search & Rescue Operations

8.4.1.5 Passenger Cruises

8.4.1.5.1 Passenger Cruise Simulators Ensure the Stability of Ships

8.4.1.6 Ports

8.4.1.6.1 Increasing Port Investment Will Increase the Demand for Port Simulators

8.4.2 Military

8.4.2.1 Frigates

8.4.2.1.1 Frigate Simulators Provide Training to More Than 200 Crew on Frigates

8.4.2.2 Submarines

8.4.2.2.1 Around 50 Crew Members Get Training Under Each Submarine Simulators

8.4.2.3 Corvettes

8.4.2.3.1 More Than 30 Crew Members Get Training on Each Corvette Simulators

8.4.2.4 Destroyers

8.4.2.4.1 Approximately 150 Crew Members Get Training on a Destroyer Simulator

8.4.2.5 Amphibious Assault Ships

8.4.2.5.1 Around 50 Crew Members Get Training on Each Amphibious Assault Ship Simulators

8.4.3 Autonomous Ships



9 Simulators Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Flight Training Devices

9.2.1 Need for Pilot Training to Support Aircrews and Cadet Pilots is Expected to Fuel the Growth of Flight Training Devices Segment

9.3 Full Flight Simulators

9.3.1 Demand for Efficiency and Effectiveness in Pilot Training is Expected to Drive Full Flight Simulators Segment

9.3.2 Flight Simulator Type, By Volume & Manufacturers, 2018

9.4 Full Mission Flight Simulators

9.4.1 Simulation of Realistic Flight Training Through Flight Mission System is Expected to Drive Its the Demand

9.5 Fixed Base Simulators

9.5.1 Gaming Simulation Technique is Integrated With Fixed Base Simulators to Enable Students Experience Virtual Challenges

9.6 Air Traffic Control Simulators

9.6.1 Air Traffic Control Simulators Help Train ATC Trainees and Develop Their Skills to Handle Challenges

9.7 Driving Simulators

9.7.1 Driving Simulators Provide High-End Training and Practice Solutions to Train Both Beginners and Experienced Military Forces

9.8 Land Force Training Simulators

9.8.1 Land Force Training Simulators Help Train Armed Forces With Infantry Weapons

9.9 Full Mission Bridge Simulators

9.9.1 Full Mission Bridge Simulator is Used to Train Both Commercial and Military Ship Operators

9.10 Vessel Traffic Control Simulators

9.10.1 Vessel Traffic Control Simulators are Used to Train Trainees for Better Vessel Traffic Management



10 Simulators Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial Training

10.2.1 Simulation Models Provide Virtual Reality Platform to Trainees, Thereby Reduces Operational Costs

10.3 Military Training

10.3.1 Simulators are Used in Military Applications to Virtually Recreate Battlefield Environment for Real-Life Combat Training



11 Simulators Market, By Technique

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Live, Virtual & Constructive (LVC) Simulation

11.2.1 LVC Simulation is Increasingly Used in Military Training Programs

11.2.2 Live

11.2.3 Virtual

11.2.4 Constructive

11.3 Synthetic Environment Simulation

11.3.1 Synthetic Environment Can Improve Training, Mission Planning and Rehearsal, and Operational Decision Making

11.4 Gaming Simulation

11.4.1 Increasing Demand for Interactive Learning is Projected to Fuel the Adoption of Gaming Simulation



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Airborne)

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Land)

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Maritime)

13.5 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

13.5.1 Winning Imperatives, By Key Players

13.6 Competitive Scenario

13.6.1 New Product Launches

13.6.2 Contracts

13.6.3 Agreements

13.6.4 Others



14 Company Profiles

14.1 CAE Inc.

14.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

14.3 Thales Group

14.4 Indra Sistemas S.A.

14.5 Saab AB

14.6 Flightsafety International

14.7 Boeing

14.8 Collins Aerospace

14.9 Airbus S.A.S.

14.10 Tru Simulation + Training Inc.

14.11 Raytheon Company

14.12 Elite Simulation Solutions

14.13 Frasca International Inc.

14.14 Precision Flight Controls Inc.

14.15 Avion Group

14.16 Simcom Aviation Training

14.17 Kongsberg Maritime

14.18 VSTEP B.V.

14.19 ARI Simulation

14.20 ECA Group



