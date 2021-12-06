Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies 2021: A $55.1 Billion Market by 2026, with CAGR of 7.6% During 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Vaccine Technologies 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth in the vaccine market is anticipated on the basis of technological advancements. Advancements will occur in regard to the development of novel vaccines for emerging infectious diseases, cancers, and allergies. Continuous improvements in vaccine design, delivery technologies and manufacturing will also boost the market growth.

Key Trends

The global market for vaccine technologies is forecast to grow from $38.2 billion in 2021 to $55.1 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2021-2026. Subunit, recombinant, polysaccharide, and conjugate vaccine technology market should grow from $19.9 billion in 2021 to $29.0 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2021-2026.

in 2021 to by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2021-2026. The live-attenuated vaccine technology market should grow from $7.1 billion in 2021 to $10.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

Report Scope

This report explains critical trends in the vaccine industry. It discusses the market determinants, which act as motivating or restraining factors and provides insights to stakeholders and potential entrants.

This study looks at research and development (R&D) spending, increasing competition and new technologies, which are giving direction to the market. These advancements, new product launches and changing lifestyles are influencing the future market growth.

Company merger acquisition strategies and collaborations are also covered in this report. Additionally, this study discusses the strengths and weaknesses of each strategy type, considering new technologies, growing competition, and changing customer needs.

The market has been analyzed based on the application of current vaccines. Categories considered in this report include pneumococcal vaccines; diphtheria, tetanus vaccines; HPV vaccines, MMR vaccines and other vaccines including rotavirus vaccines, influenza vaccines, hepatitis B vaccines, chickenpox vaccines, polio vaccines, BCG, and yellow fever vaccines.

This study details market growth among vaccine manufacturers and end-users. Genomic research centers, academic institutions, government and private laboratories and various hospital settings. Pharmaceutical, diagnostic and biotechnology companies and physicians will find this study to be of interest.

This report provides useful information to all market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. As the report covers geographic regions in detail, companies interested in expanding geographic reach will also find this study useful.

The Report Includes

32 data tables and 54 additional tables

An updated review of the global market for vaccine technologies within the biopharmaceutical industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the overall vaccine technologies market size (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by technology, disease indication, age and geographic region

Identification of present and future strategies within the vaccine technology market and examination of vaccines for both humans and animals

Highlights of market opportunities for this innovation-driven vaccine technologies market, and the major regions and countries involved in market developments and their immunization schedule

Discussion of government regulations and policies, patent analyses and upcoming technologies, R&D activities related to the vaccine technology industry

Emphasis on COVID-19 pandemic impact on the present and future vaccines market, major COVID-19 vaccine candidates under development, and impact of the outbreak on vaccine supplies

Profile descriptions of the leading vaccine manufacturers/suppliers, including Abbott Laboratories, Bharat Biotech International Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc, Sanofi Pasteur SA, and Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur Sa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wcmpy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

