Global Marking Materials Markets 2020-2025 - Increased Investment in Roads & Highway Infrastructure / Increase in Number of Airports / Increased Spend On Road Safety
Jul 21, 2021, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marking Materials Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global marking materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.
The global marking materials market will be shaped up differently during the forecast period on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been highly competitive due to a large number of unorganized players. The market growth will be steady, with supply-side parameters not impacting the industry cost structure on a wider scale. The challenges for the market are majorly from the demand side, with varying degrees of fluctuation across regions.
Growth rates have been truncated on account of COVID-19. The growth prospects for residential, commercial, and other public buildings sectors are the most affected. On the demand side, volumes are growing while prices have not been allowed to fluctuate drastically due to high competition.
APAC is the leader in terms of value and volume. The acceptance of new and more efficient road marking materials is low on a global scale, with only a few industrialized countries showing affinity toward the same.
Marking Materials Market Segmentation
The global marking materials market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, end-user, geography. The demand for water-based marking materials is increasing among end-user sectors on account of their lower environmental impact. These materials are increasingly preferred by government agencies in limited countries in the APAC region. The majority of the demand for water-based materials still comes from mature countries of APAC and Europe. With water-based road marking paints have low service live on dirty roads, the application is likely to be affected during the forecast period.
The road marking materials market share will continue to hold a higher share on account of high demand from new development and maintenance projects. Road marking material suppliers are likely to be affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 and in the Q1 2021. Maintenance projects are expected to take a hit across regions in terms of delayed calls for tender submission or limiting the maintenance aspect to city limits or central business districts.
Paved roadways and highways beyond the tier I cities are expected to take a massive hit. The long-term strategy of road planning by the UK Government is expected to provide steady growth for road marking materials UK during the forecast period.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
The APAC is one of the largest air travel markets that recorded a high air passenger traffic of over 1,500 million in 2018. The region accounts for almost 35% of the global air passengers. The marking materials demand is growing in Asia Pacific since the region has several global airports, warehouses, factories, and transportation stations. The market is also growing as the IMF and/World Bank-financed projects in urban cities of China, India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea has witnessed high growth.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The marking materials market size is highly competitive as it is characterized by low entry barriers with no major requirement in technology or capital investment. The industry is largely unorganized, especially in APAC, Africa, and Latin America. The pricing pressure is high in the industry on account of a large number of unorganized players in the market.
Prominent Vendors
- Geveko Markings
- Triflex
- Basler Berlac
- Sherwin Williams
- Colas
- 3M
- Automark Technologies
Other Prominent Vendors
- Hofmann
- STiM
- DGA Group
- Hitex International Group
- Crown Technology LLC
- Rembrandtin
- Ampere System
- Ore Paint
- Sunrise Overseas
- Kelly Bros
- Helios Road Marking Materials
- Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited
- Ozark Materials LLC
- SealMaster
- SWARCO
- Ennis-Flint
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Environmental Concerns And Impact On Procurement
7.3 End-User Demand
7.4 Construction Industry Insights
7.5 Impact Of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Traction For Preformed Systems
8.2 Vulnerability To COVID-19
8.3 Increased Application of Environment-Friendly Marking Materials
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increased Investment in Roads & Highway Infrastructure
9.2 Increase In Number Of Airports
9.3 Increased Spend On Road Safety
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Bureaucratic Hurdles In New Materials Adoption
10.2 Limited Opportunities Beyond Tier I Cities
10.3 Lack Of Regular Maintenance
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Material
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Water-Based
12.4 Thermoplastic
12.5 Cold Plastic
12.6 Others
13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Roads & Highways
13.4 Transportation Stations
13.5 Warehouses And Factories
13.6 Others
14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Geographic Overview
14.3 Key Insights
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c9s2y
