Global Marking Materials Markets 2020-2025 - Increased Investment in Roads & Highway Infrastructure / Increase in Number of Airports / Increased Spend On Road Safety

The global marking materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019-2025.



The global marking materials market will be shaped up differently during the forecast period on account of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been highly competitive due to a large number of unorganized players. The market growth will be steady, with supply-side parameters not impacting the industry cost structure on a wider scale. The challenges for the market are majorly from the demand side, with varying degrees of fluctuation across regions.



Growth rates have been truncated on account of COVID-19. The growth prospects for residential, commercial, and other public buildings sectors are the most affected. On the demand side, volumes are growing while prices have not been allowed to fluctuate drastically due to high competition.



APAC is the leader in terms of value and volume. The acceptance of new and more efficient road marking materials is low on a global scale, with only a few industrialized countries showing affinity toward the same.



Marking Materials Market Segmentation



The global marking materials market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, end-user, geography. The demand for water-based marking materials is increasing among end-user sectors on account of their lower environmental impact. These materials are increasingly preferred by government agencies in limited countries in the APAC region. The majority of the demand for water-based materials still comes from mature countries of APAC and Europe. With water-based road marking paints have low service live on dirty roads, the application is likely to be affected during the forecast period.



The road marking materials market share will continue to hold a higher share on account of high demand from new development and maintenance projects. Road marking material suppliers are likely to be affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 in 2020 and in the Q1 2021. Maintenance projects are expected to take a hit across regions in terms of delayed calls for tender submission or limiting the maintenance aspect to city limits or central business districts.



Paved roadways and highways beyond the tier I cities are expected to take a massive hit. The long-term strategy of road planning by the UK Government is expected to provide steady growth for road marking materials UK during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The APAC is one of the largest air travel markets that recorded a high air passenger traffic of over 1,500 million in 2018. The region accounts for almost 35% of the global air passengers. The marking materials demand is growing in Asia Pacific since the region has several global airports, warehouses, factories, and transportation stations. The market is also growing as the IMF and/World Bank-financed projects in urban cities of China, India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea has witnessed high growth.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The marking materials market size is highly competitive as it is characterized by low entry barriers with no major requirement in technology or capital investment. The industry is largely unorganized, especially in APAC, Africa, and Latin America. The pricing pressure is high in the industry on account of a large number of unorganized players in the market.



Prominent Vendors

Geveko Markings

Triflex

Basler Berlac

Sherwin Williams

Colas

3M

Automark Technologies

Other Prominent Vendors

Hofmann

STiM

DGA Group

Hitex International Group

Crown Technology LLC

Rembrandtin

Ampere System

Ore Paint

Sunrise Overseas

Kelly Bros

Helios Road Marking Materials

Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited

Ozark Materials LLC

SealMaster

SWARCO

Ennis-Flint

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Environmental Concerns And Impact On Procurement

7.3 End-User Demand

7.4 Construction Industry Insights

7.5 Impact Of COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Traction For Preformed Systems

8.2 Vulnerability To COVID-19

8.3 Increased Application of Environment-Friendly Marking Materials



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increased Investment in Roads & Highway Infrastructure

9.2 Increase In Number Of Airports

9.3 Increased Spend On Road Safety



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Bureaucratic Hurdles In New Materials Adoption

10.2 Limited Opportunities Beyond Tier I Cities

10.3 Lack Of Regular Maintenance



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Material

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Water-Based

12.4 Thermoplastic

12.5 Cold Plastic

12.6 Others



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Roads & Highways

13.4 Transportation Stations

13.5 Warehouses And Factories

13.6 Others



14 Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Geographic Overview

14.3 Key Insights

