Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring 3M, Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke, Medline Industries, J&J, DUKAL, Key Surgical, DYNAREX, CM, and ZHONGT

Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 covers this critical market and the impact on it from the COVID-19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.



Major players in the masks (N95 respirators and other surgical masks) market are 3M Company, Smith and Nephew, Molnlycke Healthcare, Medline Industries, Johnson and Johnson, DUKAL Corporation, Key Surgical, DYNAREX, CM, and ZHONGT.



The global masks (n95 respirators and other surgical masks) market is expected to decline from $8.16 billion in 2020 to $1.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -80.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $1.99 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.1%.



The market for N95 respirators and other surgical masks (face masks) consists of sales of N95 respirators and other surgical face masks used as personal protective equipment to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. The market consists of revenue generated by companies manufacturing the N95 respirators and surgical face masks by the sales of these products.



The masks market is experiencing an exponential growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is because the covid-19 is a severe acute respiratory syndrome, which can be transmitted through airborne droplets, which masks can potentially block. Masks are therefore essential equipment for staff dealing with infectious patients. In addition, many other workers and individuals are using face masks as a precautionary measure.



Concerns regarding the disposal of non-woven disposables have always been a major challenge. Non-woven disposable surgical masks are made up of poly propylene which is a non-biodegradable material which cannot be decomposed by natural means. According to the World Bank research, nearly 1.3 billion tons of municipal solid waste are produced worldwide each year.

It is estimated that about 19 billion tons of solid waste will be produced annually by 2025 worldwide. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the disposable surgical mask market as regulatory agencies will take stringent actions regarding disposal of these non-biodegradable masks. This may have a negative impact on the market.



Rise in outbreak of airborne diseases contributed to the growth of the masks market. Airborne transmission of infectious agents refers to the transmission of disease caused by dissemination of droplet nuclei that remain infectious when suspended in air over long distance and time. Precautions that create a barrier and procedures that decrease or eliminate the microbe in the environment or on personal belongings, form the basis of interrupting transmission of direct contact diseases.

The spread of airborne diseases like seasonal influenza kills 200-500 thousand people annually, influenza A (H1N1) caused 1,076 deaths in 2019, many among whom were healthy adults. These recent outbreaks remind us of the potential for a pandemic such as the Spanish flu of 1918-1920 which killed 50-100 million people and now it is the recent outbreak of COVID-19. This is expected to drive the growth of the masks market by several folds in the short term.



The shift towards disposable devices in developed countries is one of the major trends in the market. Disposable masks eliminate the need for product sterilization and reduce cross-contamination with other reusable products. They are also cost-effective, and prevent contamination and reduce hospital stay, whereas reusable non-woven, masks need to be decontaminated, washed, sterilized for every reuse.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Characteristics



3. Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks)



5. Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.2. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

N95 Respirator

Common Grade Surgical Mask

Others (Comfort Masks/Dust Masks)

6.2. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital and Clinics

Individual

Industrial

Others

6.3. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Reusable

Disposable

7. Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Masks (N95 Respirators and Other Surgical Masks) Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



