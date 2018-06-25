Global Masterbatch Markets to 2024: Graphene - The Latest Find in Masterbatches Market

DUBLIN, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Masterbatch - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Masterbatch in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments:
- Automotive
- Packaging
- Construction
- Others
The global market is additionally analyzed, in volume terms only, by the following Product Types:
- White Masterbatch
- Black Masterbatch
- Additive Masterbatch
- Color Masterbatch
The report profiles 134 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- A. Schulman, Inc. (USA)
- Americhem, Inc. (USA)
- Ampacet Corporation (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Cabot Corporation (USA)
- Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland)
- Colortech, Inc. (Canada)
- Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd (Japan)
- DIC Corporation (Japan)
- Dongguan JinZhen Plastic Masterbatch Co., LTD (China)
- Dow Corning Corporation (USA)
- Multibase SA (France)
- GABRIEL-CHEMIE Gesellschaft m.b.H. (Austria)
- Hubron (International) Ltd (UK)
- Ingenia Polymers Corporation (Canada)
- Italmaster Belgium NV (Belgium)
- PolyOne Corporation (USA)
- Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece)
- Polyplast Muller Group (Germany)
- RTP Company (USA)
- TABB Packaging Solutions, LLC (USA)
- Teknor Apex Company (USA)
- The Ravago Group (Belgium)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Masterbatch: An Integral Color Imparting Component
Current and Future Analysis
Packaging: The Largest End-Use Market for Masterbatch
Color Masterbatches Continue to Lead Masterbatch Market, Additive Masterbatches Promise High Growth
Color Masterbatch: Enhancing Aesthetic Appeal and Functionality of Plastics
Additive Masterbatch Market
High Growth in Store
Rising Demand for Plastic Products Surges Demand for Masterbatch
Reshoring of Plastic Production to Developed Markets to Fuel Masterbatch Demand
Developing Economies Present Positive Outlook for Masterbatch Market
Material Shortages and Price Increases Are Already Evident
Competitive Landscape
2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES
Improvement in Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market
Innovation to Kindle Market Growth
Carbon Black Masterbatches for Polymers
Clariant Develops PV Fast Yellow H4G
YInMn Blue
A Vibrant Blue Pigment
Cooling Masterbatch for Greenhouse Film Applications
Test Specimen to Gain Perspective on Masterbatch Prior to Full-Scale Production
Helian and Eastman Chemical Produce Styrene-Free and Low-Odor Polymer for 3D Market
TenasiTech Developing High-Functioning Additives
Graphene: The Latest Find in Masterbatches Market
Masterbatch from Recycled Tape
A New Technique
Increasing Demand for Recycled Resins
Overcoming Challenge Posed by Black Pigmentation of Recycled Resins
Customized Masterbatches from STEER
Evolving Plastic Packaging Market Fuels Demand for Sophisticated Masterbatches
Green Trend Makes Waves in Plastic Packaging
Growing Focus on Lightweight Vehicles Spurs Demand for Masterbatch
Growing Demand for Masterbatch in Building & Construction Market
Masterbatches in Medical Devices: Facilitating Economical Production
Plastic Use in Consumer Electronics Industry Drives Demand for Masterbatch
Search for High Quality Masterbatch Carrier Polymers Continues
Bio-Compatible Masterbatch: A Market to Mine
Biodegradable Polymers: Opportunities in Store for Bio- Masterbatches
Nanotechnology to Play Key Role in Masterbatch Market
Silver-Based Anti-Microbial Masterbatches Gain Popularity
Optimizing Pigment Dispersion and Mixing Characteristics through Twin Screw Extruders
Factors Affecting the Formulations & Cost of Masterbatches
Growing Use of Flame Retardant Masterbatches
3. PRODUCT/END-USE OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
VELOX Introduces Flame Retardant Masterbatches
Foster Introduces Combat Antimicrobial Masterbatches
Sukano and Total Corbion Launch PLA Masterbatch Line
A. Schulman Introduces Polybatch Easypour Masterbatches
Dow Corning Unveils Dow Corning MB25-502 Masterbatch
Vertellus Launches Three ZeMac Masterbatches
Kafrit Introduces Halogen-Free Masterbatch Products
Modern Dispersions Introduces Blue-Tone Carbon Black Masterbatches
Dow Corning Unveils Dow Corning MB25-035 Masterbatch
Cabot Expands Universal Masterbatch Products Range
Clariant Launches New Liquid Additive Masterbatch
Gabriel-Chemie Introduces Color Masterbatches for ABS and PLA Filaments
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Gabriel-Chemie to Construction Masterbatch Plant in Russia
Ampacet Establishes Masterbatch Production Facility in Australia
Clariant Expands CESA-Nucleant Masterbatches for Clear PP Applications
A. Schulman Expands Color Masterbatch Capacity in Europe
Luxus Takes Over Colour Tone Masterbatch
Ampacet Invests in Masterbatch Production Line in Belgium and Luxembourg
PolyOne Takes Over Silcotec
Granula and Som Shiva Impex Enter into JV for Masterbatches
Haydale and Huntsman Enter into Joint Development Agreement
Clariant Expands Engineering and High-Temp Resin Processing Facilities
Clariant Expands Portfolio of Color Masterbatches for Engineering Resins
A. Schulman and Snetor Chimie Forge Strategic Partnership for Africa
Cable Tapes and EOX Masterbatches Enter into Partnership
ORKILA to Distribute AMPACET's Masterbatch Products
Clariant to Invest in Expanding Capacity of Color and Additive Masterbatches
Clariant Establishes New Masterbatch Unit in Saudi Arabia
Gabriel-Chemie Acquires TE.MA.
BASF to Divest Magenta Master Fibers
RTP Takes Over Polymer Partners
Hubron Enters into Distribution Agreement with GME
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r89kz8/global?w=5
