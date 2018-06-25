Global Masterbatch Markets to 2024: Graphene - The Latest Find in Masterbatches Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Masterbatch in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments:



Automotive

Packaging

Construction

Others



The global market is additionally analyzed, in volume terms only, by the following Product Types:



White Masterbatch

Black Masterbatch

Additive Masterbatch

Color Masterbatch

The report profiles 134 companies including many key and niche players such as:



A. Schulman, Inc. ( USA )

) Americhem, Inc. ( USA )

) Ampacet Corporation ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Cabot Corporation ( USA )

) Clariant International Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Colortech, Inc. ( Canada )

) Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) DIC Corporation ( Japan )

) Dongguan JinZhen Plastic Masterbatch Co., LTD ( China )

) Dow Corning Corporation ( USA )

) Multibase SA ( France )

) GABRIEL-CHEMIE Gesellschaft m.b.H. ( Austria )

) Hubron (International) Ltd (UK)

Ingenia Polymers Corporation ( Canada )

) Italmaster Belgium NV ( Belgium )

) PolyOne Corporation ( USA )

) Plastika Kritis S.A. ( Greece )

) Polyplast Muller Group ( Germany )

) RTP Company ( USA )

) TABB Packaging Solutions, LLC ( USA )

) Teknor Apex Company ( USA )

) The Ravago Group ( Belgium )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Masterbatch: An Integral Color Imparting Component

Current and Future Analysis

Packaging: The Largest End-Use Market for Masterbatch

Color Masterbatches Continue to Lead Masterbatch Market, Additive Masterbatches Promise High Growth

Color Masterbatch: Enhancing Aesthetic Appeal and Functionality of Plastics

Additive Masterbatch Market

High Growth in Store

Rising Demand for Plastic Products Surges Demand for Masterbatch

Reshoring of Plastic Production to Developed Markets to Fuel Masterbatch Demand

Developing Economies Present Positive Outlook for Masterbatch Market

Material Shortages and Price Increases Are Already Evident

Competitive Landscape



2. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES

Improvement in Global GDP Performance Bodes Well for the Market

Innovation to Kindle Market Growth

Carbon Black Masterbatches for Polymers

Clariant Develops PV Fast Yellow H4G

YInMn Blue

A Vibrant Blue Pigment

Cooling Masterbatch for Greenhouse Film Applications

Test Specimen to Gain Perspective on Masterbatch Prior to Full-Scale Production

Helian and Eastman Chemical Produce Styrene-Free and Low-Odor Polymer for 3D Market

TenasiTech Developing High-Functioning Additives

Graphene: The Latest Find in Masterbatches Market

Masterbatch from Recycled Tape

A New Technique

Increasing Demand for Recycled Resins

Overcoming Challenge Posed by Black Pigmentation of Recycled Resins

Customized Masterbatches from STEER

Evolving Plastic Packaging Market Fuels Demand for Sophisticated Masterbatches

Green Trend Makes Waves in Plastic Packaging

Growing Focus on Lightweight Vehicles Spurs Demand for Masterbatch

Growing Demand for Masterbatch in Building & Construction Market

Masterbatches in Medical Devices: Facilitating Economical Production

Plastic Use in Consumer Electronics Industry Drives Demand for Masterbatch

Search for High Quality Masterbatch Carrier Polymers Continues

Bio-Compatible Masterbatch: A Market to Mine

Biodegradable Polymers: Opportunities in Store for Bio- Masterbatches

Nanotechnology to Play Key Role in Masterbatch Market

Silver-Based Anti-Microbial Masterbatches Gain Popularity

Optimizing Pigment Dispersion and Mixing Characteristics through Twin Screw Extruders

Factors Affecting the Formulations & Cost of Masterbatches

Growing Use of Flame Retardant Masterbatches



3. PRODUCT/END-USE OVERVIEW



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

VELOX Introduces Flame Retardant Masterbatches

Foster Introduces Combat Antimicrobial Masterbatches

Sukano and Total Corbion Launch PLA Masterbatch Line

A. Schulman Introduces Polybatch Easypour Masterbatches

Dow Corning Unveils Dow Corning MB25-502 Masterbatch

Vertellus Launches Three ZeMac Masterbatches

Kafrit Introduces Halogen-Free Masterbatch Products

Modern Dispersions Introduces Blue-Tone Carbon Black Masterbatches

Dow Corning Unveils Dow Corning MB25-035 Masterbatch

Cabot Expands Universal Masterbatch Products Range

Clariant Launches New Liquid Additive Masterbatch

Gabriel-Chemie Introduces Color Masterbatches for ABS and PLA Filaments



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Gabriel-Chemie to Construction Masterbatch Plant in Russia

Ampacet Establishes Masterbatch Production Facility in Australia

Clariant Expands CESA-Nucleant Masterbatches for Clear PP Applications

A. Schulman Expands Color Masterbatch Capacity in Europe

Luxus Takes Over Colour Tone Masterbatch

Ampacet Invests in Masterbatch Production Line in Belgium and Luxembourg

PolyOne Takes Over Silcotec

Granula and Som Shiva Impex Enter into JV for Masterbatches

Haydale and Huntsman Enter into Joint Development Agreement

Clariant Expands Engineering and High-Temp Resin Processing Facilities

Clariant Expands Portfolio of Color Masterbatches for Engineering Resins

A. Schulman and Snetor Chimie Forge Strategic Partnership for Africa

Cable Tapes and EOX Masterbatches Enter into Partnership

ORKILA to Distribute AMPACET's Masterbatch Products

Clariant to Invest in Expanding Capacity of Color and Additive Masterbatches

Clariant Establishes New Masterbatch Unit in Saudi Arabia

Gabriel-Chemie Acquires TE.MA.

BASF to Divest Magenta Master Fibers

RTP Takes Over Polymer Partners

Hubron Enters into Distribution Agreement with GME



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 134 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 143)

The United States ((25)

((25) Canada 2)

2) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (50)

(50) France (3)

(3) Germany (13)

(13) The United Kingdom (13)

(13) Italy (5)

(5) Spain (3)

(3) Rest of Europe (13)

(13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (52)

(Excluding Japan) (52) Middle East (5)

(5) Latin America (3)

(3) Africa (2)

