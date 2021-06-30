Global Material Handling Equipment Market Report 2021-2028: Storage & Handling Equipment, Automated Storage & Retrieval System, Industrial Trucks

DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Material Handling Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Storage & Handling Equipment, Automated Storage & Retrieval System, Industrial Trucks), End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global material handling equipment market size is expected to reach USD 44.5 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Rapid industrialization and increased demand for automation in material handling equipment will drive market growth over the forecast period. Further, an upsurge in e-commerce growth worldwide will also act as a catalyst for future market growth. However, the lack of a skilled workforce to operate automated system functions may limit adoption to a certain extent.



The COVID-19 pandemic forced several companies to operate with a limited workforce. Therefore, the demand for automated systems/equipment witnessed an uptick in 2020, a trend expected to continue over the next few years.

Although the overall product demand witnessed a decline, the pandemic offered avenues for vendors to focus on encouraging the adoption of automated/robot-operated material handling systems. The year 2020 also witnessed an increased demand for battery-powered trucks to meet the growing demand that stemmed from a surge in e-commerce growth.



The surge in need for transparent supply chain processes and demand for a sophisticated system that offers flexible task operation in warehouses are presumed to be propelling factors for the material equipment market growth. The adoption of sophisticated automation systems, such as automated storage and retrieval systems, is increasingly used in warehouses for the easy storage and retrieval of raw materials and finished goods.



Plus, forklifts and electrical trucks find broad applications in the pharmaceutical and robot delivery systems in the food and beverage industry. In contrast, conveyors find applications in baggage transport systems at airports. Therefore, the expansion of the aviation industry worldwide will drive the demand for conveyor systems, which may contribute to market growth over the forecast period.

Material Handling Equipment Market Report Highlights

The automated storage retrieval segment is anticipated to register a CAGR exceeding 8% over the forecast period. The growth is ascribed to the increasing demand for automated systems with minimal human intervention

The automotive sector segment was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2020. Receiving, storing, and moving automotive components efficiently in automotive production is a critical area for all OEMs, and hence calls for the deployment of material handling solutions

in 2020. Receiving, storing, and moving automotive components efficiently in automotive production is a critical area for all OEMs, and hence calls for the deployment of material handling solutions With rapid industrial development, Asia Pacific is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. The demand is anticipated to stem from increasing demand in India and Southeast Asia

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Material Handling Equipment Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2017-2028



Chapter 3. Material Handling Equipment Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.5. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Material Handling Equipment Market: Products Outlook

4.1. Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Product, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2. Storage and Handling Equipment

4.3. Automated Storage and Retrieval System

4.4. Industrial Trucks

4.5. Bulk Material Handling Equipment

4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Material Handling Equipment Market: End use Outlook

5.1. Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By end use, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2. Automotive

5.3. Food & Beverages

5.4. Chemical

5.5. Semiconductor & Electronics

5.6. E-commerce

5.7. Aviation

5.8. Pharmaceutical

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. Material Handling Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

6.1. Material Handling Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts, By Region, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. BEUMER Group

7.2. Daifuku Co., Ltd.

7.3. Honeywell International Inc.

7.4. Kion Group AG

7.5. Mecalux, S.A.

7.6. Murata Machinery Ltd.

7.7. SSI Schaefer AG

7.8. Swisslog Holding AG

7.9. Toyota Material Handling Group

7.10. Vanderlande Industries B.V

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1s8wv3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

