Global Materials Characterization Market Report 2018: Increased Spending in Petrochemical, Food, and Pharmaceutical Sectors will Fuel the Market Growth

Material characterization technologies included in this research service include physical testing analyzers, thermal analyzers, particle characterization systems, and rheometer & viscometer. Materials characterization involves describing the properties and features of a material to study the material. The market covers a range of end users including pharmaceuticals, petrochemical, polymers, automotive, food, fragrances, and cosmetics. Physical testing analyzers include flash point, distillation, cloud point, vapor pressure, freeze point, color, and pour point analyzers.

Thermal analysis instrument segment includes differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) analyzers, thermogravimetric analyzers (TGA), differential thermal analyzers, simultaneous thermal analyzers (STA), thermomechanical analyzers (TMA), dynamic mechanical analyzers (DMA), and other thermal analyzers. North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (R0W) are the geographies included in the research. Different product segment is driven by different end users. For example, thermal analyzer segment is driven by increasing research requirements on energy-efficient materials, and physical testing analyzer segment is thriving due to product development and quality control applications in the automotive industry.

Overall market will be driven by the growth in petrochemical, food, and pharmaceutical sectors. There has been tremendous improvement in the user interface and operation of material characterization equipment over the last decade. Investment in emerging economies and green energy initiatives in the chemical & petrochemical sectors will fuel the market growth. The rise in environment- and safety-related regulations is diverting chemical companies' investments toward developing energy-efficient products. Research activities involve development of renewable and eco-friendly feedstock and chemical products.

Chemical & petrochemical sector is the largest end-user sector of physical testing analyzers and thermal analyzers. It is applied in refinery for manufacturing, quality control, and other proprietary applications. Demand from the APAC countries and green energy initiatives will drive this market growth. Inline process viscometers will be in high demand with a year-on-year growth rate approximately 6.5%. The instrument is used to stabilize refining applications, if not used, there will be significant cost loss due to the viscosity challenges of a particular fuel. It is also significant in automotive applications for combustion applications of a vehicle. Polymer industries are continuously substituting metals, glass, paper, and other traditional materials in various applications due to their lightweight, strength, and design flexibility along with low cost.

The polymer sector will drive the demands of different material characterization instrument. Differential scanning calorimeter holds the largest portion of the calorimeter market. Lot of thermal analysis research is performed on saving the existing energy and utilizing alternate energy. Particle characterization market is driven by the regulatory guidelines in food and pharmaceutical industries. Physical property analyzers are driven by the market need to drive production efficiency in refineries and pipelines. These analyzers are becoming much more efficient, as their maintenance requirements are significantly reduced which improves customers' process downtime.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Materials Characterization Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Materials Characterization Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

5. Market Position and Competitive Analysis - Total Materials Characterization Market

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Product Highlights

Product Analysis

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Physical Property Analyzer Segment Analysis

Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User

Market Share and Competitive Analysis

8. Thermal Analyzer Segment Analysis

Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User

Market Share and Competitive Analysis

9. Particle Characterization Analyzer Segment Analysis

Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User

Market Share and Competitive Analysis

10. Viscometer & Rheometer Segment Analysis

Segment Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast Discussion by End User

Market Share and Competitive Analysis

11. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

12. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies in Others

Companies Mentioned



Ametek

Anton Paar

Bartec

Beckman Coulter

Brookfield Instruments

Eralytics

Horiba Scientific

Icon Scientific

Linseis

Malvern Instruments

Mettler Toledo

Microtrac

PAC

Perkin Elmer

Setaram

Shimadzu Scientific

Waters Corporation

